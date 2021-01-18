One of the best swimming rivalries at the 4A level is starting to heat up with just a couple of weeks remaining before the Region 11 Championships.
Ridgeline and Sky View duked it out at last Saturday’s Mustang Invitational and split the titles in the team competition. On the girls side, the Riverhawks used their depth to pull away from the Bobcats and the rest of the five-team field. In the boys competition, Sky View had enough star power to hold off Ridgeline by 19 points, 523-504.
The Ridgeline girls finished with 585 points, followed by Sky View (484), Green Canyon (406), Mountain Crest (299) and Logan (179). It was the exact same order for the boys as the Wolves were third (430), the Mustangs fourth (357) and the Grizzlies fifth (183).
“I am very happy with our performance (Saturday),” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “Individually, we didn’t perform as well as I had planned, but collectively we did great. My girls have been planning this win for a while. It feels great. It’s a big confidence boost and we needed it. We do realize that Sky View is very strong and will continue to work hard like us to finish strong at region and state. I respect Marcus Singleton and the program he continually develops. ... Marcus and I both want our athletes to be successful. We push each other to be better.”
Sky View won six of the 11 events in the boys and girls competitions. That was enough to claim the boys crown, but not enough from preventing the Lady Riverhawks from prevailing.
“Competition is always good,” SV head coach Marcus Singleton said “It helps you reach new heights and work better as a team. Region is going to be an exciting time. I think we will see some amazing swims from that competition as each team strives to be in the No. 1 spot.”
The Bobcats had a pair of boys reign supreme in all four of their races in Jackson DuBose and Jaxon Tueller. Tueller beat all comers in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minutes, 53.80 seconds) and 100 backstroke (56.73), as did DuBose in the 200 IM (2:07.65) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.40). Additionally, the duo teamed up to help propel Sky View to titles in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Ridgeline’s Anthony Caliendo also powered his way to first-place performance in both of his individual swims, plus anchored his 200 free relay squad to victory. Caliendo won the 50 free (23.18) and 100 free (49.77).
A pair of local girls bested their competition in both of their individual events in Sky View’s Jenna Gibbons and Green Canyon’s Kaylee Coats. Coats was the gold medalist in the 100 free (55.78) and 200 free (2:02.50), as was Gibbons in the 100 butterfly (1:03.66) and 100 breast (1:09.90). Gibbons also swam a leg on SV’s victorious medley relay team.
The Lady Riverhawks didn’t have anybody win both of their individual events, but Carly Eubanks, Navie Powell and Hailey Rigby placed in the top four in each of theirs. All three of those athletes competed on Ridgeline’s first-place 200 and 400 free relay foursomes, to boot.
Eubanks won the 50 free (26.01) and was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:02.99), Powell finished second in the 100 back (1:06.53) and third in the 200 free (2:08.89), and Rigby was third in the 200 IM (2:23.54) and fourth in the 100 fly.
In addition to Gibbons, Allie Schwartz, Allison Dean and Sarah Olsen earned a spot in the top four in both of their individual swims for the Lady Bobcats. Schwartz beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:19.16) and was third in the 100 fly (1:04.71), Olsen prevailed in the 500 free (5:41) and placed fourth in the 200 IM, and Dean was the champion in the 100 back (1:05.14) and the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:54).
Two other swimmers who showed their mettle on the girls side were Green Canyon’s Rylie Corry and Mia Huebner. Huebner was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:22.49) and 100 breast (1:12.65), as was Corry in the 100 fly (1:04.48) and 50 free (27.14).
Likewise, there were 10 total boys who finished in the top four in both of their individual events — three for the Bobcats and Wolves, plus two for the Riverhawks and Mustangs.
Leading the charge for the Wolves were Tyson Farnsworth, Brayden Badger and Nathan Seamons. Farnsworth emerged victorious in the 100 fly (56.77) and was the silver medalist in the 100 back (59.04), Seamons was the runner-up in the 500 free (5:25) and finished fourth in the 200 free, and Badger was fourth in the 50 free and 100 free.
Mountain Crest was led by Jake Black, who touched the wall with the fastest time in the 500 free (5:15) and beat everybody but Tueller in the 200 free (1:57.63). Zach Roundy placed second in the 100 breast (1:06.41) and third in the 200 IM (2:11.35) for the Mustangs.
Sky View’s Clayton Nye was the bronze medalist in the 100 fly (1:00.00) and 100 back (59.49), while Ridgeline’s Joe Tenny occupied the third spot on the podium in the 100 breast (1:06.55) and placed fourth in the 200 IM.
Other boys who captured a silver medal in an individual event were Isaac Sorensen of Ridgeline in the 200 IM (2:11.07), Jaden Norman of MC in the 50 free (24.41), Tavin Dubon of SV in the 100 fly (59.39) and Luke Eubanks of Ridgeline in the 100 free (54.49). On the girls side, Logan’s Zsofia Ugray was the runner-up in the 100 free (1:01.23), as was SV’s Ellie Legler in the 500 free (5:48).
In addition to the aforementioned competitors, others who claimed bronze medals individually were Ridgeline’s Madi Cook (50 free, 27.42), Alexa Carlson (100 breast, 1:17.63), Cole Dustin (200 free, 1:59.59) and Porter Frandsen (50 free, 24.51), Sky View’s Jacey Mecham (100 free, 1:01.31) and Ashlyn Jorgensen (100 back, 1:08.16), Mountain Crest’s Brayden Jarrett (500 free, 5:26) and Logan’s Parker Dahle (100 free, 54.87).
Other swimmers who placed fourth in an individual event were SV’s Lauren Bassett (200 free), Ridgeline’s Sarah McNeil (50 free), SV’s Kiera Mannewitz (100 free), MC’s Emilee Leishman (500 free), GC’s Abbey Erickson (100 back), MC’s Abbie Nielsen (100 breast), Logan’s Spencer Bernhardt (100 fly), SV’s Ben Walters (500 free), GC’s Stephen Bunnell (100 back) and Ridgeline’s Carter Anderson (100 breast).