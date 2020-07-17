It was a memorable day for a trio of Cache Valley baseball teams still in the hunt for an American Legion state title.
The Cache Valley Sox, Blacksmith Fork and Logan all prevailed on the first day of bracketed play at the Utah 19U Legion State Championships. There are 16 teams remaining in tournament, which has moved to a double elimination format and is now taking place at Pleasant Grove and Juan Diego high schools.
The top-seeded Sox held off No. 16 Lehi, 4-2, while the Trappers and Grizzlies rolled to impressive victories over lower-seeded opponents. No. 9 Blacksmith Fork dispatched of No. 8 Vernal, 9-3, while No. 15 Logan made a big statement with a 7-1 triumph over No. 2 Salem Hills.
Cache Valley will now square off against Blacksmith Fork, Mountain Crest’s legion program, in the winner’s bracket Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove. Logan will face No. 10 Bountiful at 12:30 p.m. at that same venue.
LOGAN
Jake Egbert put together a performance to remember on the mound against a potent Salem Hills lineup. Salem Hills only managed one run off Egbert, who struck out 11 and walked three in his five and one-third innings toeing the rubber. The southpaw scattered five hits — all singles.
The Grizzlies (14-8) scored once in the first inning and four more times in the second to take control. The Dash plated their lone run in the bottom of the fourth.
Kellen Roper doubled in the top of the first and came home on an Ethan Wilson grounder to give Logan a 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies manufactured four runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batsman one inning later. Nic Egbert came through with a RBI single, Chris Shopbell walked with the bases loaded and Roper had a RBI groundout.
Logan scored two more insurance runs in the sixth inning — one on a Roper grounder and the other on a wild pitch.
It was an all-around team effort for the Grizzlies offensively. Case in point: Eight different players accounted for Logan’s nine hits; six different Grizzlies scored; six different Grizzlies drove in at least one run.
Logan also got the job done defensively as it didn’t commit any errors.
“We really showed up ready to play today and this game gives us some nice momentum moving into tomorrow,” LHS coach Britton Coil said.
BLACKSMITH FORK
Braydon Schiess sparkled on the bump and at the plate for the Trappers, who have now won nine of their last 11 games. Schiess went 3 for 5 with three runs and a RBI, and put the clamps on Vernal until the seventh inning, when the designated hosts plated all three of its runs. No. 16 limited Vernal to four hits in six and-two-third innings, struck out nine, walked two and plunked two.
The Trappers (17-11) scored twice in the fourth and fifth frames, and put the game out of reach by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh.
Back-to-back singles by Schiess and Kolmyn Foulger set the tone for Blacksmith Fork in the fourth. The Trappers scored their first run on an error and their second on a sacrifice fly by Dax Roundy.
Singles by Miles Hancock and Schiess got the Trappers going in the fifth. A sac fly by Foulger gave Blacksmith Fork a 3-0 lead, and Lance Welch made it 4-0 with a RBI infield single.
Vernal had base runners on the corners with one out in the sixth, but Schiess was able to work his way out of the jam.
A run-scoring double by Foulger highlighted Blacksmith Fork’s big seventh inning offensively. The Trappers also got RBI singles from Schiess and Caden Jones in the top of the seventh.
Foulger contributed with a pair of hits, runs and RBIs for the Trappers, who got two RBIs from Welch. Blacksmith Fork finished with nine base knocks and didn’t commit any errors.
“We played a solid baseball game, with some timely hits and good defense,” MC coach Stephen Hansen said. “Braydon pitched great. It was a good, solid first-round win for us.”
Vernal, which committed six errors, had three of its five hits in the bottom of the seventh.
CV SOX
One strong inning at the plate was enough for the Sox, who received another clutch pitching performance from Daxton Purser. Like Schiess, Purser was one out away from pitching a complete game. No. 10 allowed five hits — all singles — fanned nine and walked two. Purser held the Pioneers hitless in the first, second, third and fifth frames.
Cache Valley (24-2 against legion opponents) scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the third. Back-to-back-to-back-to-back doubles by Hayden Simper, Purser, Jace Ward and Caleb Archibald inflicted all of the damage for the Sox, who are comprised entirely of recent Mountain Crest and Ridgeline graduates.
Archibald doubled and singled in his other two at-bats for the Sox, who finished with seven hits — five of them in the third inning.
The Pioneers scored both of their runs and tallied four of their six base knocks in the top of the fourth. Lehi had the bases loaded when Archibald caught a line drive at third base for the final out of the contest.
“Lehi’s pitcher did a good job of keeping us off-balance and out of rhythm, and keeping our bats quiet today,” CV coach Alex Hansen said. “But Dax Purser pitched a great game and was able to keep us in it, and we were able to do what we needed to do to get the win.”