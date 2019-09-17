It’s fair to say the Logan girls tennis team was anxious to get back out on the courts after sustaining a very rare 5-0 setback — this time to Region 11 rival Green Canyon last Thursday.
The motivated Grizzlies bounced back against short-handed Mountain Crest, sweeping the Mustangs 5-0 and winning all five matches in straight sets on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.
“We were really excited,” Logan’s Nicole Lambert said. “After the loss, we wanted to come back and win and get those points for our team.”
Standout Yeeke Wang, the region runner-up at No. 1 singles a year ago, lost a three-set nailbiter to the Wolves last week, but there was no such drama this time around. Wang looked sharp from start to finish against Mountain Crest’s Ali Schroder, who was bumped up to the top singles spot after Rachel Powell suffered an injury over the weekend.
Schroder has been solid at second singles for the Mustangs all season, but was unable to match the shotmaking ability of Wang, who prevailed 6-1, 6-0. Wang did a superb job of throwing in some slice forehands and backhands, mixed in with some heavy strokes from the baseline, to keep her opponent off-balance.
“I think I (mixed up my game) pretty well,” said Wang, who slammed the door in style by ripping a forehand Schroder couldn’t handle on match point. I like to slice and lob occasionally just to mix it up, but you have to see how the other player plays because if they just like to slam the ball, then you have to mix it up. And so today, (Schroder) was a pretty consistent player, so I decided to mix it up a little bit, mostly with slices because that’s what I’m good at.”
The Grizzlies also won pretty handily at the No. 3 singles spot as Jisung Lee dispatched of Sidney Nielson, 6-1, 6-2. Nielson won two straight games in the second set before Lee took control for good.
Lambert was tested a bit at second singles, especially in the second set against MC’s April Francis, who typically plays at the No. 3 position. However, Lambert finished strong, smacking a trio of winners in the final game, including an outstanding half volley from well off the net that featured some great reflexes.
“Yeah, it was a good match,” Lambert said. “She played hard. I just had to go earn it.”
For the second time this season, Logan’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Annie Spach and Kennedy Jenkins didn’t drop a game against Mountain Crest. The duo breezed past Brooklyn Robins and Raegan Taylor, 6-0, 6-0.
The closest match of the day took place at second doubles, a position the Mustangs was triumphant at in the first meeting between the two schools — a 4-1 Logan win. Mountain Crest’s Abbie Murray and Brooklyn Clark were in pretty good shape to extend the match to a third set, but Jennie Leo and Amie Liu came storming back to capture the final four games and reign supreme, 6-4, 6-3.
Nevertheless, Mustang head coach Pam John was encouraged with what she saw from her second doubles team in that showdown.
“They’re a fun team to watch,” John said. “I wish I could have watched more of their points, but they did (pretty well), and Brooklyn Clark never being on that varsity latter until today stepped in and she did a good job. And her and Abbie seemed to be having fun out there, so that was good to see.”
Both teams will close out their regular season Thursday. The Grizzlies will have another shot at three-time defending region champion Ridgeline, which eked by Logan, 3-2, earlier this season. The Riverhawks won two matches in three sets.
“I’m really excited,” Lambert said. “We’ll try our best, try and get those team points.”
RIVERHAWKS 5, BOBCATS 0
Ridgeline improved to 9-0 in region duals by sweeping Sky View on the road.
Singles players Naya Tillitt (No. 1), Madi Brenchley (No. 2) and Meera Gardner (No. 3) prevailed in straight sets, as did Ridgeline’s top doubles tandem of Lucy Lyons and Myriam Anderson.
The second doubles match was a very competitive three-setter, and Ridgeline’s Halle Kendrick/Kaitlyn Horsburgh got a measure of revenge against Sky View’s Emily Coombs/Saydee Godfrey.
WOLVES 5, BEARS 0
Green Canyon swept Bear River on the road, although the Bears did push two of the matches (No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles) to three sets.
Emerging victorious for the Wolves were singles players Alli Phillips (No. 1), Madi Gray (No. 2) and Phoenix Davis (No. 3), and the doubles teams of Grace Goble/Olivia Phillips (No. 1) and Reagan Baxter/Gracie Beecher (No. 2). Green Canyon only lost one game at first doubles.