One Green Canyon girls basketball player capped off a stellar high school career with her best season, another developed into an all-state performer, and another was primed for excellence but was injured.
All three are splendid athletes who have earned an opportunity to play at the junior college level. Region 12 MVP Kennedy Eskelson recently signed with Snow College, as did Shante’ Falslev with Northwest (Wyoming) College, and Taylor Hinds with Peninsula (Washington) College. Falslev will play basketball and volleyball for the Trappers.
Hinds, Falslev and Eskelson are three of four Green Canyon class of 2020 girls basketball players who have finalized their commitment to collegiate programs. Guard Kinley Falslev signed with Utah State last November.
“It means a lot because I wasn’t ready to be done,” said Eskelson, who was also named the Region 12 Defensive Player of the Year. “It’s just I love the sport and I always have to play it. If I wasn’t able to play it every day, I don’t know what I’d do. ... And if I’m having a rough day, I just go play it and clear my mind. Yeah, it just helps me.”
Eskelson has been an impact performer since Green Canyon’s inaugural season and helped propel the Wolves into uncharted territory in each of her sports as a senior. The Smithfield native was a starting defender on a talented Green Canyon soccer team that went 13-3-2, posted 12 shutouts and advanced to the semifinals of the 4A State Championships for the first time in program history. A few months later, a memorable performance by Eskelson lifted the Wolves into the semifinals at the state basketball tournament for the first time ever.
“It just means a lot to be a part of Green Canyon,” Eskelson said. “Green Canyon is special. The school in general is special and everything about it just feels great. We all feel like a family, so I’ve just liked going there and playing for that (environment) as a school, and making new friendships with everyone.”
The daughter of Melissa and Corey Eskelson played some of her best basketball in her final two games. No. 21 tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Green Canyon’s overtime victory over Juan Diego in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. One day later, the tenacious senior point guard poured in 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds in her team’s 68-61 setback to eventual two-time reigning 4A champion Cedar. The Wolves were the only team that really made the Reds sweat it out in each of the last two postseasons.
“I just did not want to lose,” Eskelson said. “I just wanted to keep going, keep advancing, and I think my whole team wanted to. ... I just didn’t want to give up, so that’s I think why (I had big games).”
As a senior, the first-team all-state selection led the Wolves in scoring (14.7 points per game), assists (3.1 per game) and steals (2.1 pg), and was second on the squad in rebounding (6.1 pg). As a junior, she finished first on the team in assists (2.3 pg) and matched Hinds for the top spot in steals (2.2 pg), while ranking second in scoring (13.0 ppg) and third in rebounding (4.1 pg). No. 21 contributed with 7.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.7 spg as a sophomore.
Eskelson was recruited by several colleges, but built a strong rapport with Snow College head coach Mike Russell after attending his camp for three straight years.
“(Coach Russell) had an advantage because I got to know him a little more than the others, and going there on my visit and just talking with the team, walking around and seeing the school, it just felt good — everything about it did,” Eskelson said.
The Badgers went 14-18 during the 2019-20 campaign, including 4-8 in conference play.
Shante’ Falslev was a solid role player for the Wolves in both of her sports until her senior season, which is when she broke out in a big way. The native of Benson was selected as the Deseret News 4A MVP after leading Green Canyon’s volleyball team to the title, and she was a third-team all-state honoree in basketball. Additionally, Falslev shined in the classroom as she garnered academic all-state accolades.
“It meant a lot,” Falslev said. “Over all of my years of playing sports, just to end high school on a good season for both sports, it felt really good.”
The daughter of Suzanne and Brian Falslev paced Green Canyon’s volleyball team in kills (271) and aces (52), and ranked third in digs (243). Falslev, an outside hitter, was also an excellent passer as she received serve on 647 occasions, which was 200-plus more times than anyone else on the squad.
Falslev and the Wolves showed a lot of resolve after a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Sky View in the regular season finale for both teams. The two rivals ended up sharing the region title after the Bobcats overcame a two-sets-to-none deficit.
