Last weekend was a memorable one for West Side’s volleyball and cross country programs.
It started Saturday afternoon when West Side’s Aubrie Barzee and Johanna Ebert placed third and fourth on the girls side at the 2A State Cross Country Championships, which were contested at Eagle Island State Park. Less than one hour later, the West Side boys captured the fourth-place trophy at that meet.
A couple of hours after that, West Side’s volleyball team defended is 2A state title. The top-ranked Pirates dominated No. 2 Melba in straight sets (25-22, 25-16, 25-11) in the finals at Lakeland High School. A more in-depth story on West Side’s journey at state will be available in Thursday’s Herald Journal.
As for the cross country programs, they performed about as well as could be expected in a tough classification. The Lady Pirates had the best one-two punch at the 2A level in Barzee, who was fourth at this meet a year ago, and Ebert.
Barzee only finished four seconds behind runner-up Elise Kelsey, her long-time rival and friend, of Bear Lake, and the sophomore covered the 5K course in 19 minutes, 39 seconds. Ebert, a foreign exchange student from Germany, crossed the finish line six seconds later.
“That was the best race I’ve seen the two of them run together all season,” WS coach Joseph Grimm said. “Aubrie really came out and ran her best race I’ve seen her run this season, and she came off that sand going into that last, oh, just over half a mile left to go, and you could see a change in her. She just kind of picked it up, started really pushing it and finished strong ... so I was super impressed with the way those two ran.”
The West Side girls had a good team this year, but didn’t qualify for state because their district only has two bids. District rivals Soda Springs and Malad placed second and third, respectively. Soda Springs only finished four points by champion Salmon, which outpointed the Cardinals, 62-66.
Meanwhile, the Pirates punched their ticket to state on the boys side by reigning supreme in their district for the first time in 11 years.
How tough is West Side’s district? The West Side boys have only won two district championships since 2010, but have claimed eight trophies — the top four teams go home with some hardware — at the state meet during that timespan.
Since Grimm took over the boys program prior to the 2008 season, the Pirates have won a trio of second-place trophies, four third-place trophies and three more of the fourth-place variety.
“We’ve always had a great division,” Grimm said. “The 2A division is very competitive. Definitely our district has always been super competitive and so it was a good year, a great year, really. And we were happy to win districts for the first time in a long while, and then the trophy (at state) was also great, so I couldn’t have been more happy for the way it turned out for us.”
The West Side boys had a trio of all-state performers in juniors Braydn Noreen and Grant Clawson, and senior Samuel Beutler. Noreen placed 11th with a time of 17:14, and he was immediately followed by Clawson, who was also credited with a time of 17:14. Beutler clocked in at 17:33, which was good enough for the No. 17 position.
West Side’s other two scoring runners were freshman Koby Telford (46th, 18:43 and junior Brennon Winward (54th, 18:54).
The Pirates didn’t have enough depth to challenge the top three teams at the meet, but it was Brennon Winward who ultimately allowed them to beat rival Soda Springs for the final trophy. Winward beat the Cardinals’ No. 5 harrier by 20 spots and by nearly two full minutes. West Side finished with 116 points to Soda’s 131.
North Fremont held off defending champion Salmon for the team title, 60-64. The top two placers, Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander (15:15) and Salmon’s Daniel Simmons (15:18), ran faster than anybody from the other five classifications.
Ambrose’s Cameron Moore was the girls medalist and she completed the race in 19:05.
Beutler is the only senior on West Side’s varsity squad, so the future appears to be very bright for the Pirates, who will add some talented incoming freshman a year from now, Grimm asserted.
“With a few of our younger guys, plus our older ones, we should be pretty good going into this next year and hopefully our younger ones coming up are going to be good enough, and I think they are,” Grimm said. “I think one of them is already running in the mid-19s as an eighth-grader on some 5Ks he did over the summer, so a couple of them should be good assets coming in already as freshmen next year.”