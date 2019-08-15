It’s fair to say Thursday provided very good measuring stick for the Logan and Mountain Crest girls soccer programs.
Both Cache Valley teams played non-region road matches against defending state champions. Logan fell to reigning 5A champ Corner Canyon, 4-2, while 2018 6A titleist Lone Peak shut out Mountain Crest, 4-0.
The Grizzlies (1-2-0) netted one goal in each half — one by Alec Kennington and the other by reigning Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year Bizzy Arevalo, which pared Logan’s deficit to 2-1. Arevalo assisted on Kennington’s goal.
The Chargers (4-0-0) scored all four of their goals in the opening half, and all by different players.
“It was a tale of two halves for us today,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris said. “We had a big chat at halftime about who we were as a team and how the next 40 minutes was a time to prove who we wanted to be this season. I’m extremely proud of the heart and grit I saw that second half, and I’m excited to see how we build on that.”
The Mustangs (0-3-1) gave the Knights a good battle in the first half as they only trailed 1-0 at the break. However, Lone Peak (4-0-0) pulled away in the second half and has outscored its four opponents this season by a combined margin of 16-1. Camryn Jorgensen recorded a brace for the hosts.
“Lone Peak is a really tough team,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “The first half my girls played really well and we were able to hold them to 1-0 at the half. We also had some good (scoring) chances in the first half and we looked pretty good.
“But second half we got a little tired and hot, and dropped off a bit, and they were able to get a couple more in on us. Overall, I’m happy with our effort, but we definitely have some things we need to work on.”
Hyatt was especially pleased with the play of defender Annie Naser.
Like Logan, Ridgeline played well after a rough first half, but couldn’t quite overcome a 3-0 deficit to visiting Bonneville (2-2-0). Addie Zollinger and London Miller scored in the second half for the Riverhawks, who fell 3-2. Abbie Kotter set up both Ridgeline (2-2-0) goals, the second after she was taken down in the 18-yard box for a penalty kick, which Miller converted.
“We got down three goals in the first half, but put together a much better second half and put a very good Bonneville team under pressure for the remainder of the match,” RHS head coach Mark Tureson said. “I’m disappointed with our start, but so proud with how they responded.”
PREP FOOTBALL
The 2019 high school football season kicks off Friday, and all five Cache County teams are in action.
Ridgeline and Green Canyon are at home and will square off against fellow 4A programs Pine View and Tooele, respectively. Mountain Crest travels to 5A Salem Hills, Logan will battle 5A Provo on the road, and Sky View will open its season at 4A program Stansbury.