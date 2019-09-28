Scoring in the second half had been an issue for Logan since region play began.
First-year head coach Bart Bowen challenged his Grizzlies to change that trend Friday night against Ridgeline in a crucial Region 11 game for both squads. Logan scored 27 second-half points and went on to end a three-game skid with a thrilling 41-31 win over the Riverhawks at Crimson Field.
“We challenged them to finish today,” Bowen said. “We put it on them that we were going to run the ball, short throws and we are going to control this game. They did it. They did it perfect.”
The Grizzlies (2-5, 1-2 region) scored 20 of those points in the fourth quarter.
“Our O-line came through tonight for us,” said Logan quarterback Ethan Wilson, who scored the game-winning TD late in the contest. “They kept pushing and pushing and pushing. We could run the ball whenever we wanted to.”
It was looking like the last team to have the ball may win. Then the Grizzly defense made several plays to seal the victory for the hosts.
With Ridgeline driving, Logan defensive back Isaac Larsen came up with his second interception of the game. The junior was returning the pick when he was sandwiched by some Riverhawks and fumbled the ball. Not to worry as Jaelin Hoth scooped up the loose pigskin and was off the races down the west sidelines for a 41-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left in the game.
“Normally you would like Larsen to go down, but he wants to make something happen and you can’t fault him for that,” Bowen said. “But Jaelin Hoth is right there and gets to the end zone to seal the victory. Beautiful play.”
On the very next play a Ridgeline pass doinked off running back Jovesa Damuni’s head, and Logan’s Andrew Thompson made a diving interception.
Ridgeline (2-5, 0-3) has now lost five straight after opening the season with two wins.
“Both teams really wanted this game and credit to them (Grizzlies),” Riverhawks head coach Travis Van Leeuwen said. “They made plays when they needed to. We did too, but at the end just not enough.”
Bowen, Wilson and running back Kade Thornley all praised the Grizzly offensive line. Thornley finished with 208 yards rushing on 34 attempts and scored twice in the second half.
“I’ve got to give credit to all of the O-line and receivers for making big holes for me,” Thornley said. “It made it pretty easy for me to run.”
The Logan offensive line was made up of Brandon Willie, Tennyson Hadfield, Ace Kennington, Darin Johnson and Dallas Esplin.
Bowen also credited the wide receivers for blocking, especially Chris Shopbell.
“The offensive line did a great job of creating space for Kade, and Kade is getting better every week,” Bowen said. “He is finding creases and when he gets into open space is a dangerous kid.”
Logan finished with 435 yards of total offense — 274 of that coming on the ground. Wilson finished with 72 yards on nine carries, while passing for 161 yards on 12 of 23 attempts and two TDs.
Damuni led the Riverhawks with 80 yards rushing on 20 carries and scored twice. He also caught six passes for 20 yards. Quarterback Kaden Cox completed 15 of 25 passes for 210 yards, two scores and three interceptions. Cox also rushed for 38 yards on 12 carries as he was on the run a lot from pressure from the Grizzly defense.
“Our quarterback had an incredible game and I don’t fault him at all for trying to make a play,” Van Leeuwen said.
Ridgeline started the scoring with a 32-yard field goal by Carter Murdock late in the first quarter. Despite the slow start to scoring, the rest of the contest picked up the pace.
Wilson hooked up with wide receiver JJ Sargent for TD tosses of 49 and 9 to start the second quarter. The second score was set up by Larsen’s first pick.
The Riverhawks responded with two scores just before the break. Damuni scored from a yard out, and Murdock went up and snagged a pass in the corner of the end zone from Cox for a 24-yard TD. Ridgeline took a 17-14 lead into halftime.
Logan went to work running the ball in the second half. Thornley capped a 14-play, 71-yard drive that took more than five minutes off the clock with a 8-yard TD run.
“We’ve had trouble (in the second half) and knew we had to push through,” Thornley said. “We just needed to make plays, and we did it. This will boost our confidence.”
Two minutes later Ridgeline was back in front when Cox found Jaxton Holmgren for a 35-yard score.
Thornley showed his value late in the third and beginning of the fourth as he carried the ball nine times and caught a pass on a 10-play drive. A pass interference against the Riverhawks was the lone play that his number wasn’t called. Thornley capped the march with a 4-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Damuni put the Riverhawks back in front, 31-28, on a 31-yard sprint to paydirt with eight minutes to play.
“I’m proud of the boys because they came out and played and competed tonight,” Van Leeuwen said. “We did a great job fixing some things, and they fought their tails off.”
Logan would not be denied. The Grizzlies went 80 yards in 12 plays. After Thornley picked up six yards on a fourth-and-five play, Wilson rolled out and took off running and made it to the corner of the goal line for a 13-yard score with 2:26 to play.
“It was a read option and if the D-end crashes, I can take off,” Wilson said. “I pulled and ran. ... I think I got it in. ... This win can give us some motivation going into next week.”
Then the Logan defense came up big to seal the win.
The series between the two schools is now tied at 2-2.