Editor’s note: This is the second in a seven-part series previewing the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
After paying their dues and growing up some, the Wolves enjoyed a breakthrough season and their first winning season as a program last fall.
Green Canyon is now ready to take another step forward. The Wolves want to contend for a region title in year four of existence, and many think they will.
“It’s really neat to have these kids that are just Green Canyon kids and have really bought in,” Wolves head coach Craig Anhder said. “They understand the program and are just stellar young men. We feel like we are going to see the results of our hard work. ... We do feel like it is coming together.”
The first year of the program there were four seniors and just a handful of juniors.
In 2019, the Wolves went 8-4, finished third in Region 11 and entered the playoffs with the fourth best RPI in 4A. They lost in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs to Pine View, 43-36. Of their three losses during last year, three were by a touchdown.
With 15 seniors and eight starters back on offense, Green Canyon is pretty confident heading into 2020. However, only three starters return on a defense that was third in 4A a year ago, allowing just 17.6 points a game. A tough non-league schedule should get the Wolves ready for region action.
“We are going to have our work cut out for us,” Anhder said. “We want to play good teams. ... We are not playing any easy games. Every week we will need to bring our best game to be successful.”
Offensively, Green Canyon has many familiar faces back. Quarterback Jake Lundin burst onto the scene in 2019, passing for 1,709 yards and 19 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,450 with 15 scores on the ground. The now senior has had a whole summer to prepare for this season, which wasn’t the case a year ago.
“Jake took over last year a week before football started,” Anhder said. “We had another quarterback who quit right before we started. Jake stepped in and last year was the first time he has really been a quarterback for a whole season. I thought he handled it very well and did a nice job. I’m excited to see what he can do this year. I feel he has really improved as a quarterback.”
While Lundin, who earned honorable mention all-state last season, will headline the offense, four returning starters in the trenches will most certainly power an offensive unit that averaged 27 points a game. Junior offensive tackle Bryce Radford, who has some college offers — one from Utah State — also garnered all-state accolades in 2019. Radford is joined by returning starters Caleb Balls and Garrett Herzog, who are seniors, and junior Thomas Corcoran on the offensive line.
“I think everything starts with the offensive line,” Anhder said. “We are excited to have those four starters back. Bryce Radford is 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and just a nice, big football player. We have a really solid offensive line. I’m really excited about that. When your offensive line is good, your team is going to do well.”
Sophomore Dylan Atkinson is the frontrunner for the other spot on the offensive line.
Running the ball behind that line — besides Lundin — will be seniors Landon Peterson and McKade Hellstern. Peterson saw a few starts last season.
Green Canyon used two tight ends a lot last year and two starters are back in senior Jacob Regen and junior Kyle Baker. Regen will also line up as a wide receiver, along with seniors Jaxon Curtis, Carson Gerber and Carter Compton and sophomore Caden Stuart. Curtis is a returning starter.
With so much experience back on offense, does the coach have any question marks?
“You always have concerns,” Anhder said. “We have to solidify that last lineman spot. We need to stay healthy, and we are still working on meshing and coming together. We need some kids to step up and be leaders.”
The Wolves will run a 3-3-5 defense once again. They have a starter back on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary.
Up front, Regen will anchor a unit that will see a lot of athletes rotate in. Baker and sophomore Cordell Coats are slated to start. Radford, Balls and Herzog will see action on defense as well.
Hellstern started last year at linebacker and is joined by seniors Reese Humphreys and Mason Anderson.
“We are really excited about that front,” Anhder said. “They are doing really well. They are fast, athletic and strong.”
Compton started at safety in 2019 and will be the most experienced GC athlete in the secondary. Curtis will also start at safety, while junior Cole Fife and Lundin will share time at the other safety. Junior Aidan Merrill will also figure in the mix.
At cornerback, junior Jaden Merrill will start. The other corner spot is a question mark as senior Nate Parker and Gerber are battling for time.
“We have new guys, but we also have experienced guys who know the pace of the game,” Anhder said. “The key is going to be limiting big plays and stopping the run. You have got to stop the run and be dominate in the front. You can’t give up big plays.”
On special teams, Lundin will also handle most kicking duties. Lundin kicked off last year. Sophomore Landon Jackson could also see some kicking duties. Lundin or Fife will be the punter.
“He (Lundin) is one of those athletes that comes through and does such a great job,” Anhder said.
Green Canyon was able to do summer workouts and is dealing with the protocols for keeping the team safe from COVID-19.
“It’s just something we’ve had to do, so we’ve done it,” Anhder said. “We test them all when they come in, ask the questions and try to keep kids healthy. We are plugging right along.”
When discussing the region this year, the Wolves are in most discussions to challenge three-time defending champion Sky View.
“I hope we are right up there,” Anhder said. “I am pleased with the way our team has been in the offseason. These kids are leaders and have worked really hard. I expect them to do well. The region is going to be tough. It showed that it was last year and I think it will continue to be.”
Green Canyon opens the season at Tooele on Aug. 14, then hosts Box Elder on Aug. 21 for its first home game.