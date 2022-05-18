The Wolves put together the kind of rally their players, coaches and fans will likely remember for years to come.
Unfortunately for Green Canyon's baseball team, it still wasn't quite able to cap a five-run comeback with an epic victory in an elimination game in the 4A state tournament on a hot and sunny Wednesday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George.
The ninth-seeded Wolves came storming back from an early 5-0 deficit and forced extra innings against Pine View, but the third-seeded Panthers scored the winning run on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the eighth in their hard-fought 6-5 win. An error on a potential double play grounder also loomed large for Green Canyon, which capped off its most successful season in program history by tying for fifth place at the state tourney.
“I’m really proud of our boys,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “We definitely have nothing to hang our heads about. Our chins are up ... our shoulders are strong. We should be proud of what we did and we feel like we represented Region 11 and Cache Valley as much as we possibly could with just grit and determination, and we just fought tooth and nail to the very last play. It’s unfortunate to end the way it did, but I’m really proud of the way the guys just carried themselves this week.
“... A lot of people would ask us, ‘where is Green Canyon?’ They didn’t know exactly where it was. I’m pretty sure that a lot of people now know where Green Canyon is because of the way these boys played.”
It was looking bleak for the Wolves, who found themselves in a 5-0 hole with just one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the second. However, Green Canyon starting pitcher Ryker Ericson was able to induce an infield pop fly in foul territory, followed by a backward strikeout to prevent Pine View (21-5) from having an even bigger inning.
Ericson, who gave up six hits in the first two innings, was outstanding on the mound during the next three frames — “he fought tooth and nail,” Eborn asserted — as he allowed zero runs on a pair of base knocks and zero free passes. Nevertheless, it still wasn't looking good for the Wolves (17-13), who only managed three hits and zero walks and runs during the first five frames against Pine View pitcher Aden Mace.
To their credit, though, the Wolves refuses to throw in the towel. Instead, they exploded for four runs on three hits and two free passes in the top of the sixth against Mace and company. Zack Geertsen pared Green Canyon's deficit to 5-2 on a two-run homer over the 380-foot sign in center field. Following a single by Ericson, Coleman Bobb sliced a run-scoring double to the gap in right-center. Bobb would later cross home plate on a sacrifice fly to right by Traceson Jensen, and all of a sudden the Wolves only trailed 5-4.
Green Canyon also got off to a promising start in the top of the seventh as catcher Carson Proctor led off the inning with an infield single and reached second base on a throwing error. Pine View ace Brandon Roundy retired the next two Green Canyon batters, but Geertsen came through with a two-out run-scoring single past the third baseman to extend his team's season.
“He is far and away the best hitter I’ve ever been a part of coaching at the high school level,” Eborn said of Geertsen. “He’s just very cerebral, he’s got a great idea of the strike zone. Even when he gets out, it’s still a quality at-bat because he works the count to five, six, seven, eight pitches. I can’t say enough about the level of ball player and hitter that Zack is, and it will be fun to see where he lands. He’ll definitely be playing at the next level.”
Abe Olson, who replaced Ericson on the mound after the fifth inning, retired the side in the home half of the seventh to push Wednesday's showdown into extra inning. Olson looked very sharp in his three frames on the bump, notwithstanding the aforementioned pitch that allowed the Panthers to plate the walk-off run.
“I’m proud of our pitchers,” Eborn said. “They did everything that we could have asked for.”
The Wolves committed four errors in the game, but made a couple of huge defensive plays with the outcome hanging in the balance. For starters, Proctor gunned out a Pine View base runner at third to end the sixth inning. Pine View’s Brady Barney led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, but Olson was able to trick him into thinking an attempted pick-off throw went into the outfield, which is the same thing the Wolves were able to execute in a crucial playoff game against Mountain Crest last week. Green Canyon was then able to catch Barney in a pickle for that critical first out of the inning.
Geertsen and Bobb led the charge offensively for the Wolves. Geertsen finished with two hits, three RBIs and one run, while Bobb doubled twice, singled, drove in a run and scored another. Bobb hit the ball hard in his first three at-bats. He smacked a screamer over the left fielder’s head for a stand-up double in the top of the second.
“He’s got so much athleticism and he’s just incredibly athletic and powerful, and he hasn’t even reached his potential,” Eborn said of Bobb. “The kid’s probably still going to grow four or five inches and put on some weight and muscle, and watch out because he’s a stud.”
The Wolves were able to cap off their season with seven wins in their last nine outings and nearly got revenge against a Pine View squad that blew them out by a 15-5 scoreline back on March 12.
“They were not a team at the start of the season,” Eborn said. “They were a bunch of individuals that wanted to be a team. I feel like it took a while, but we finally became a team when it mattered most and that was fun to see a group of kids do that.”
In other Wednesday action, Bear River’s season came to an end against Snow Canyon, 11-1, in six innings. The No. 5 Bears blew out the No. 4 Warriors, 12-3, on Monday. After getting revenge against Bear River, Snow Canyon proceeded to thump No. 1 Dixie in another must-win game, 16-2, in five innings. Wednesday night’s showdown between Pine View and No. 2 Crimson Cliffs was still going on when the Herald Journal went to press.