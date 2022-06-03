A trio of local baseball teams tasted victory in their American Legion season openers, which all took place Thursday.
Blacksmith Fork welcomed Sky View to The Yard and coasted to a 12-0 win in five innings, while Green Canyon rallied to a 8-6 victory over visiting Bear River and Ridgeline prevailed at home against Box Elder, 6-2.
The Blacksmith Fork Trappers took control immediately against the Sky View Snow Devils as they put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the first. Mountain Crest’s American Legion program plated two of those runs on a Sky View error.
Luke Palmer came through with a two-run single in the third inning for the Trappers, who put up six runs in the bottom of the fourth to slam the door. Blacksmith Fork led off the fourth frame with three straight singles and finished with six of its nine base knocks in that inning.
Rilee Maddock doubled, singled and scored three runs for the Trappers, who got two hits and three RBIs from Palmer, a pair of runs and hits from Kaden Deeter, two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Jaky Bitton and two RBIs, one run and one hit from JC Jones. Deeter drove in a run and walked once as well.
Andrew Nielsen was dominant on the mound for Blacksmith Fork as he delivered a three-hit shutout. Nielsen struck out six and issued four free passes.
Tucker Murdock finished with two of Sky View’s three hits.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon came storming back from a 5-2 second-inning deficit against Bear River, while Ridgeline took the lead for good after scoring twice in the home half of the first against Box Elder.
The Bears scored five times in the top of the second against Green Canyon, but the Huskers immediately bounced back by putting up four runs in the bottom of the frame. The Wolves had a trio of singles, were plunked twice and walked once in their big second inning.
Bear River pulled even at 6-6 with a run in the top of the sixth, but Green Canyon responded with two runs in the home half of the inning. Boston Stewart provided the heroics with a two-run single — his third base knock of the game.
Coleman Bobb belted a two-run triple in the first inning for the Huskers and also sparkled on the mound. Bobb, who contributed offensively with one run, two hits, three RBIs and one walk, threw three innings of hitless and runless ball, plus he fanned four.
Caden Stuart also put together a well-rounded performance for Green Canyon as he scored a pair of runs and walked three times, plus he only gave up one unearned run in his two innings on the bump. Additionally, Stuart didn’t allow a hit.
Mic Eborn chipped in with two hits and a run for the Huskers, who got one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Traceson Jensen and one run, hit and RBI from Carson Proctor. Seven different Green Canyon players contributed with a run in the contest.
It was also a good season opener for the Ridgeline Wolverines, who received a big performance from Trey Purser. Purser belted solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, plus he came through with a RBI single in the bottom of the first.
Easton Dahlke and Bode Hansen both doubled for the Wolverines, who finished with nine base knocks. Hansen also singled, scored a run and drove in another for Ridgeline, which got two runs and a hit from Ian Dahle.
Kyler Cardis and Hayden Hansen got the job done on the mound for the Wolverines. Hansen limited the Bees to zero runs on one hit in three complete innings, while Cardis only gave up one run on four hits in three complete. Purser also pitched an inning for the hosts. Box Elder plated one unearned run in that frame.