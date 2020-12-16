It was a memorable night for a trio of Cache Valley’s high school girls basketball programs.
Sky View continued to build on its strong start by blowing out Juan Diego at home, Mountain Crest rallied past Provo on the road in thrilling fashion and West Side took down defending 2A champion Soda Springs on the road.
The Bobcats (6-1) outscored the Soaring Eagle (3-3) 45-20 in the second half en route to a 77-46 drubbing of the visitors. Sky View, winners of five straight, also jumped out to a 15-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
It was a very balanced offensive effort from the Bobcats, who got 19 points from Kaytlin Smart, 18 from Macy Hellstern and 15 apiece from Gracie Rigby and Hannah Radford. Hellstern knocked down four 3-pointers for Sky View, while Smart netted 16 of her points during the final two quarters.
“Tonight we faced a tough team in Juan Diego,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “The first half was a dogfight, but we were able to make some adjustments at halftime and our girls came out and played well in the second half. We were able to get stops on defense, rebound the ball well and then turn those opportunities into points in transition. It was a great team effort with everyone contributing both offensively and defensively.”
The Mustangs (4-2) trailed the then-undefeated Bulldogs (3-1) by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter, but ended the contest on an impressive 20-4 spurt. Kambree Luke buried a 3-ball to pull Mountain Crest even with Provo late in the quarter, and Havyn Brown came through with the game-winning bucket.
Brown finished with a team-high 13 points for Mountain Crest, which extended its winning streak to three. Sadie and Lexie Coggins teamed up for 21 points, and Paige Larocco chipped in with eight.
“Part of what we’ve talked about this season and something we are never going to do is never give up,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We talked about it at halftime and I challenged them to persevere. We just kept fighting and chipping away. We took it one possession at a time and found our tempo. ... I don’t think we could have done it without our sixth man. Our team on the bench cheering really helped up to stay motivated.”
West Side’s first win of the season was certainly a gratifying one. The Pirates (1-6, 1-1 district) took a 30-23 lead into halftime and made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Cardinals (2-8, 0-1) by a 50-47 scoreline. West Side went 19 of 29 free the charity stripe.
Kajsia Fuller led the way for West Side with 19 points, followed by Sienna Fuller with 17 and Timberly Dean with seven.
“Our defense won that game for us,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen said.
PREP BOYS HOOPS
A rough second half defensively was the difference for Mountain Crest in its 69-66 setback at home to Ben Lomond. The Scots (2-5) outscored the Mustangs (0-3) 40-27 during the final two quarters.
Joseph Hunsaker scored 12 of his team-high 16 points on shots beyond the arc for Mountain Crest, which exploded for 24 points in the second quarter. Tanner Bone contributed with 15 points for the Mustangs, while Preston Wilberg chipped in with 11.