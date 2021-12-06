To say the opening weekend of the 2021-22 high school wrestling season was a success for the Mountain Crest girls and boys might be a bit of an understatement.
Both programs fared extremely well in their respective tournaments last Friday and Saturday. The Lady Mustangs blew away the competition at a 29-team tourney in Farmington, while the MC boys went 9-0 at the Syracuse Scuffle and all of those duals were convincing wins.
Additionally, the MC girls sent another team to the Thor Girls Classic and placed fourth out of 29 squads. In all, the Mustangs had 24 girls that finished in the top six in their respective weight classes.
At Farmington, the Lady Mustangs crowned three champions, had two other finalists and 14 total medalists en route to capturing the title with 266 points. Bear River was second with 173 points, while Region 11 was also represented by Sky View (sixth, 110 points) and Green Canyon (12th, 56).
Brinley Cowley (115-pound weight class), Eastyn Nyman (125) and Talia Johansen (155), Mountain Crest's three champions, teamed up to go 13-0. Nyman and Johansen pinned all of their opponents.
Other Mustang finalists were Elle DeKorver (135) and Kaitlin Lofthouse (140). DeKorver was edged in the finals by two points.
Also earning a spot on the podium for the defending 4A state champions were Kimberlynn Andersen (sixth at 110), Jalise Wakley (third, 110), Dani Alexander (fifth, 115), Dakota Andersen (fifth, 120), Kaydee Hopkins (third, 130), Laci Larsen (third, 140), Cristell Flores (third, 145), Teagan Hall (fifth, 170) and Katelyn Hardy (third, 190).
Sky View had five placers in Sable Morris (fourth, 100), Shea Buttars (fourth, 125), Dika Dekar (fifth, 130), Abigail Trayhorn (third, 135) and Danika Bair (fifth, 235), while Green Canyon had three in Gracie Blake (fourth, 135), Kiah Saurey (fourth, 145) and Kortnee Samuelu (sixth, 235).
Meanwhile, the Mustangs racked up 123 points at the Thor Girls Classic. Host Westlake was first with 224 points, while Ridgeline was 13th with 56.
Those Mustangs who secured a spot in the top six were Mattee Turnbow (fifth, 105), Piper Nix (fourth, 120), Lexi Arnell (sixth, 120), Lily Lopez (fifth, 120), Elle Armstrong (fourth, 125), Brooklyn Swanson (sixth, 130), Sophie Longson (sixth, 135), Jenna McDougal (fifth, 145), Rylie Geary (fourth, 155) and Gracie Howards (fourth, 170). Mountain Crest's Rylee Turnbow went 4-1 in a deep 115-pound weight class.
The Riverhawks had a trio of medalists in Janet Peyes (fourth, 190), Makayla Pignataro (sixth, 190) and Brooklyn McBride (fourth, 145). Two other Ridgeline grapplers who fared well were Madelyn Topham (135) and Caroline Kirk (145) as both won four of their six matches.
Wakley and Dekorver are returning state champions for the Mustangs.
BOYS WRESTLING
There was no stopping Mountain Crest at the Syracuse Scuffle. The Mustangs beat Syracuse (53-9), Weber (72-9), American Fork (58-6), Highland (81-0), Granger (65-6), Snow Canyon (50-23), Copper Hills (55-9), Spanish Fork (54-12) and Northridge (80-0) by at least 27 points apiece. Additionally, Mountain Crest didn't lose more than two bouts in 14 of the 15 weight classes.
Five Mustangs went undefeated in Carter Nelson (113, 7-0), defending state champ Easton Evans (126, 9-0), Terrell Lee (150, 8-0), Jace McBride (157, 8-0) and Chase Swensen (165, 3-0). Swensen split time at 165 pounds with Bridger Thalman, who reigned supreme in four of his five bouts.
Other Mountain Crest wrestlers who were triumphant in all but one of their duels were Zach Halligan (106, 7-1), Luke Schroeder (132, 7-1) and Sam Schroeder (190, 6-1). Luke Schroeder's lone setback was by one point.
Other Mustangs who scored a lot of team points were Tanner Tolman (120, 5-2), Wyatt Coulam (138, 6-2), Lincoln Lofthouse (144, 5-2), Brock Guthrie (175, 7-2) and Jud Wells (215, 5-2). Guthrie's two losses were by a combined three points. Every win by Guthrie and Wells were by fall.
Ridgeline also competed at this tournament and split its eight duals. The Riverhawks dispatched of Weber (54-28), Highland (51-21), Northridge (51-19) and Granger (57-21), and were outpointed by Syracuse (57-22), Copper Hills (42-26), American Fork (38-28) and Spanish Fork (41-24).
The Riverhawks were led by reigning state champ Ronan Melani (215), who prevailed six times by fall and two by forfeit. Draycin Nelson (106) went 5-1 for Ridgeline, as did Ty Winward (144). Ryan Orduno (126) won six of his eight bouts for the Riverhawks, while Caysen Dana (285) went 4-1.
The other three Cache County boys programs were also in action over the weekend. Green Canyon and Sky View traveled to the Layton Invitational, while Logan ventured south to the Salem Hills-hosted Skyhawk Showdown.
Green Canyon had two medalists at the always tough LIT field. Luke Blake was third at 190, while Tyler Payne was sixth at 126. Sky View's Camron Carling went 2-2.
Uintah, which beat Mountain Crest at the 4A State Championships last winter, won the LIT with 251.5 points, followed pretty closed by Layton with 235.5. Green Canyon finished 14th (64) and Sky View 25th (14) out of 27 teams.
Logan had one placer at the 30-team Salem Hills tourney as Kadin Halona was third at 165. Riverton claimed the team title with 513.5 points, while Logan was 18th (175.5).
The Grizzlies beat Weber in a dual earlier last week.