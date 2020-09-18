For the second straight year, one of the oldest rivalries in the state came down to the wire.
To the delight of head coach Bart Bowen, there was no heartbreak for his Grizzlies this time around.
Clutch plays on both sides of the ball allowed Logan to earn a hard-fought 21-18 victory over Bear River in a Region 11 football game on Friday night at Crimson Field. Indeed, it was a gratifying Homecoming performance for the Grizzlies, who joined Sky View as the only teams to start Region 11 play with a pair of wins.
“We had so many guys making plays when it came to them,” said LHS head coach Bart Bowen in a radio interview with 610 KVNU. “That’s a team victory 100 percent. Awesome.”
One Grizzly who made several huge plays was senior Jaylen Sargent, who forced three turnovers from his safety position and also caught a pair of touchdown passes. Sargent intercepted a Josh Payne pass late in the fourth quarter when Bear River (3-3, 0-2) was in Logan (3-3, 2-0) territory.
“I mean, the kids can play both sides of the ball,” said Bowen, who helped lead Bear River to a state championship as a player in 2003. “We love him on offense. We try to save him for that because we see how good he is at scoring points, but when we need him, he’s a guy that can go on defense and do the job really well. That last interception over there, that’s not even his play. Our free safety’s supposed to have that guy. JJ is just a freak athlete.”
The Bears crossed midfield on most of their possessions throughout the evening, but the Grizzlies stepped up big time defensively when they needed to. Sargent forced a pair of fumbles, including one that was scooped up by teammate Manase Tupou and returned to the Bear River 21-yard line in the second quarter. Unfortunately for Logan, Garrison Marble came up with an INT in the end zone for Bear River to prevent the hosts from adding to their 14-3 lead at the time.
Additionally, Cameron Cottle came up with a big sack on third down to limit the Bears to a long field goal attempt in the second quarter, which they converted on.
“Our coaches do a great job at adjusting to (the opposition’s) offense,” Bowen said of his team’s clutch defensive performance. “They feel it out and they figure out what they’re doing, (their) tendencies, and they get (our players) going. And our kids, they love it.”
Logan jumped out to a 14-0 lead, courtesy of an 11-yard TD reception by Sargent and a hard-nosed 4-yard scoring run by Matthew Mason. Mason rushed for more than 100 yards in the opening half alone and his now eclipsed the century mark in back-to-back games.
The Bears pared their deficit to 14-10 with 4:47 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard bootleg pass from Payne to Cael Wilcox. That touchdown was set up by a 29-yard pass on a fourth-and-five play.
Logan immediately bounced back on a well-executed 27-yard scoring strike from Kody Kirk to Sargent on a massive fourth-down play.
Bear River pulled to within 21-18 with 10:48 remaining in the fourth quarter on a short scoring run by standout tailback Kace Jones, who also sprinted to the end zone for the ensuing two-point conversion.
The Grizzlies executed a pair of gigantic plays late in the quarter to bleed the clock out. First off, tight end Kellen Roper turned a screen pass into a 44-yard gain. Roper finished with 107 yards on four catches.
“I love that kid,” Bowen said. “He does his job. He makes everybody better around him and when the time comes, he makes plays.”
Later in the drive, Kirk hooked up with Gage Jenson for an 11-yard gain on fourth and eight inside the Bear River 20-yard line. A couple of plays in victory formation later and Logan was celebrating its third win of the season.
“That play gets us yards every time, it’s a first down play,” Bowen said. “Gage had dropped a couple of balls tonight, (which is) not characteristic of him. I told him early in the game, ‘we’re going to keep throwing at you; you’re going to get the next one when it counts.’”
———
GRIZZLIES 21, BEARS 18
Friday at Logan
Bear River 0 3 7 8 — 18
Logan 7 7 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
L — Jaylen Sargent 11 pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick), 3:01.
Second Quarter
L — Matthew Mason 4 run (Moreno kick), 5:22.
BR — 43 FG, 3:46.
Third Quarter
BR — Cael Wilcox 1 pass from Josh Payne (kick good), 4:47.
L — Sargent 27 pass from Kirk (Moreno kick), 1:58.
Fourth Quarter
BR — Kace Jones 2 run (Jones run), 10:48.