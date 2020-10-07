It looks like everyone is now playing for second at the 4A Boys Golf State Championship.
The first day of action wrapped up Wednesday with Crimson Cliffs way out in front. The Mustangs have a 24-stroke lead over the second-place team with one round left to go at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville.
Crimson Cliffs had a first-round total of 279, while Desert Hills was second at 303. Green Canyon was a stroke out of second at 304.
Ten teams made the cut for the second round. All five schools from Region 11 that qualified for state are still alive. Ridgeline is in fifth at 310, followed by Bear River in a tie for seventh at 313, Sky View in ninth at 318 and Logan in 10th at 328.
Individually, eight players carded scores below par. Three of them were from Crimson Cliffs. Luke Schone is the leader after the first day with a 5-under-par 67.
The top individual score from Region 11 ended up being a trio. Sky View’s Braden Alder, Green Canyon’s Oliver Adams and Ridgeline’s Beckham Johansen each shot a 1-over-par 73 and are tied for 10th with two others.
“The kids played well,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “We have an uphill challenge to stay competitive tomorrow. We feel like we can play better. Oliver Adams had a great day.”
Paul Miller led Logan with a 75 and was tied with three other region golfers for 16th. Bear River’s Ryker Bennett and Jarett Giles and Mountain Crest’s Ben Smith also turned in scores of 75. Smith qualified for state as an individual.
Two other region golfers made it into the top 20, tying for 20th. Green Canyon’s Kendon Blotter and Sky View’s Hayden Howell each carded a 76.
“Abe (Olsen), Jace (Blotter) and Kendon (Blotter) continue to be consistent,” Baldwin said.
Olsen was tied for 23rd with a 77, while Jace Blotter was tied for 26th with a 78. Ridgeline’s Zach Skinner also was tied for 23rd, while Logan’s Porter Seamons was tied for 26th.
VOLLEYBALL
After more than a week of not playing, Sky View returned to Region 11 action Wednesday night at Logan. The first-place Bobcats didn’t seem to miss a beat, winning in three 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 over the Grizzlies (4-15, 0-7).
“It’s fun to be back playing,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It wasn’t super pretty, but good to play.”
Melanie Hiatt led the Bobcats (12-5, 5-0) with four aces while serving 96 percent, and she added nine kills while hitting .389. She also passed at a 2.80 clip and came up with seven digs.
Haley McUne led Sky View with 15 kills, passed a perfect 3.0 and had nine digs. Kelsey Spackman had a team-best 13 digs, while Kaytlin Smart added seven kills and four blocks.