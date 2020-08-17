It was the kind of weekend Ridgeline and Logan were hoping for, both offensively and defensively.
The two girls soccer teams went a combined 6-0-0 with five shutouts over the weekend. It was a big boost of momentum for the Grizzlies and Riverhawks, who both lost their first two matches of the 2020 campaign.
Ridgeline (3-2-0) got back on track by blanking 5A Box Elder 3-0 on Friday, and then capped off a successful week competing at the NorSo Invitational by earning clean sheets against 5A programs Alta and Mountain Ridge by scores of 2-0 and 8-0, respectively.
Likewise, Logan reigned supreme against the same three opponents during its two days of action at the NorSo Invite. The Grizzlies beat Alta 1-0 in double overtime on Friday, and dispatched of Mountain Ridge in a shootout and Box Elder 1-0 on Saturday.
Halle VanYperen played a big part in all three of Ridgeline's goals against Box Elder (0-4-0). The senior found the back of the net in the 38th and 41st minutes and assisted on Reese Heninger's goal midway through the opening half.
Alivia Brenchley started in goal and played 70 minutes for the Riverhawks, while Marisol Dutson came off the bench and helped preserve the clean sheet.
Oakley Rasmussen recorded a brace in Ridgeline's triumph over Alta (2-3-0). The senior converted on a give-and-go with Tenzi Knowles in the first half, and buried a 25-yard free kick late in the second half. Brenchley went the full 80 minutes in goal for the defending 4A runner-ups.
Ridgeline then proceeded to piece together a complete performance against first-year school Mountain Ridge (1-3-0). The Riverhawks exploded for five first-half goals against the Sentinels.
VanYperen tallied a trio of goals in the first half, while Rasmussen and Addie Zollinger each scored twice for the Riverhawks, who also got a goal from Ellie Kotter. Rasmussen, Caitlyn Parry, Marley Guevara, Zollinger and Halle Miller were credited with assists for Ridgeline, while Zollinger and Brenli Wolford helped facilitate two of the goals.
Brenchley and Dutson each played a half in goal for the Riverhawks. Center backs Carly Eubanks and Haley Anderson — "she was an anchor for our defensive line all weekend," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said — were instrumental in the team's three shutouts.
Logan conceded multiple goals in its first two matches of the season — both against 6A foes — but limited its opposition to a pair of goals over the weekend.
Milly Garren finished a cross by Ashley Coppin in the 97th minute to lift the Grizzlies past Alta, which is typically one of the better programs in 5A. Cadence Martindale secured the shutout in goal for Logan (3-2-0).
Logan jumped out to a 2-0 halftime over Mountain Ridge, courtesy of goals by Alec Kennington and Coppin. Carlie Jenkins assisted on the second goal.
The Sentinels battled back by finding the back of the net twice in the second half. Neither team scored in either overtime session, paving the way for Logan's first shootout of the season.
Emma Browning, Kylee Thanadabout, Taylor Rose and Garren buried their penalty kicks for the Grizzlies, and Martindale saved the first and last shots from the penalty spot by Mountain Ridge as Logan won the shootout 4-3.
Logan's weekend culminated with another 1-0 victory, this time over Box Elder. Martindale went the full 80 minutes in goal for the Grizzlies, while Browning scored on a pass from Kennington eight minutes into the second half.
Logan head coach Natalie Norris was especially pleased with the play of Browning, a sophomore, and her entire senior class, and said "that group freaking killed it this weekend."
Like Logan and Ridgeline, Green Canyon played twice last Saturday. The Wolves (2-1-0) put the clamps on Box Elder and prevailed, 3-0, and lost to Alta 1-0 on a penalty kick.
Kaizley Holbrook netted the game-winner in the first half against Box Elder, while Brooklyn Heap and Tabi Wagner added insurance goals after halftime. Corey Thompson assisted on both second-half goals, and Heap set up Holbrook's goal. Brooke Watkins earned the shutout in goal for the Wolves.