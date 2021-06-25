The 2020-21 academic year was a solid one for athletes from Green Canyon High School and, to the delight of athletic director Melissa Stuart, those kids didn't neglect their homework to excel in their respective sports.
This was evident when Green Canyon was selected as the Directors Cup Awards champion for the 4A classification. The Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association UIAAA) has presented these awards for the last 11 academic years.
The UIAAA uses a three-pronged formula to determine its winners. Forty percent of the formula is based on how well each school performs in the sports sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA); another 40 percent is based on how well those respective teams fare in the classroom; the remaining 20 percent is based on sportsmanship, specifically how well each school implements the UHSAA's "Raise The Bar" initiative.
Points are allocated to the top 16 placers in each sport, plus the 16 teams in each classification with the highest GPA. Three different Green Canyon athletic programs finished with the highest GPA at the 4A level in volleyball (3.92), boys swimming (3.79) and girls swimming (3.85). Only varsity athletes are figured into the team GPA.
It was a 1-2-3 Region 11 sweep as Green Canyon racked up 111.1 points, followed by Sky View (105.7) and Bear River (104.4). Stansbury (98.5) and Desert Hills (85.7) rounded out the top five schools in the final 4A Directors Cup standings.
"It was so exciting to show how being a good student as well as a good athlete is rewarded," Stuart said. "We have always strived to emphasize the 'student' part of 'student-athlete,' and the athletes in the region take that to heart. We can be competitive in the classroom as well as in the athletic arena. Great things are happening in Region 11."
All 23 Green Canyon programs under the UHSAA umbrella recorded GPAs of 3.37 or higher. In addition to volleyball and girls and boys swimming, other Green Canyon teams that finished with a GPA of 3.7 or higher were boys golf (3.76), girls cross country (3.96), boys cross country (3.86), girls soccer (3.82), drill (3.75), girls basketball (3.91), boys track & field (3.73), girls track & field (3.9), girls golf (3.86), softball (3.83) and boys tennis (3.82).
Other Green Canyon teams that factored into the standings were football (3.51), boys basketball (3.62), boys wrestling (3.37), baseball (3.51), boys lacrosse (3.63), girls lacrosse (3.48) and boys soccer (3.56).
Additionally, the Wolves had five teams place in the top five in their respective state championships in girls tennis (third), girls swimming (fourth), boys golf (tied for fourth), boys tennis (tied for fourth) and girls track & field (fifth). Green Canyon also had one of the best boys lacrosse teams in the state as the Wolves lost in nailbiting fashion in the quarterfinals of the highest division of the state tournament.
This is the first time the Wolves have received this award, although they have secured a spot in the top five in past years. The other '20-21 Directors Cup winners were Corner Canyon (6A), Mountain View (5A), Richfield (3A), North Summit (2A) and Piute (1A).
The Directors Cup winners were announced three weeks after the Deseret News published its annual All-Sports Awards recipients. Region 11 schools were well represented on this list as five of them finished in the top 10 in the 4A classification.
For the 10th straight year, Desert Hills claimed the 4A All-Sports title, but this time it was by the slimmest of margins. The Thunder accumulated 93 points to Ridgeline's 92.5. Sky View was fifth with 60.5 points, while Mountain Crest (seventh, 44.5), Bear River (ninth, 42.3) and Green Canyon (10th, 40.0) also found themselves in the top 10.
Points are awarded based on how each team places at their respective state tournaments. A team must finish in the top eight to receive points, and they are allotted in a 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 format, much like a track & field meet. Ridgeline earned the maximum 10 points by capturing 4A state titles in girls and boys soccer.
The Riverhawks finished in the top five in 15 of the 22 sports the Deseret News uses for its final standings. Drill is not factored into the standings, but Ridgeline and Desert Hills placed third and second, respectively, at the 4A State Championships.
In addition to winning titles in boys and girls soccer, the Riverhawks claimed the runner-up trophy in girls swimming. Other Ridgeline programs that placed in the top five were football (tied for third), boys basketball (tied for third), boys golf (third), boys swimming (third), boys wrestling (fourth), volleyball (fourth), girls cross country (third), girls tennis (fourth), girls golf (fifth), softball (tied for fifth), baseball (tied for fifth) and girls wrestling (fifth).
Sky View won state championships in football, girls swimming, volleyball and girls hoops to lead all 4A schools. The Bobcats also brought home the runner-up trophy in boys swimming and finished tied for third in boys soccer.
Mountain Crest reigned supreme at the 4A girls wrestling tournament, plus the baseball and boys wrestling programs captured the second-place trophies. The Mustangs also finished third in volleyball, tied for third in boys soccer and tied for fifth in girls tennis.
This was the Salt Lake City-based newspaper's 43rd installment of the All-Sports Awards. Cache Valley's last champion was Mountain Crest at the conclusion of the 2012-13 academic year.