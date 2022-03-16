There were no first-half struggles for the Wolves this time around.
Green Canyon jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over Bonneville in a non-region boys soccer match on Wednesday afternoon in North Logan. It was a welcome sight for Green Canyon head coach Sven Rasmussen, whose side conceded four first-half goals in Monday’s 5-0 loss to Layton Christian.
“We are finding our rhythm,” Rasmussen said. “It was good to see us show our style again. Very proud of the guys for having a good mentality and showing some resiliency today.”
Brayden Jensen recorded a hat trick for Green Canyon (2-2), which also got a goal from Maynor Delarca. Fisher Arroyo accounted for two of the Wolves’ three assists, with Baldo Chavez assisting on the other goal for the hosts.
PREP SOFTBALL
What a difference a day made for Preston, which bounced back from Tuesday’s 12-2 loss to Green Canyon with a come-from-behind 19-13 triumph over Bear Lake in its home opener. The Indians (1-1) trailed 7-1 after two innings.
Preston put a nine-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth to take control in a contest that featured 33 hits. Jaycee Larson led the offensive charge for Preston as she went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. The Indians racked up eight extra-base knocks, including a home run by Kendall Keller and a pair of triples by Kyler Chatterley.
Chatterley contributed with four runs, two hits, three RBIs and a walk for Preston, which got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Rorie Hansen, two RBIs from Carlie Madsen, two runs and RBIs from Keller, two hits from Raegan Hansen, and two runs apiece from Kentli Archibald, Addey Carter, Jadely Roberts and Sydni Kleverly.
Archibald, Larson, Roberts, Hansen and Kleverly all doubled for the hosts.
“It was fun to see the girls catch fire and it just really snowballed throughout the whole team,” Preston head coach Larry Morrison said. “I knew these girls could hit and it makes me happy that they found their bats at the right times. They battled really well. ... I am really proud of how we are coming together as a team.”
Two other local softball teams were in action Wednesday in Mountain Crest and Sky View, who both fell on the road. The Mustangs lost to Fremont, 8-2, while the Bobcats by defeated by Grantsville, 7-0.
Mountain Crest’s scored one of its two runs on a solo home run by Emma Child. Teagan Hall singled twice for the Mustangs, who got one hit each from seven other players.
Hall sparkled in Tuesday’s 10-8 road loss to Grantsville as she doubled twice, homered, crossed home plate three times and drove in two runs. Gabby Pedry chipped in with a double, homer, two runs and two RBIs for Mountain Crest (3-4), which got a double from Aspen Leishman.
Sky View (3-4) rarely struggles at the plate, but was limited to singles by Skylee Haramoto and Preslie Jensen in its setback to Grantsville.