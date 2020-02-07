It was the start to the 4A State Swimming Championships both Sky View teams were hoping for.
It was also an outstanding night for Ridgeline’s Carly Eubanks on Day 1 of the meet, which is being contested at BYU. Eubanks posted the top qualifying times in both of her individual events and lowered both of her school records, to boot.
The sophomore broke the 25-second barrier for the first time in the 50-yard freestyle and went under 55 seconds for the first time in the 100 free. She clocked in at 24.83 and 54.44, respectively.
“Carly is an amazing athlete,” RHS head coach Taryn McUne said. “We set up the season so she would get her very best times at state. She is methodical in her preparation at every practice, which translates into great racing. ... Carly is strong mentally and physically. She likes to train with the boys to keep her speed and tempo up. I’m thrilled about her performance today.”
Meanwhile, the Bobcats did well enough Friday to put themselves in a position to leave Utah County with a pair of trophies. Capturing a state title will be very challenging for the Sky View boys and girls, but second-place trophies are certainly within reach.
“Both our boys and girls teams have really stepped it up,” SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. “We had a lot of swimmers move up into A finals and consolation (finals). This will really help us point-wise in the finals. We are really excited to swim tomorrow and give it our best.”
Four Sky View girls punched their ticket into the A finals in both of their individual swims. Jenna Gibbons posted the top qualifying in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.58) and will be seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Also representing the Lady Bobcats in the A finals in a pair of individual events will be Ellie Legler (eight seed in the 200 free, third in 500 free), Allie Schwartz (third in 200 IM, fourth in 100 breast) and Allison Dean (fourth in 500 free, tied for fifth in 100 back).
The Sky View girls had four of the top eight qualifiers in the 500 free. Sarah Olsen (fifth) and Lauren Bassett (seventh) will also compete in the A finals of the 500 free for the Bobcats, as will Katelyn Wallace in the 100 back (tied for fifth).
The Sky View boys were led by Darwin Anderson, who qualified with the top time in the 500 free (4:34.05) and the No. 2 time in the 200 free (1:43.35). The senior, who lowered his own Bobcat record in the 500 free, also swam a leg on the medley relay team, which recorded the best qualifying time.
Sky View’s Jaxon Tueller qualified in the No. 2 spot in the 100 back (54.30), while David Higginbotham, Jackson DuBose and Ryan Robinson will compete in a pair of individual A finals — Higgintbotham in the 200 free (sixth) and 100 fly (fifth), DuBose in the 200 IM (sixth) and 100 breast (sixth), and Robinson in the 100 breast (seventh) and 200 IM (eighth).
It was a good day for the Mountain Crest boys, which had several athletes shave significant time. Nick Erikson and Zach Roundy will represent the Mustangs in two individual A event finals — Erikson in the 100 fly (sixth) and 200 free (eighth), and Roundy in the 200 IM (seventh) and 100 breast (eighth).
Other Mustangs who will vie for a position on the podium are Caleb Jacobsen in the 100 free (eighth), Jake Black in the 500 free (eighth), Kai Phillips in the 100 back (eighth) and Ethan Stapley in the 100 breast (fifth). On the girls side, Mountain Crest’s Emilee Leishman secured a spot in the A finals in the 200 free (seventh) and 500 free (sixth).
The Green Canyon girls will be represented by a pair of sophomores in two individual A event finals — Kaylee Coats in the 500 free (second, 5:33.16) and 200 free (fourth), and Mia Huebner in the 200 IM (seventh) and 100 breast (eighth). Green Canyon’s Abbey Erickson will compete for a podium spot in the 100 free (seventh).
In addition to Eubanks, it was a strong opening day for Ridgeline’s Anthony Caliendo, who easily advanced to the A finals in the 50 free (fourth) and 100 free (third). The senior is the new school record-holder in the 100 free with his time of 48.58.
In the girls competition, two other Ridgeline competitors powered their way to individual A finals in two races — Hailey Rigby in the 200 IM (second, 2:18.74) and 100 fly (sixth), and Savannah Christensen in the 200 free (fifth) and 100 free (fifth). Rigby, Christensen, Eubanks and Sarah McNeil teamed up to shatter the Ridgeline record in the 200 free relay with the No. 1 qualifying time (1:44.33) for good measure.
