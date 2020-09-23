HYRUM — Losing to Mountain Crest twice this month in a shootout was something Logan goalkeeper/forward Milly Garren was determined to avoid.
It showed as Garren dove to her left to save not one, but two shots — three if you count the retake the Mustangs were granted in round 1 — from the penalty spot, and the junior also buried her penalty kick to propel the Grizzlies to a hard-fought victory over the Mustangs in a shootout on Tuesday night at Lynn R. Miller Field.
It was a wildly entertaining Region 11 girls soccer match as the Mustangs rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two goals in the final seven minutes of the second half to force overtime.
“Yeah, it feels really good, especially (getting revenge) against them from the past and losing in PKs,” said Garren, whose team won 3-2 in the shootout. “Just being able to come back from that felt really, really good.”
Indeed, it was a gratifying result for the Grizzlies, who have bounced back from their 0-3 start in region play by beating three straight league foes.
“(This match) was just so unpredictable,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “We would play very well and then Mountain Crest would play very well ... and it was just so back and forth. But I’m super proud of my girls for gutting it out. I know a lot of them, their legs were struggling, they were in their own heads, (but) they all managed to step it up and finish the game strong.”
The Grizzlies (8-5, 3-3) have struggled to create scoring opportunities inside the opposition’s 18-yard box in several of their region matches, but that was not a problem Tuesday. In fact, all three of Logan’s goals were netted inside the 6-yard box.
Logan dented the scoreboard first midway through the first half when Ashley Coppin won a ball inside the 6 and slotted a perfect pass to the feet of Tyniah White, who smashed it home at the back post from point-blank range.
The Grizzlies went up 2-1 late in the half on a rocket of a shot by Coppin, and then increased their advantage to 3-1 in the 51st minute when an unmarked Taylor Rose volleyed in a Alec Kennington corner kick.
“The clarity and the composure (our players) had in the box today was something we haven’t seen yet (this season), and that was so gratifying for me,” Norris said. “It just made me so happy, so I’m proud of them for that.”
Likewise, the Mustangs (6-6, 3-3) were very clinical on their three goals. The hosts knotted things up at 1-1 less than three minutes after White’s goal on a one-v-one by speedster Baylie Baldwin, who tracked down a well-weighted through ball from Keiera Nielson and dribbled at least 40 yards before calmly finishing her shot.
Mountain Crest’s second goal was a spectacular strike from well outside the 18 by Rylee Nelson. Garren got a slight touch on a Nielson free kick and directed it off the crossbar, but the ball found its way to Nelson, who scored in world class fashion in the 73rd minute.
The Mustangs struck again five minutes later on a lovely combination play between Nielson and Bret Everding, who finished from around the penalty spot.
Both keepers — Garren and MC’s Jade Harris — made huge saves in overtime, and the Mustangs were a bit unlucky in the second OT as an Everding offering pinged off the far post. Garren also made a gigantic reaction save in the second half to rob Baldwin of a goal.
“I told the girls, ‘I’m proud of you for fighting until the end,’” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “One good thing is we did fight to the end and were able to come back, and one bad thing is that we had to come from behind to begin with. And then obviously ... going to a shootout is never ideal for anyone, I think, whether you win or lose the game. So yeah, it was definitely bittersweet when I feel like we had four more dangerous chances than they did (in overtime).”
In addition to Garren, Emma Browning and Rose converted from the penalty spot for the Grizzlies, as did Mountain Crest’s Brittney Egbert and Avrie Selvage. Garren’s final PK save prevented Logan from even having to even attempt its fifth-round shot.
In the process, the Grizzlies improved to 3-1 in shootouts this season.
“I’d say we’re really confident, especially with our coaches having us practice PKs in practice, and just knowing that we are able to do it makes a big difference (in actual matches),” Garren said.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon’s seven-match winning streak came to an end at home against Sky View, which prevailed in a shootout, 5-4. Meanwhile, Ridgeline (7-6, 4-2) honored its 10 seniors in style by blanking Bear River 6-0 and sweeping the season series with the Bears (1-9, 0-6).
Sky View (9-3, 3-3) got revenge against Green Canyon (9-2, 5-1) and also became only the second region team to score against the Wolves. Kortnee Lamb gave the Bobcats a 1-0 lead in the second half on a goal facilitated by Macy Hellstern.
Elizabeth Seeley equalized for the Wolves, assisted by Ryley Thompson.
Lamb was also successful from the penalty spot for Sky View, as were teammates Macy Sickler, Amalia Fonua, Hannah Womack and Gracie Rigby. Green Canyon’s Kaizley Holbrook, Emma DeBerard, Hannah Sadler and Thompson buried their PKs.
Sky View keeper Grace Glover made one save during the shootout, which went to a sixth round.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” SV head coach Jillian Carver said. “It was a fight and we knew it was going to be. We truly came together and had so many players rise to the occasion. It took a whole team and it was fun to see us all come together.”
Ridgeline found the back of the net four times after halftime to pull away from the Bears. Tenzi Knowles led the offensive charge with two goals and one assist, while Alex Baer and Oakley Rasmussen each chipped in with one goal and one assist. The Riverhawks, who moved into second place in the region standings, also got goals from Halle Van Yperen and Halle Miller, and an assist from Marley Guevara.
Marisol Dutson went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who earned their seventh clean sheet of the season.
“Senior Night is always a distraction, but our girls really played well tonight,” MC head coach Mark Tureson said.
PRESTON MATCHES
The Preston boys traveled to Bannock County and defeated 5A Highland 3-1, while the Preston girls fell at home to Highland, 4-1. In the process, Preston’s boys swept its season series with the Rams (0-7-0).
Tucker Daley, Deklan Haslam and Hunter Facer all found the back of the net for the Indians (6-4-1) in the boys match. The final two goals were assisted by Ty Miller, and the first by Tyce Shumway.
“We played well today,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said. “We connected passes, found each other’s feet and finished. We played solid team ball.”
The Preston girls (6-5-0) only trailed 2-1 until late in the second half against the Rams (10-1-0), who are traditionally one of the best sides at the 5A level. Quincy Hyde scored after halftime for Preston, assisted by Kylie Larsen.
“Weird game because I feel like the score doesn’t tell the story,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “... We made some very uncharacteristic mistakes defensively that led to all four of their goals. But we had some really good moments that we can build on. For a good stretch when the game was 2-1, we had some great opportunities to tie it.”