It was the start to the season the Bobcats were hoping for.
The Sky View, Green Canyon and Ridgeline boys lacrosse teams competed in the two-day Northern Thaw, which concluded Saturday. Some of top programs in Utah’s 5A and 6A classifications were also in action at the tourney, which was contested at Utah State University’s Stan Laub Indoor Training Center and North Logan’s Hansen Family Sports Complex.
All three local programs squared off entirely against 5A and 6A opponents, and the Bobcats went 4-1, with their only sertback coming against 6A Lone Peak by a 7-4 scoreline. Sky View dispatched of Roy (12-4), Riverton (8-2), Cedar Valley (9-2) and Weber (8-5) at the tourney. Weber made it to the semifinals of the 6A State Championships a year ago.
“There was a lot of excitement and a few nerves building up to this tournament,” SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. “After losing (in) the state championship (game) last year and graduating 14 seniors, there were some questions around the program on what to expect and what direction we were heading in. I put a big emphasis in the offseason about building a fun and competitive growth culture. We were able to bring in several new coaches with a lot of lacrosse experience to help our players grow at each level. The players felt they had something to prove to themselves and to everyone else that they can still compete at the highest level, and I think they did that. We are very excited for where we are at and what this year has in store.”
Easton Ballard and Sean Tempest led the way offensively for Sky View. Ballard racked up a team-high 10 goals and dished out four assists, while Tempest contributed with nine goals and a team-best eight assists. Gaje Leishman added eight goals and a pair of assists for Sky View, which also got multiple goals from Hudson Johnson (five and three assists) and Carter Bishop (two).
Sky View goalie Jake Spacemen made 27 saves in the tourney and had an impressive goals against average of 4.6.
It was a challenging two days for reigning 4A state champion Green Canyon, which squared off against defending 5A state champion Park City, plus four of the top nine programs in 6A last year in Westlake, Fremont, Mountain Ridge and Lone Peak. The Wolves lost all five games, but three of them were decided by three or four goals, plus they limited Park City to eight goals.
Green Canyon scored five or fewer goals in every game and that ultimately was the difference. Tucker Sampson and Conner Dockery found the back of the net six times apiece for the Wolves, who got three goals from James Robinson, plus a pair of goals and assists from Alex Rowley.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline went 1-4, with its lone victory being by a 7-6 scoreline against Roy. However, the Riverhawks only lost by four goals to Weber, Northridge and Lone Peak, with its only lopsided loss coming against Park City.
Jack Jenson paced the Riverhawks in goals (six) and assists (three), Reese Karasek added four goals for Ridgeline, which also got multiple goals from Will Rippstein (three) and Cole Juber (three).
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Green Canyon and Preston competed at the two-day Hurricane Invitational, which concluded Saturday. Sky View’s Brevin Egbert also made the trip to southern Utah and was the silver medalist in the high jump. The junior cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches.
It was an outstanding meet for Green Canyon’s Hadlie Ballard, Tate Walker and Abigail Blau as the trio shattered a combined five school records.
Walker is now the program’s record-holder in the 400 meters (49.27 seconds), 100 (11.24) and 200 (22.90). The senior was the runner-up in the 400, finished sixth in the 100 and posted the ninth-fastest time in the 200. Walker’s record time in the 100 was recorded in Friday’s qualifying rounds.
Ballard is now the owner of Green Canyon records in the 800 (2:23.87) and 1,600 (5:11.23). The sophomore reigned supreme in the open 800 and placed fourth in the seeded 1,600.
Blau broke her own school record in the shot put with her triumphant toss of 40-1. Blau also finished seventh in the discus (93-0).
Another local athlete who made it to the finals in both of her events was Preston’s Ellie Nelson, who was the bronze medalist in the shot put (34-7), plus was eighth in the discus (89-8). Preston’s Brayker Smith captured a bronze medal in the high jump (6-0), while teammate Elly Jeppsen finished seventh in the 400 (1:00.97).
Three other Green Canyon athletes who fared well were Chelsea Shakespear, Joseph Brough and Henry Anderson. Shakespear placed fifth in the open 1,600 (5:28), while Brough was eighth in the 400 (52.43), as was Anderson in the shot put (45-1.5).
Shakespear and Ballard teamed up with Charlotte Felt and Rachel Willie to power the Lady Wolves to second place in the 4x800 relay (10:15.23). Meanwhile, Preston’s foursome of Jeppsen, Anna May, Brytlee Harris and Angelie Scott were the runner-ups in the medley relay (4:36.30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.