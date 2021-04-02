It was the Bobcats’ first road test in region play and they passed with flying colors.
Gage Leishman exploded for eight goals to help propel Sky View to a 16-8 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Friday night in Millville. Leishman also assisted on two other goals for the Bobcats (4-3, 2-0).
Sean Tempest and Parker Robbins contributed with three goals apiece for the Bobcats, and the duo teamed up for a trio of assists. Garrett Zollinger chipped in one goal and two assists for Sky View, which got four assists from Easton Ballard and one goal from Josh Hall.
"We had a rough first half, but came out and played Sky View lacrosse for the last two quarters," SV head coach Kyle Bland said. "Great performance by our defense only allowing only goal (after halftime) and by Porter Jackson, our goalie, with an 80 percent save rate in the second half. Some great individual performances by Sean Tempest and by Gage Leishman. ... We need to keep playing as a team to be successful this season."
Jack Jenson found the back of the net three times for the Riverhawks (4-3, 0-1), whose impressive three-game winning streak came to an end. Ridgeline poured in at least 13 goals in each of those games.
Tyson McKee contributed with two goals and one assist for the Riverhawks, who got one goal and two assists from Dante Villa, one goal from Josh Skidmore, one goal from Kaden Kirk and two assists from Julius Villa.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Like Sky View, Green Canyon (6-1 overall) improved to 2-0 in region play after rolling to a 21-2 road win over Mountain Crest (2-7, 0-2). Meanwhile, Logan (3-5, 1-1) hosted Bear River (1-4, 0-1) and was triumphant by a 10-6 scoreline.
It was a balanced offensive performance for the Wolves, who had eight players dent the scoreboard in their way to extending their winning streak to four. Mason Anderson poured in six goals for the Wolves, while Tucker Sampson and JD McKenna also recorded hat tricks as both finished with three goals.
Ian Maughan, Jake Lundin, Brandon Mueller and Dustin Gasaway netted two goals apiece for Green Canyon, while Laker Sampson scored once.
“I’m very proud of our student-athletes, both tonight and Wednesday this week,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “They played liked real professionals. They showed a lot more trust in each other, they were able to get the ball moving and, in most cases, were in control of the game. Before our season began, (our players) set a goal to be region champions. They felt that was very important to them in this first sanctioned year and we as coaches have been pushing them pretty hard to prepare them to always be competitive. I am so proud of how they played tonight. It was very unselfish (lacrosse).”
Logan outscored Bear River 7-1 in the first half and never looked back. The Grizzlies took a comfortable 10-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ethan Davis led the way offensively for Logan as he came through with a pair of goals and assists. Kyle Humphreys and James Thornley each netted a team-high three goals.
Daxton Daniels added two goals and one assist for the Grizzlies, who got an assist from Cole Hoglund and Alejandro Trujillo.
“We found a really good rhythm in the first quarter and kept pumping out shots,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “We told the boys all the tools they needed to beat a physical, tough-nosed team like Bear River and they were so coachable and willing to work as a team that it was hard to stop it once we started.
“Our defense had immense success clearing the ball. When we went into the locker room at half, my goalie coach told me we had hit every clear attempted, something we haven't had much success with this year, so it's awesome to see the defense start to figure out that aspect of the game.”