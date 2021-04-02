The first showdown of the season between the last two Region 11 boys tennis champions was an absolute battle of attrition.
Four of the five matches were decided in three sets, Logan won two of them and it was enough to propel the Grizzlies to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Green Canyon on Wednesday in North Logan. The Grizzlies captured the region championship in 2019, while the Wolves reigned supreme in 2018.
“Man, what a fun match,” LHS head coach James Larsen said. “It’s one of those matches that every single point in every match matters, so as a coach you just want to be fully invested in every match that’s going on all at the same time. I’m looking forward to the rematch (with Green Canyon) to hopefully get the ones we missed this time.
“Green Canyon is a great team with amazing coaches, so I anticipate the rematch to be even tougher.”
In the process, Logan was able to improve to 4-0 on the season, including 2-0 in Region 11 action. The Grizzlies prevailed in the lone two-set match against the Wolves, but it was still tough competition for Logan No. 3 singles player Paul Miller, who grinded out a 6-4, 7-5 win.
Logan was also triumphant at No. 2 singles (Ashton Xu) and at the first doubles position, which was manned by Dohoon Kwag and Jungsung Lee. Xu battled back from a set behind to outlast Calvin Felt.
Carter Thorpe was victorious at first singles for the Wolves, as was their second doubles tandem of Andrew Bingham and Luke Olsen. Olsen and Bingham also rallied from a set down.
“Going into our match against Logan, we knew it would be tough,” GC head coach Christian Davenport said. “As the matches started, it was constant back and forth. Many of our players took the first set and things were going our way. During the second sets, Logan stepped it up a notch and came back. The scores were neck and neck. The third sets were just as close as the second sets and, in the end, Logan barely pulled ahead. I’m proud of our team and how hard they worked through their matches. We’re working hard as a team and we’re excited for our next match against Logan.”
It was the first of two matches this week for Green Canyon, which dispatched of Sky View 5-0 on Tuesday in Smithfield. All of the matches were decided in straight sets.
Prevailing for the Wolves (2-1 in region) were singles players Thorpe (No. 1), Felt (No. 2) and J.C. Fonnesbeck (No. 2), and the doubles duos of Jeff Huband/Andrew Westwood (No.1) and Bingham/Olsen (No. 2).
The other Region 11 contest this week was between Ridgeline and Mountain Crest. The Riverhawks were able to sweep the singles matches and hold off the Mustangs, 3-2, Tuesday at home.
It was Ridgeline’s first region contest this season as ones against Logan and Green Canyon were postponed last week because the team was quarantined.
“Well I guess of all the weeks to miss that was the one because it was freezing,” RHS head coach Ryan Cheney quipped. “But really we are happy to be playing and practicing again. It can be hard to play coming straight out of a quarantine, but shout-out to the boys on the team who are determined to make up for the time lost. Most of them are staying after practice running drills or practicing serving, and it shows.”
Ridgeline’s singles lineup was comprised of Thatcher Ellis (No. 1), Ayden Rupp (No. 2) and Davis Lowe (No. 3).
The Mustangs (1-2 region play) won both doubles matches. Bryton Musselman and Michael Hardy were triumphant in straight sets at the No. 1 position, as were Isaac Parker and Carter Davis at the No. 2 spot.
LAST WEEK’S MATCHES
Mountain Crest swept Bear River at home and was swept by Green Canyon at home, while Logan swept Sky View (0-2 in region) at home.
The same doubles teams emerged victorious for the Mustangs in their contest with the Bears. Mountain Crest’s singles lineup consisted of Zach Fricke (No. 1), Camden Oswald (No. 2) and Braxton Stoker (No. 3).
Green Canyon’s lineup has been the same in all three of its region contests.
Logan used the same lineup against Sky View as it did against Green Canyon. Kimbal Ricks mans the No. 1 singles spot for the Grizzlies, and freshmen Caleb and Phillip Xu team up at second doubles.