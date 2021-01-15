Entering the Region 11 opener on Friday night, the ability of Mountain Crest to put up a fight against the No. 5 ranked team in the 4A RPI, Logan, was in doubt.
The young Mustangs proved they could hang early, trailing just 20-18 with two minutes left in the first half, but the senior-laden Grizzlies proved their length and aggressiveness was too much to handle, and the home team would go on a 42-23 run in the final 18 minutes of the game to win it 62-41 Friday night at Grizzly Den.
Logan (9-2, 1-0) full-court pressed all night long, forcing Mountain Crest to cough up 17 turnovers.
“I think this whole week while prepping for Mountain Crest we were working on our full-court press,” LHS senior Jaylen Sargent said.
Sargent, who finished with 10 points, proved to be the main antagonizer, giving Mountain Crest (2-9, 0-1) guards serious fits by either stealing the basketball or denying their ability to set up the offense properly.
“JJ was one of the biggest lights in that whole thing,” LHS head coach Logan Brown said. “He was causing a lot of loopy passes and I thought our guys were capitalizing. Man, he brought it tonight.”
The Grizzlies took full advantage of the turnovers and missed Mustang shots by racing down the court and getting great looks on the other end. The Grizzlies were an efficient 27 of 51 from the field (53 percent,) much of the buckets layups or in rhythm jumpers.
Jadin Peniger had a game-high 23 points for Logan, including an astounding 15-point third quarter, and Ethan Davis, whose speed and agility was on full display, earned himself 19 points.
“I feel like if we keep feeding (Peniger) everything else falls into place,” Sargent said.
For the Mustangs, freshman Joseph Hunsaker impressed, hitting a trio of triples and finishing with a team-high 13 points. Nicolas LeFevre found success penetrating to the hoop and added 10 points. The team struggled to get great looks against the Logan defense, but finished the night a respectable 18 of 47 (38 percent) from the field.
Both teams struggled to find their footing early on, resulting in a low-octane offensive first quarter. Logan shot just 5 of 14 and had four turnovers, while Mountain Crest shot 4 of 12 and has six turnovers. A rebound and a coast-to-coast layup from Sargent gave Logan an 11-9 advantage after one quarter.
Two start the second quarter, Logan’s press and man-to-man half court defense remained stout, plus the hosts started to make some shots. A Penigar 3-ball made it a 20-10 Grizzly lead with 3:36 to go in the half.
But the Mustangs found some life, thanks to back-to-back threes from Hunsaker, and all of a sudden it was a two-point game.
The impressive stat was that the Mustangs outrebounded the lengthy Grizz 20-13 in the first half, earning themselves second-chance shots and keeping themselves in the ball game.
“I thought in the first half we were a little soft on the boards, especially boxing out,” Brown said.
But once the second half started, it was all Logan. Behind forced seven forced Mustang turnovers and made 9 of 16 shots, the Grizz expanded their lead to 45-29 at the end of the quarter and continued to roll in the fourth.
“We really needed to wake during halftime, so I think that’s what got us the win,” Sargent said.
BOBCATS 61, BEARS 47
Sky View’s region opener was a smashing success as the Bobcats built a 29-point lead in the fourth quarter and coasted past Bear River on the road.
The Bears (6-5, 0-1) pared their deficit to 34-24 in the third quarter before the Bobcats (8-3, 1-0) completely took over the game thanks to their prowess on the offensive glass. Sky View went on a 13-0 run, highlighted by four putback buckets. Taydem Neal capped off the spurt with a 3-pointer.
Sky View’s lead ballooned to 56-27 lead in the fourth quarter when Titan Saxton knocked down a pair of free throws to cap off a 7-0 Bobcat surge.
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Bobcats, who got 14 points from Jackson Schumann, 10 points apiece from Logan Deal and Hayden Howell and nine points from Hayden Howell. Deal gave Sky View a big spark off the bench in the second half as he netted eight points and played well defensively.
“Back-and-forth first quarter and then we turned up our defense in the second and third, and it led to some easy buckets,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Guys played very unselfish and shared the ball on the offensive end. Jackson and Bracken (Schumann) did a great job on the boards with nine and eight, respectively, with Jackson capping off the second quarter with a monster follow-up dunk.”
Kace Jones led the Bears with 14 points, followed by Jace Jacobson with 11.
WEST SIDE GIRLS
The Pirates started their week by blowing out Malad (1-14, 0-4) Wednesday night on the road, 77-46. West Side was hoping for a season sweep of Soda Springs, but the Cardinals got their revenge by stymieing the Pirates 42-23 Friday night in Dayton.
Soda Springs (5-10, 3-2) limited West Side (5-11, 2-3) to four or five points in each of the first three quarters. Timberly Dean and Natalie Lemmon scored six points apiece for the Pirates, while Kajsia Fuller — who consistently scores at least 15 points an outing — was limited to five.
“(SS head coach) Wade (Schvaneveldt) came up with a game plan and ran it to perfection against us,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen said.
The Pirates had so such offensive struggles against the Dragons, who took a 13-8 lead into the second quarter. West Side then proceeded to explode for 21 points in the second quarter, 28 in the third and 20 in the fourth.
Sienna Fuller led the way for West Side with 20 points, followed by Kajsia Fuller with 15, Lemmon with 14, Jocie Phillips with nine and Dean with eight.
“Malad succumbed a little bit to our full-court pressure and that was probably the difference,” Sorensen told The Idaho State Journal. “We created some turnovers, which led to easy baskets. In that first quarter, we weren’t moving the ball and were really stagnant.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report