Logan’s Chessy Xu earned her spot in the A finals of the 100 fly and will be the seventh seed.
PREP WRESTLING
Mountain Crest and Bear River are dominating the competition at the 10-team 4A Divisional A tournament, which the Mustangs are hosting. The Mustangs have racked up 244.5 points after Day 1 of the competition, which is 13 more than the Bears. Canyon View is a distant third with 138 points, while Green Canyon is currently in the No. 6 position (96.5).
The Mustangs will be represented in the semifinals by 17 athletes: Easton Evans (106), Luke Schroeder (113), Brock Hansen (113), Cooper Sanders (120), Terrell Lee (126), Jace McBride (132), Gabe Sanders (138), Jordan Wakefield (145), Cael Smith (152), Zack Smith (152), Wyatt Larsen (160), Caleb Swensen (160), Brock Guthrie (170), Brayden Guthrie (182), Wyatt Hutchinson (182), Hunter Schroeder (195) and Sam McMurray (220).
Five other Mountain Crest grapplers are one win away from advancing to the placement rounds in Wyatt Coulam (126), Logan Shock (138), Clay Gunnell (145), Zack Scholes (170), Andrew Belles (195) and Sam Peel (220).
“Our kids fought really hard,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “Even the kids that didn’t make it through on Day 1, we are really proud of them and all the word that they put in this season. We have a lot of work to do tomorrow. We hope that the 23 kids still in can wrestle to their potential.”
Green Canyon had four athletes advance to the semis in Daxton Darley (106), James Shumway (120), Mason Morris (132) and Garrett Herzog (285). Darley and Herzog pinned opponents seeded No. 4 in the quarterfinals.
The Wolves had 12 other competitors make it to Day 2 of the competition: Aaron Shumway (113), Jaron Darley (120), Ty Thomas (126), Ajejandro Mendoza (132), Nathan Whiting (145), Josue Velez (152), Jackson Landon (152), Bryton Blake (160), Lucas Garrison (160), Luke Blake (170), Russell Jackson (220) and Gabriel Beckert (285).
Hurricane is hosting the 4A Divisional B tourney, which is comprised of 11 teams. Uintah is currently in the top position with 251.5 points, followed by Desert Hills (204), Pine View (193) and Ridgeline (187). Sky View is in seventh place (100) and Logan in 10th (52).
One more round was contested in the Divisional B tournament than the Divisional A, so everyone who made it to Day 2 of the latter tourney has punched their ticket to next weekend’s 4A State Championships.
The Riverhawks had 15 wrestlers qualify for state, and eight of them advanced to the semifinals of their respective weight class in Carter Nelson (106), Ryan Orduno (106), Nelson Munk (126), Colter Ricks (145), Rhett Gebert (160), Kaden Kirk (170), Ronan Melani (182) and Damien Boehme (285). Orduno, Gebert and Boehme dispatched of No. 4 seeds in the quarters.
Other Riverhawks still alive are Owen Munk (113), Ty Winward (113), Caleb Pirtle (120), Dylan Nelson (126), Brenden Gessel (138), Matthew Keith (145) and Joseph Sena (220).
“Yeah, we had a solid day,” RHS head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “... I thought we wrestled pretty well. You’re never satisfied and you always feel like, gosh, we should have had a couple more than almost made it (to Day 2), but the kids have been wrestling well. ... I look forward to the kids doing good things tomorrow. I think, realistically, we have a decent shot at second place.”
Sky View will be represented in the semis by Gino Demuzio (120) and Hunter Larsen (220). Other Bobcats who will make it to state are Camron Carling (126), Matthew Leak (132), Pedro Lopez (160), Jaxson Wilson (220) and Izeja Torres (285).
Logan’s Quincy Wildman (285) secured his spot in the finals, with teammates Kylan Dodge (106) and Jacqe Miller (152) also making it to Day 2.