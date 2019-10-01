SMITHFIELD — Most felt it was going to be a real dogfight in Region 11 volleyball.
Halfway through the league schedule, and it certainly is looking that way. There are no undefeated teams left.
For the second match in a row defending 4A state champion Sky View went down to a region opponent. The Bobcats hadn’t lost a region match in three years until last Thursday.
The Wolves from Green Canyon made it two straight setbacks for Sky View Tuesday night at Bobcat Gym. The Wolves showed up ready to play from the get-go and rarely trailed in sweeping the Bobcats, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22.
“I think we were excited to play,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “Obviously, this is an emotional one for us with our schools so close, and an emotional one for me personally. We try to put that aside and just go and play your game, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
For Larsen, it was a hard sitting on the visitor’s bench at Sky View (8-9, 3-2 region). She was a star at the school during her high school days and had been on the coaching staff of current Bobcat head coach Sheila Sorensen.
“It’s definitely a weird feeling,” Larsen said. “But I’ve grown to love my girls so much and Green Canyon as a school. You try not to think about those things and just focus on your girls. I thought our girls did a nice job of focusing on us and our game plan. I was proud of them for that.”
The Wolves (10-6, 4-1) trailed just once in the match, 1-0, at the beginning of the second set. Green Canyon built sizable leads in each set. Sky View tried to rally in two of those sets and made it interesting, but could never get back in front.
“This is huge for us and I think it’s really going to help us the rest of the season,” Wolves’ senior Shante’ Falslev said. “It will fuel us the rest of region.”
After winning four in a row, Sky View has not dropped two straight.
“Green Canyon played a great match and served tough,” Sorensen said. “We could not pass tonight and run our offense. We are still working on resetting faster, but it is a work in progress.”
It took a few minutes for either team to record a point not involved with an error. Madi Miles and Jacie Walker teamed up for a block to spark the visitors. With Falslev serving, the Wolves took off, building a 10-1 lead. She had two of her six aces during the stretch, and it became a common theme when she served for Green Canyon.
“She (Falslev) served very well,” Larsen said. “She had 15 one serves, which means they couldn’t run an offense of it. That helped us a lot. To go along with that, we defended really well.”
With Falslev serving again, the Wolves built a 22-11 lead.
“I just tried to focus in on the spot that the coaches were giving me,” Falslev said. “We just played together as a team and put it away.”
The Bobcats showed some life, reeling off seven straight points during a 10-1 surge to get within 23-22. Carly Cottle served up three aces, while Kaytlin Smart had two kills.
The rally came up short as the Wolves finished off the first set with a Falslev kill.
Smart had a block to give the Bobcats their only lead of the night to start the second set.
Kills by Miles and Walker put Green Canyon back in front, where the Wolves stayed. During a 9-0 run, where Falslev was serving and had two more aces, Walker had four of her match-best 13 kills as Green Canyon built a 24-9 advantage. Walker finished off the second set with a kill and ended up hitting .591 for the match.
“We need to finish a little better,” Larsen said. “We definitely had opportunities, then they (Bobcats) would creep back in. Kudos to Sky View. They are a good team and are not going to give up.
“... Jacie Walker had a night. She was unreal. I was so proud of Jacie. She had an aggressive mindset.”
After a 1-1 tie to start the third set, the Wolves rolled off nine unanswered points to take a commanding 10-1 lead. And who was serving? That’s right — Falslev.
Sky View clawed back to within 16-13 after a 10-2 run as Cottle had two kills and a block. An ace by Jenna Dority and a kill from Kaitlyn Hiatt pulled the Bobcats within 19-17. They would get even closer.
Hailey McUne had a kill and an ace by Hiatt had the hosts within 23-22. But a net violation on Sky View made it match point for Green Canyon.
After a long rally, Falslev finished it with a kill, her sixth of the night. She also had 10 digs.
Kaitlin Compton led the Wolves with 11 digs. Sarah Blau had 28 assists.
McUne had eight kills, passed 2.33 and came up with 12 digs for the Bobcats. Kelsey Spackman led the team with 13 digs. Smart finished with five kills, hitting .455 and had four blocks.
Next up for Green Canyon is a showdown with Ridgeline and first place in region on the line. The Riverhawks won a five-set thriller in the region opener.
“We are so ready,” Larsen said. “This is a big week for us. We are definitely ready to play Ridgeline again.”
MUSTANGS 3, RIVERHAWKS 1
In a battle of ranked teams in 4A, Mountain Crest came out on top in four, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22 at home.
It was the first region setback for Ridgeline (10-5, 4-1), which saw its five-match winning streak end.
“I feel like we didn’t go into this match with the confidence and the right mindset we needed in order to win,” Ridgeline head coach Denae Pruden said. “I know we’re going to come back stronger and harder on Thursday against Green Canyon, and bounce back from this loss.”
It was the second win for the Mustangs (10-5, 3-2) against the Riverhawks this season as they took a match at the Davis Tournament back in late August.
“Both Ali (Pehrson) and Tally (Sofonia) were big hitters for us,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “They did a good job of being aggressive. Both of my middles were great as well. Ella (Douglass) put up lots of blocks and really made an impact on the net for us. We played well as a team and everyone contributed to the win. I’m so proud of my girls.”
Pehrson had 13 kills and 16 digs, while Sofonia also had a double-double with 10 kills and 24 digs. Douglass had eight blocks and seven kills. Jordan Flippence had 21 digs, while Jaycee Osborne had 12.
The Riverhawks were led by Gracee Putnam with 14 kills. Tess Lawson had 38 digs and passed at a 2.25 clip. Ashlyn Hansen had 21 assists, while Brinlie Crosbie had 20 assists.