“I’m so proud of us,” said Falslev, who chipped in with 75 kills and 87 digs off the bench as a junior. “I think that the match was what really helped fuel us in the state tournament because we obviously really wanted to win that match and we felt that we should have. So, I think that it just gave us that extra boost going into state to push us to the championship.”
As a junior guard on the basketball team, No. 22 averaged 3.7 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 steals an outing. Those numbers rocketed to 10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.9 spg as a senior. Falslev ranked second on the team in steals and third in scoring and rebounding.
Falslev thoroughly enjoyed playing with Kinley Falslev, who is her cousin.
“It was super fun,” said Falslev, whose older brother Peyton played collegiately at USU Eastern. “It was so much fun to play with her every game and we already had the connection of being related, but then getting to play together on the court was so fun.”
Falslev caught the attention of the women’s basketball and volleyball programs at Northwest College, which is located about 70 miles from Yellowstone National Park. The senior was talking to a couple of other junior colleges about playing both sports, but ultimately couldn’t pass up on the opportunity of playing with former Green Canyon volleyball teammates Jacie Walker and Sabree Adams.
“It was honestly a really hard decision for me, but one thing that really played a big factor was that two of my (GC) teammates are going to go there,” Falslev said. “And so I’m just really excited to be able to keep on playing with my teammates.”
The Trappers are coming off a 12-19 season in basketball and a 5-22 season in volleyball.
Meanwhile, Hinds thought her basketball career was over after blowing out her knee while playing powder puff football last September. In fact, the Hyde Park resident was planning on serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until the opportunity at Peninsula College came along. It took some persistent recruiting by the Pirates’ coaching staff before Hinds was on board.
“(My decision) was really sudden, but I’m really excited because I feel like I’ve never wanted to play basketball more than I (do right now) just after everything that happened this year,” said Hinds, who is also excited about Peninsula’s nursing program.
No. 34 was arguably the missing piece to Green Canyon having an even more special season on the hardwood. The daughter of Deedra and Chad Hinds excelled as a quick and athletic forward for the Wolves as a junior. Green Canyon lacked a inside scoring presence this past season.
As a junior, Hinds was the leading scorer (13.4 ppg) and rebounder (4.4 pg) for a Green Canyon squad that went 19-4. No. 34 also tied with Eskelson for the team lead in steals and shot 46 percent from the field, which was the best percentage of any impact performer for the Wolves.
That was Hinds’ only season playing for Green Canyon as her family moved from Tooele County prior to the 2018-19 academic year. Hinds was one of Stansbury High’s best players as a freshman and sophomore. She led the Stallions in scoring (10.6 ppg) and finished second in rebounding (5.2 pg) and steals (2.0 pg) as a sophomore, and contributed with 7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.5 spg as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Hinds scored 14 points and pulled down 10 boards in Stansbury’s 62-46 loss to Green Canyon. A year later, Hinds, who was born in Cache Valley, helped burn her former team with 15 points, nine boards and three steals in a 58-35 Green Canyon victory.
“I’m really glad that Green Canyon in the school we moved to, just because ... I feel like on that team it’s more than just basketball,” said Hinds, who was a state qualifier for GC’s track & field program in the long jump as a junior. “(The players) are all so kind and love each other and support each other, and so even though I only got to play a year for them, I’m grateful I could be a part of it.”
Hinds saved some of her biggest praise for Green Canyon head coach Alexis Bird, who has mentored the Wolves to a record of 37-10 over the past two seasons.
“It’s been amazing to have a coach like Bird,” said Hinds, who played volleyball in high school up until her senior season. “She cares a lot about the game, but also about the players, and I honestly couldn’t imagine having a better coach.”
Hinds is looking forward to playing for a Peninsula program that went 18-7, including 11-3 in conference play, this past season. The Pirates were peaking as they won their final six games, but their conference tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really excited because I feel like it will be super competitive and it will push me to become the best I can be. I couldn’t be more excited,” said Hinds, who raved about how beautiful it is at the Port Angeles-based campus.