It was a productive Thursday for all five local high school girls tennis programs as they competed in the annual Cache Valley Invitational, which was contested at four different venues.
Sky View and Mountain Crest won their flights, while Green Canyon only finished one point behind champion Highland in a loaded Platinum Flight. All five local teams squared off against three opponents and enjoyed a fair amount of success. More importantly, all of the tennis players gained valuable match experience.
“Being able to compete in this tournament against multiple teams with incredibly high-caliber athletes has given my team a depth of experience that will benefit them through the rest of the season,” GC head coach Holly Haslem said. “To come in second against a 5A school like Highland this early in the season speaks volumes about how hard my girls have worked in the offseason. I’m incredibly proud of their effort.”
Green Canyon hosted Ridgeline and 5A programs Highland and Woods Cross in a balanced Platinum Flight. The Rams racked up 11 points, followed by the Wolves (10), Wildcats (8) and Riverhawks (7). Woods Cross was the 5A state runner-ups a year ago, but graduated four of its seven varsity athletes.
Green Canyon beat Ridgeline (5-1), drew with Woods Cross (3-3) and fell to Highland (4-2). Four-time defending region champion Ridgeline earned a big 4-2 victory over Woods Cross and lost to Highland (4-2) in its other two duals. A third doubles position was included for this tournament.
The Wolves went 2-1 at four of the six positions. Ava Checketts was victorious in two of her three matches for Green Canyon, as were the doubles tandems of Olivia Phillips/Alice Wilkinson (No. 1) and Liz Murri/Maren McKenna (No. 2). Green Canyon used two different No. 3 doubles teams in Gracie Beecher/Emma Murri and Beecher/Kate Andersen, and both duos won a match.
Andersen and Murri split sets with their opponents from Woods Cross, and ultimately lost in a lengthy super tiebreaker. Super tiebreakers were used instead of third sets to help the players stay on a pretty rigid schedule and avoid too much court time.
In a showdown of arguably the top two prep players in the valley, Green Canyon’s Alli Phillips edged Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley in a super tiebreaker at the No. 1 singles spot. Phillips and Brenchley are both former region champions, and Brenchley captured a 4A state championship at No. 3 singles in 2018.
The Riverhawks were led by Emma Hansen, who went 2-1 at No. 3 singles. Hansen reigned supreme against her foe from Woods Cross in a super tiebreaker.
Ridgeline’s Meera Gardner was one super tiebreaker win away from going 2-1 at No. 2 singles, as was the No. 2 doubles tandem of Lauren Ellis/Kaitlyn Horsburgh. Ridgeline’s Alicia Smith and Brynn Beus teamed up to best the No. 3 doubles squad from Woods Cross in an epic 19-17 super tiebreaker.
“This tournament definitely helped us as a team recognize where we are at physically and mentally,” RHS head coach Ryan Cheney said. “We found ourselves in many close matches fighting a mental battle, prevailing in some and losing in others. We know now what we need to improve on to come back stronger. Overall, I am proud of my girls and their performance, and we will keep working hard to have a successful season.”
SILVER FLIGHT
Sky View grinded out 4-2 wins over Bear River, Box Elder and Morgan to emerge victorious at home. The Bobcats accumulated 12 points, while the other three teams finished with eight apiece.
Sky View showed a lot of tenacity in its final dual of the tournament against Box Elder, head coach Anna Lyne said.
“Our girls were tired having already played two rounds and were flat-footed in the first set of all six matches, with five of those (positions) losing their first set,” Lyne said. “... Kara Johnson and I are very happy with the win and ever so proud of the girls for figuring out how to stay in their matches being down one set, staying positive and putting in that extra bit of effort at the end of the day to win the Silver Flight for Sky View.”
It was a great day for two of Sky View’s doubles teams — Alijah Thedell/Saydee Godfrey (No. 1) and Allie Payne/Kennadee Wallace (No. 3) — as both of them went 3-0. Thedell and Godfrey came back from a set down against Morgan.
No. 2 singles player Rachel Chipman won two of her three matches for the Bobcats, as did Samantha Johnson and Mckena Morris at No. 2 doubles. Johnson and Morris lost by two points in a super tiebreaker against Box Elder. Chipman came storming back to defeat her opponent from Box Elder after getting blanked in the opening set.
BRONZE FLIGHT
Mountain Crest rolled at home as it swept Carbon, Tooele and Gunnison in the Bronze Flight. As a result, the Mustangs maxed out with 18 points, followed by Carbon (9), Tooele (7) and Gunnison (2). Gunnison only brought six girls, so Mountain Crest was able to give some of its JV competitors some priceless varsity experience.
“It was a good day,” MC head coach Jackie Oswald said. “It helped with their confidence and they were able to work on things we have been pushing in practice. I was pleased to see the girls kept their focus all day. Some of their tougher matches came in the last round.”
Rachel Powell, the Mustangs’ top singles player, only dropped one game the entire day. The rest of Mountain Crest’s lineup was comprised of singles players Brooklyn Robins (No. 2) and Sidney Nielson (No. 3), and the doubles teams of Kate Hardy/Brooklyn Clark (No. 1) and Raegan Taylor/Abbie Murray (No. 2). Ashlyn Randall competed in all three matches at No. 3 doubles for Mountain Crest — two with Emma Child and one with Maggie Taylor.
Randall and Maggie Taylor prevailed in a super tiebreaker to preserve the shutout against Carbon.
It’s been a busy week for the Mustangs, who outpointed Fremont (4-1) and Box Elder (3-2) Tuesday on the road.
“I felt it was important to have a busy preseason after the spring season was cut short,” Oswald said.
GOLD FLIGHT
Layton and Provo tied for the top spot with 13 points each in the Gold Flight, which was hosted by Logan. The Grizzlies were third with eight points, followed by Weber with two. Logan beat Weber (5-1), tied Layton (3-3) and were swept by Provo — although four of the matches were very competitive.
“This tournament gives the players an opportunity to play a lot of tennis and take on the challenge of opponents that they don’t normally meet,” LHS head coach Debbie Tarbotton said. “Our new doubles teams showed significant improvement throughout the day as they started to figure out each other and the strategy of doubles.”
Libby Parker went 2-1 at No. 3 singles for Logan, as did the twosomes of Staeli Ellis/Norah Perry (No. 2) and Erin Blanchard/Grace Summers (No. 3). Blanchard and Summers defeated Layton and Weber in super tiebreakers, while Ellis and Perry were a few points away from prevailing against their opposition from Provo and ultimately going 3-0.
Logan’s Kennedy Jenkins took her opponent from Provo into a super tiebreaker at No. 2 singles, and was triumphant against Weber.