It was the kind of performance Brandon Lyon was hoping to see from his side.
The Preston girls soccer team traveled to traditional 4A power Skyline on Thursday night and left Idaho Falls with a 3-0 victory. The Indians (4-4-0) had lost four of their previous five matches.
“Things finally clicked,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “Easily the best we’ve played this season. We did a great job of creating chances with quick combinations through the middle. We made some adjustments in practice (Wednesday) and the girls did a great job of making those changes today. Really proud of them.”
Preston scored all three of its goals after halftime, including two by Addison Moser — the first one assisted by Andie Bell, and the second one by Quincy Hyde. Tessa Hyde gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal.
Preston became the first team to shut out Skyline (3-4-0) this season. Sydnee Marlow went the distance in goal for the Indians, who earned their fourth clean sheet of the 2020 campaign.
Meanwhile, the Preston boys had their three-game winning streak come to an end as they fell at home to Skyline, 3-2. The Indians (4-3-1) went into halftime knotted at 1-1 after Kadin Reese buried a long free kick on the final play of the opening half.
“Yeah, I think we kinda caught them off guard because they thought the half was basically over,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said.
The Grizzlies (4-2-0) netted the first two goals of the second half before Preston pared its deficit to 3-2 in an own goal with about three minutes remaining. A Reese throw-in led to Skyline’s mistake.
“We didn’t show up to play our game until the last 10 minutes,” Matthews said. “We have a lot of potential. Just a matter of us deciding to use it.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Mountain Crest dispatched of Grantsville in straight sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-17) Thursday at home, while Logan was swept on the road by 5A program Viewmont (25-15, 25-12, 25-12). In the process, the Mustangs increased their winning streak to eight and four of those victories have been decided in straight sets.
“We started a little slow in the first set and made way too many mistakes, but we started cleaning up our game and did a better job of finding the court on offense,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said.
“I thought the girls played well together and I was really happy with how they stayed positive and kept fighting during our mistakes. Our passing was pretty good, so it was fun to see our hitters figure things out and get a lot of swings and kills.”
The Mustangs (8-4) received a strong performance from Gracie Garlock, who led the team in kills (12) and digs (nine), and attacked at an impressive .450 clip. Kiera Crosbie added 10 kills for Mountain Crest, which got five blocks from Ella Douglass, including three of the solo variety.
Setter Jaycee Osborne racked up 34 assists, and she also matched Madalyn Constantineau with a team-high four aces.
Mountain Crest and Logan (2-5) are currently competing at the eight-team Ridgeline Tournament, which started Friday afternoon and will conclude Saturday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
It was a good week for several Cache Valley high school cross country runners. Ridgeline, Mountain Crest and Sky View competed at the 14th annual Wasatch Invitational on Friday at Soldier Hollow, while Logan is scheduled to compete on Day 2 of the meet.
The Riverhawks and Bobcats raced in Friday’s first section, while the Mustangs were in action in Section No. 2. On the girls side, Ridgeline finished fourth out of 15 teams, while the boys placed fifth out of 16 schools. Sky View finished seventh in the girls competition and ninth in the boys.
Six local girls earned a spot in the top 25 in the section 1 girls race. Sky View’s Kate Dickson led the charge by placing fifth with a time of 19 minutes, 33 minutes, which was 34 seconds slower than champion Emma Thornley of Layton.
Ridgeline sisters Madison Patrick and Alexis Patrick occupied the ninth and 11th positions. The sisters covered the three-mile course in 19:52 and 20:13. Sky View’s Olivia Dickson was 18th (21:05), followed by Ridgeline’s Emily Spaulding (21st, 21:11) and Brynlee Brown (22nd, 22:12).
There were 131 competitors in the section 1 girls race and 145 in the boys race, which was won by Westlake’s Michael Moffat, who clocked in at 15:35.
Ridgeline’s Spencer Adams clocked in at 16:58, which was good enough for 10th place. Nate Weston finished 23rd (17:48) for the Riverhawks, while teammates Tate Hickman and Tanner Jensen were 26th and 27th, respectively. Isaiah Crookston was the top Bobcat as he crossed the finish line in the 34th position.
As for the Mustangs, they placed 10th out of 15 teams on the girls side of the section 2 competition, and 10th out of 17 on the boys side. Mountain Crest’s Cameron Swenson posted the top time among local athletes with his 16:45, which was good enough for 24th. Jordan Merrill placed 32nd with a time of 21:05 for the Lady Mustangs.
Dalton Mortensen of Bountiful captured the boys title with his time of 15:27, while Springville’s Sarah Galbraith reigned supreme in the girls field by clocking in at 19:00.