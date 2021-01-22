It took not one, not two, but three overtimes to decide a victor in a much-anticipated Region 11 boys basketball showdown between Logan and Green Canyon.
The Grizzlies outscored the Wolves 5-2 in the third overtime to earn a 58-55 victory on Friday night in North Logan. Neither team led by more than five points at the end of any quarter.
“What a memorable win for our players,” LHS head coach Logan Brown said. “We never folded when it got tough and we really had to overcome some adversity. Green Canyon really played hard. It wasn’t a very clean game at times, but it was every bit of a hard-fought battle. I’m proud of our guys for showing grit and mental toughness. It came down to locking down on defense and rebounding”
Logan senior Jadin Penigar matched Green Canyon’s Brady Smith with a game-high 15 points. Ethan Davis chipped in with 12 points for the Grizzlies (10-3, 2-1), while JJ Sargent and Gage Jenson netted eight points apiece.
“Jadin Penigar played 42 minutes in a high school game,” Brown said. “I’m not sure I’ve ever coached something like tonight.”
Cade DeBoard finished with 11 points for the Wolves (8-7, 1-2), who got nine from Jacob Regen and eight from Jared Anderson.
BEARS 54, MUSTANGS 48
For the second time in as many games, the Mustangs put themselves in a position to win, but wasn’t quite able to play well enough down the stretch. Bear River (7-6, 1-2) outscored Mountain Crest (2-11, 0-3) 18-9 in the fourth quarter to prevail in Hyrum.
Mountain Crest knocked down 11 3-pointers in the contest — four from Joseph Hunsaker, plus three apiece from Miles Croshaw and Oliver Nethercott. Croshaw paced the Mustangs with 13 points, and Hunsaker scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter.
FRANKLIN COUNTY HOOPS GAMES
It was sweet revenge for the West Side boys, which rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat a very good Marsh Valley team at home, 47-45. Marsh Valley is ranked second in the most recent 3A Coaches Poll, while West Side is ranked third in the 2A Coaches Poll. The Eagles (12-4) dispatched of the Pirates (10-3) by 10 points earlier this season.
Meanwhile, both Franklin County high school girls teams lost to opponents that are undefeated in district play. Preston came storming back from a 12-point halftime deficit, but was edged by Century 55-51 on the road. West Side struggled offensively and fell at home to Aberdeen, 38-29.
Bryler Shurtliff poured in 22 points for the West Side boys and scored the game-winning bucket. Blaize Brown added eight points for the Pirates, who scored more points in the fourth quarter (20) than they did in the entire opening half (17).
“Very fortunate to get the win,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “My kids were very resilient. We could of quit after being down 12 in the second half. Brenten Noreen had a big six points to help us win. Blaize was 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and Bryler tipped in the last shot to win the game. Very exciting game for the fans.”
The Preston girls, ranked second in the 4A Coaches Poll, was edged by Century, ranked third in that same poll, for the second time this winter. Both games were decided by a combined five points.
Century (14-6, 4-0) went 19 of 21 from the free throw line and that ultimately was the difference in the contest. The Diamondbacks have secured the top seed for the upcoming district tournament.
Mickayla Robertson scored 14 of her season-high 20 points in the second half for Preston, which took the lead on a few occasions in the fourth quarter. A three-point play by Robertson gave the Indians (14-6, 2-2) their final lead at 49-48. Robertson also drained a pair of free throws to pull Preston even at 51-51.
Kylie Larsen netted 12 of her 15 points in the first half for Preston, which got eight points from Riley Ward. Hailey Meek, Preston’s second-leading scorer this season, fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
West Side (6-12, 3-4) only trailed Aberdeen (12-6, 6-0) by three points heading into the final quarter, but was limited to three points during the final eight minutes of action.
Sienna Fuller led the Pirates with nine points, followed by Jocie Phillips with seven.
“Used up all of all shooting yesterday,” said head coach Bob Sorensen, referring to Thursday’s 52-36 victory over Bear Lake.