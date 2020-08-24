It was an encouraging start to the 2020 season for the Preston girls soccer team, which posted a pair of shutouts over the weekend.
The Indians dispatched of Hillcrest 3-0 Friday in their home opener, and then rolled to a 10-0 road victory over Burley on Saturday.
Addison Moser is back from her knee injury, and she sparkled in both matches for Preston. The senior recorded a brace against the Huskies and contributed with a pair of goals and assists against the Bobcats.
Standout center back Kylie Larsen scored Preston's other goal against Hillcrest. Moser's first goal was assisted by Quincy Hyde.
Ashley Lowe-Anderson recorded a hat trick against Burley and netted two of her three goals in the second half. She also assisted on Moser's first goal.
Hyde chipped in with one goal and two assists in Preston's win over Burley, while Aimee Harris added one goal and one assist, as did Tessa Hyde. Starting goalkeeper Sydnee Marlow provided the exclamation point with a goal in the 77th minute. Abigail Lyon and Taya Nielson were also credited with assists for the Indians.
Marlow and Hadlee Ezola split time in goal for the Indians, who will challenge themselves with road games against Sky View (Tuesday) and Mountain Crest (Thursday) this week.
It was also a good weekend for Green Canyon, which also earned a pair of clean sheets against programs from the Gem State. The Wolves (4-1-0) followed up their 3-0 Friday triumph over Pocatello by reigning supreme against Highland, 2-0, Saturday. Both matches were contested in North Logan, but not at Green Canyon's home field.
Kaizley Holbrook found the back of the net twice in the opening half in Green Canyon's win over Highland, which is typically one of Idaho's better 5A programs. Ryley Thompson facilitated the first goal and Lizzie Seeley the second.
Brooke Watkins went the distance in goal for Green Canyon, which has only conceded two goals in five matches.
"Solid defensive performance and our offense is clicking," GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. "Super proud of the girls for all their effort. It's paying off."
Likewise, it was a busy weekend for Preston's boys soccer team, which traveled to Hillcrest on Friday and hosted Burley on Saturday. The Indians drew with the Huskies, 3-3, and lost to the Bobcats, 3-2. Burley buried two penalty kicks in that match.
Kadin Reese converted on a pair of free kicks for Preston in its showdown against Hillcrest, including what proved to be the tying goal with five minutes remaining in regulation. Daxton Golightly accounted for Preston's other goal, and it was assisted by Treyton Hendrickson.
Preston's Deklan Haslam and Tucker Daley each netted a goal against Burley, which broke a 2-2 deadlock in the second half on a shot from the penalty spot.
MC VOLLEYBALL
Mountain Crest capped off a very busy week by sweeping perennial 1A power Rich (25-21, 25-19, 25-18) Friday in Hyrum. The Mustangs (3-4) competed in a tournament hosted by Davis earlier in the week.
"It's always good to beat (Rich)," MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. "They are small, but mighty."
Kiera Crosbie and Ella Douglass paced a balanced offensive attack for the Mustangs with eight kills apiece. Douglass finished with an impressive .583 hitting percentage.
Alisabeth Apedaile accounted for six of Mountain Crest's 11 aces. Phoebe Starnes chipped in with 27 assists, while Crosbie led the way with six digs.
MC GIRLS TENNIS
The Mustangs played three matches at Friday's Stansbury Tournament. Mountain Crest was victorious over North Sanpete (5-1) and Stansbury (5-1), and fell to Grantsville (5-1).