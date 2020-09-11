NORTH LOGAN — It came down to a showdown of former soccer teammates in a pivotal Region 11 girls tennis dual, and it was an epic decisive match.
Alli Phillips edged Madi Brenchley in a No. 1 singles match that lasted three hours to propel Green Canyon to a 3-2 victory over Ridgeline on Thursday afternoon. In the process, the Wolves improved to 6-0 in region play and swept the season series with the four-time defending league champion Riverhawks.
“Madi did so well,” Phillips said. “I’m really good friends with her and so I know it’s super hard competing against your friends, but she’s a really good competitor and she had some amazing points, and it’s always fun playing her.”
Green Canyon defeated Ridgeline 4-1 in the region opener for both teams two weeks ago and 5-1 at the Cache Valley Invitational — there were three doubles positions at the tournament — last month. However, the short-handed Riverhawks made the Wolves really sweat it out this time.
“We’re definitely getting closer and closer every time,” RHS head coach Ryan Cheney said. “I’m so proud of my team today. We knew going into this match that we had to step it up because we do have a few players who are missing, but I think mentally our girls came prepared to play their best tennis. ... I’m proud of them for their mental toughness, for their willingness to just go out there and leave it all out on the court and play their best tennis.”
Cheney’s squad was a couple of points away from earning its biggest win of the season. For the third time this season, Phillips and Brenchley went to a third set, and this one was even closer than the previous two encounters — both won by Phillips.
Phillips and Brenchley, both four-year varsity mainstays on their respective teams, executed some high-level shots and showcased a lot of grit throughout Thursday’s showdown. It came down to a third-set tiebreaker, and Phillips rallied from a 3-1 deficit to claim the breaker by a 7-5 score and cap off a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 victory.
“It was so amazing having all of my teammates there cheering me on,” said an exhausted Phillips, who has been battling an illness and sat out of Tuesday’s match against Mountain Crest. “The pressure was so huge, obviously, and yeah, I had no idea that it was tied up at 2-2 for the overall team score, but I was glad to pull through on this one.”
Brenchley saved a set point in the first set and broke serve to pull even at 5-5, but Phillips hit a couple of big drop shots to immediately break serve back. The senior then consolidated the break and holding serve and converting on her third set point.
The second set featured three straight breaks of serve before Brenchley smacked some crisp forehands and came up with three winners — the final one on a lob — in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead. The senior then broke serve once again to close out the set.
The two players held serve a combined eight consecutive games to set the stage for a dramatic third-set tiebreaker.
It was the Wolves’ second 3-2 triumph of the week as they held off the much-improved Mustangs on Tuesday, despite not having Phillips and losing two of the three matches that went to a third set.
“Today and Tuesday (our girls) had to play harder than they’ve had to play the rest of the (region) season, and we knew that all of the teams in the region were just going to get better as the season went on,” GC head coach Holly Haslem said. “And so we knew going in, I told the girls, ‘we’ve won a lot so far, but don’t plan on it being easy. It’s going to get tougher and tougher,’ so they knew and they stepped up.”
Also prevailing for Green Canyon were third singles player Ava Checketts and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Olivia Phillips/Alice Wilkinson. Checketts dispatched of Kiersten Daines — who typically competes on the JV squad — 6-3, 6-2, while Wilkinson and Phillips edged Emma Hansen and Ellie Carlston, 6-3, 7-5.
Checketts has yet to lose a region match.
“She’s just so consistent,” Haslem said. “Every once in a while she’ll let the mental part of the game (affect her) where she doesn’t hit shots quite so well. But then she just pulls it out because she knows she can just hit shot after shot, and get one more in and one more in.”
Likewise, Ridgeline’s Meera Gardner improved to 6-0 in region play by beating Halle Kendrick 6-0, 6-4 in a No. 2 singles match that featured lengthy rally after lengthy rally.
Ridgeline’s other victory came out No. 2 doubles, where Lauren Ellis and Alicia Smith prevailed against Maren McKenna and Kate Anderson, 6-4, 7-5. It was Green Canyon’s first region loss at second doubles this season. Indeed, it was a big win for Ellis and Smith, who has primarily played on the JV squad this season.
“Well honestly, I think it comes down to how much work those two players in particular have put in during practice,” Cheney said. “We’ve been able to see how much they’ve improved as the season has gone on ... and it’s been fun to see.”
OTHER MATCHES
Logan outlasted Sky View 3-2 for the second time this season, with the second dual taking place Thursday in Logan. Additionally, Mountain Crest swept the season series with Bear River by reigning supreme against the Bears 4-1 on Wednesday in Hyrum.
The Logan-Sky View dual came down to a three-setter at No. 2 doubles, with Logan’s duo of Staeli Ellis and Norah Perry prevailing, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. The Grizzlies also got wins from the No. 1 doubles squad of Amie Liu/Jennie Leo, and No. 3 singles player Libby Parker, who also won her match in Tuesday’s 4-1 road setback to Ridgeline.
Rachel Lattin and Rachel Chipman, Sky View’s top two singles players, were victorious. Chipman and the Bobcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Sam Johnson/McKenna Morrison were triumphant in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at home to Bear River.
Singles players Brooklyn Robbins (No. 2) and Sidney Nielson (No. 3) recorded straight-sets wins for Mountain Crest in its aforementioned win against Bear River. The Mustangs also swept both doubles matches with the tandems of Kate Hardy/Brook Clark (No. 1) and Raegan Taylor/Abbie Murray (No. 2).
Hardy and Clark secured a huge victory for the Mustangs on Tuesday against the Wolves. Rachel Powell, Mountain Crest’s top singles players, pulled out a three-set win in that dual.
Brenchey, Gardner and the doubles teams of Hansen/Carlston and Ellis/Smith were victorious for Ridgeline in Tuesday’s 4-1 triumph over visiting Logan.
Bear River’s Erika Olsen improved to 6-0 in region play at the No. 1 singles spot with a pair of wins this week.