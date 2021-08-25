SMITHFIELD — A pair of Wolves led Green Canyon to a sweep in the cross country Region 11 opener Wednesday afternoon under pretty warm conditions.
Sky View hosted one tri-meet, while Logan hosted the other. In Smithfield, the Green Canyon girls and boys were triumphant. At Logan, it was the Ridgeline girls and boys that came out on top.
Katie Latvakoski started the Wolves off on the right foot by easily winning the girls 5K race. Later, it was Jackson Monz of Green Canyon pulling away over the final 300 meters to cross first in the boys race.
“We went out a littler slower than I thought we would, but it worked out,” Monz said. “We came around nice and fast. ... I gave it everything I had at the end.. I’m a bit wrecked. I don’t do so well in the heat and today was hard on me.”
Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston led most of the race, but Monz had a nice kick once they reached the track where the finish line was about 350 meters away.
“I still feel it was a pretty good race for me,” Crookston said. “I think we are going to do well as a team.”
The team competition on the boys side came down to a trio of Wolves finishing just ahead of the fifth Mustang. Mountain Crest had four boys in the top nine finishers, but Green Canyon was able to finish just ahead, 37 to 41. The host Bobcats were a close third with 47 points.
“This is a great starting point for us,” Monz said. “I think we are looking pretty good this year as a team, but there is always room for improvement.”
The girls competition was even tighter. Once again the Wolves nipped the Mustangs, 29 to 32. Mountain Crest had runners place second, third and fourth, but Green Canyon had all five runners that count toward the team score in the top 10. Sky View finished with 64 points.
“We are all doing really good,” Latvakoski said. “I feel really pumped for this season. All of the girls have a great attitude. I think we are going to do really good this season.”
Monz, Crookston took the lead early with a pair of teammates. Green Canyon’s Dylan Chambers and Sky View’s Jaime Tellez-Quiroz joined the top duo. Those four stayed together until there was about mile left. Crookston and Monz then created a gap.
“Isaiah ran such a great race,” Monz said. “I wouldn’t have run nearly as fast without him. ... The track is my specialty; I do well on the track.”
The four-man race turned into a battle between two. Monz was able to cross in 16 minutes, 32 seconds. Crookston was one second behind.
“It was really hot, but it was fun to run with Jackson,” Crookston said. “Jackson passed me, but it was fun.”
Rounding out the top five boys were Chambers (17:05), Tellez-Quiroz (17:19) and Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson (17:47).
In the girls race, Latvakoski took charge early and was never really threatened. She won easily in 20:12.
“I just wanted to run hard and push when it hurts,” Latvakoski said. “That’s all we can do, especially on these warm days. ... Everyone did really amazing, especially in this heat. ... I just tried to pace myself and if I felt myself slowing down, I tried to pick it up.”
When the junior finished, she took a minute to catch her breath then immediately went to helping others and bringing water to other finishers, no matter what team they were running for.
Mountain Crest’s Abbie Case was second as she ran most of the race alone as well. She clocked in at 21:09.
“I tried out a new strategy today, but it did not work and backfired on me really bad,” Case said. “I was going to try and go out slower and speed up, but I have to start fast.”
Case said she wanted to have someone ahead of her, but Latvakoski got further ahead than she had hoped.
“I basically ran alone for most of the race and that was rough,” Case said. “... As a team, today was really good. We are doing better and cutting down the gaps. We had runners finish second, third and fourth.”
Rounding out the top five girls were a pair of Mustangs in Marissa Hancock (21:32) and Alexis Erickson (21:50) and Green Canyon’s Hadlie Ballard (22:00).
RIDGELINE SWEEP
At Logan, it was all Ridgeline. The Riverhawks beat the host Grizzlies and Bear River in both the boys and girls competition. Scores were not available by press time.
Individually, it was a pair of Ridgeline runners winning the races. Lexi Patrick was the top girls and Tate Hickman was the first boy to finish.