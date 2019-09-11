It was a good day for both Preston soccer teams as the girls rolled to a 4-0 victory over Canyon Ridge on Wednesday, while a Ramon Rodriguez goal in the second half propelled the Preston boys past Canyon Ridge on the road.
On the girls side, the Indians (4-2-1, 4-1-1 district) pulled away by netting three goals in the second half. Alexis Harris converted on a Ragen Rich through ball in the opening half.
Addison Moser contributed a goal and assist for the Indians, who also got goals from Millie Chatterton and Cassee Pugmire. Kylie Larsen and Harli Hymas were also credited with assists. Chatterton finished off an impressive five-pass combination play that started from Preston’s backline.
“That’s the type of goal we’ve been waiting for,” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said.
Sydnee Marlow went the distance in goal for Preston, which notched its third clean sheet of the season and second in as many matches. It’s the first time the Riverhawks (2-4-1, 2-4-0) have been shut out this year.
“(This was) by far the most complete game we’ve played,” Lyon said. “I mean, defensively we were engaged and playing well, and we created a ton of good (scoring) chances — the best we’ve created opportunities all year. And Canyon Ridge is a solid team. I mean, they’ve battled injuries as well and their record doesn’t show what they are ... so it was a good game for us. ... We’ve still got to work on our finishing. I mean, we had some chances we should have put away, but the creativity was there, the possession was there.”
Lyon was especially pleased with how well outside backs Andie Bell and Hymas were able to push forward in the attack.
Meanwhile, Kadin Reese and the Preston boys capped off a memorable five-day stretch — the Indians went 3-0-0 during that timespan — by edging Canyon Ridge (3-3-1, 2-3-1). Reese found the back of the net five times and dished out one assist in those three wins.
Reese gave Preston a 1-0 lead Wednesday before the Riverhawks equalized later in the first half. Garrett Kelley assisted on Rodriguez’s game-winner.
“We played a decent first half,” Preston head coach Kira Matthews said. “And then the second half, we started to find our rhythm. We worked our guts out for everything we got today and it paid off.”
Reese recorded a hat trick in Preston’s 5-1 triumph over visiting Minico on Monday. The Indians (4-1-1, 4-1-1) outscored the Spartans 3-0 in the second half.
Dax Golightly scored in the first half for Preston, while Rodriguez converted on a Reese free kick for the final goal of the match. Two of Preston’s goals were assisted by Dixon Alder, and another by Bryan Bustos.
Goals were much harder to come by in Preston’s 1-0 win at Pocatello last Saturday. Kelley found Reese for the lone goal of the match.
Zach Burnett secured the shutout in goal for the Indians, who have two clean sheets on the season and have limited two other opponents to a single goal.