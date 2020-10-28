RICHFIELD -- Being the highest seeded team left in the tournament may make some feel they overachieved.
However, Green Canyon was the defending 4A state champions. The Wolves were not just happy to be in the quarterfinals as a 13th seed. They wanted to make some noise.
Green Canyon certainly got plenty of time on the court Tuesday at the 4A State Volleyball Championships being held in the Sevier Valley Center. The Wolves played a pair of five-set matches, coming up on the wrong side of each meaning their season is over.
“I tried to tell the girls that just because the outcome wasn’t what we planned on, it doesn’t mean we didn’t improve a ton this season,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “I think everyone faced hardships with COVID and having unknowns throughout the season, but overall I was proud of how we fought.”
Earlier in the day Tuesday, the Wolves battled region foe Mountain Crest. The Mustangs rallied to win 25-19, 23-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-9.
“We didn’t play great so for that to go to five, that’s all you can ask for,” Larsen said. “They wanted it so bad, but we didn’t control what we could and let things get out of our hands. You never know what is going to happen at state. That’s why you play the game, right?”
Forced to turn around and play a few hours later in a do-or-die match, Green Canyon got off to a slow start against Dixie, who had lost to Sky View in three. The Wolves came on strong at the end, but came up just short as a couple of calls went against them, and the Flyers lived to play another day with a 25-17, 26-24, 21-25, 17-25, 16-14 victory.
“We played hard, but in those moments where we needed to take control, we didn’t,” Larsen said. “That was the difference this year.”
Larsen did not complain or make excuses, but with the Wolves (16-16) leading 13-12 in the fifth, it looked like it was going to be 14-12 when a line judge called a hit in. The head official called it out. Then tied at 14-14, it happened again. Finally, the last point came on a play where it appeared the Dixie (17-12) hit was out, but was called good to end the match.
“There are always what ifs,” Larsen said.
Had the Wolves played better at the beginning of the match, it may have not come down to a fifth set. Green Canyon was still hung over from the disappointing loss to Mountain Crest. The Wolves led 2-1 heading to the fourth set.
“We came out the first two sets and our heart was still hurting from the first one,” Larsen said. “We did not plan for that (a loss to Mountain Crest). Our hearts weren’t there, and we were not ready for this game. Once we did start playing, things were good. But when you wait that long, you take things out of your control a bit.”
Against Dixie Alivia Longhurst had six aces and 18 digs. Olivia Chadwick had 23 kills and 20 digs. Adison Falslev had 12 kills. Kaylee Coats had 11 kills. Sarah Blau had 51 assists and 15 digs.
Leading the Wolves against Mountain Crest was Blau had four aces and 35 assists. Coats had three aces and 15 kills. Chadwick had 13 kills. Falslev had 13 digs and seven kills.
Now the Wolves will be cheering on Region 11 teams.
“I think it is awesome for our region to have three in the semifinals,” Larsen said. “I’m glad that we could come represent.”