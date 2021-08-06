They only won one more game than they did during the 2019 high school football season, but it still felt like the Grizzlies made substantial strides in 2020.
Logan went 4-7 last fall, earned a big victory over Bear River and was very competitive in loses to Provo, Highland (Idaho) and Green Canyon. With seven returning starters on defense and six on offense, the Grizzlies are hopeful they can move up in the Region 11 pecking order this season, especially since teams like Bear River, Sky View and Green Canyon graduated a wealth of impact performers.
“I feel like we’re improving,” Logan head coach Bart Bowen said. “I feel like our kids are starting to see that they are capable. It’s not just we’re the doormat anymore. My senior class, when they were freshmen, they went 9-2 and I think that they believe that’s possible again.”
Indeed, Logan is optimistic, but aspirations of a breakthrough season will likely be dashed if it is unable to stay healthy. Bowen said his team is lacking depth.
Fortunately for the Grizzlies, they do have some proven performers at the varsity level. Logan has a very talented quarterback in Kody Kirk, who completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 2,346 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. Kirk did throw 16 interceptions a year ago, but Bowen has seen how hard he has worked to shore up his decision making.
“Last year as a first-year starter he tried to force the ball into places and that kind of showed on his stats with his interceptions,” said Bowen, who is also Logan’s offensive coordinator. “But he seems to have fixed that. We did a lot of 7-on-7s over the spring — well, he did 7-on-7s in the spring — and then in the summer as a team he was making really good decisions. He’s got a great long ball and then he’s become really proficient at getting the ball to other parts of the field than just what he’s comfortable with. He’s going to have a good season.”
Logan’s backup signal caller is sophomore Keaton Pond.
Gage Jenson was one of the region’s top wide receivers a year ago, especially as a move-the-sticks option, and Bowen is counting on him to be more dynamic this fall. As a junior, Jenson hauled in 62 receptions for 666 yards and five TDs.
Josh Thomsen, who came on strong this past spring as a hurdler for Logan’s track & field, program, will also be one of Kirk’s primary options in the passing game. Additionally, Bowen is banking on solid contributions from fellow wideouts Porter Douglas and Andrew Thornley.
Payton Cox will be the Grizzlies’ starting tight end. The senior is capable of flexing out and making plays on the outside, Bowen said.
One of the region’s best players is Logan senior Matthew Mason, who started on both sides of the ball a year ago. Mason rushed for 713 yards and five scores, plus caught 22 passes as a junior.
Jaelin Hoth will also be called upon in Logan’s rushing attack, whether he’s lining up as a fullback or H-Back. Alex Tiew adds depth to the running back position.
“He is going to have a lot of opportunities to make plays and from what we’ve seen this summer, he’s going to do a lot of great things,” Bowen said of Hoth.
Logan has a pretty experienced offensive line, led by two-year starting left guard Jack Wang. Right guard Tio Tupou started at the end of last season and is also back, while the Grizzlies also return center Tyson Miller, plus have another viable option at that spot in Steven Nielsen.
Logan’s projected starters at the tackle positions are Kayson Lamborn (left) and Tayson Hoffman (right). James Wang and Kade Bateman will also figure into the rotation in the offensive trenches.
The Grizzlies averaged 21.5 points an outing last season, but their scoring output should increase in 2021.
“We’ve got kids that can do many things out of many personnel groups and many formations,” Bowen said. “So we’re simple as far as the offense goes, but it helps us that kids can do many different things in those simple drops, and we can just make little tweaks that gives the defense a different look.”
Logan’s defense is anchored by Mason, a safety who racked up a whopping 169 tackles (90 solo) a year ago and picked off three passes. Hoth, who made 56 tackles as a junior, will be the other starting safety, with Cooper Cox and Cooper Reed providing valuable depth.
“We’re not incredibly big,” Bowen said. “Like we’re not going to scare anybody on paper, but we’ve got kids that play big for their size. You know, Matt Mason is an example. He’s not the biggest kid, but he’ll go in and tackle anybody and he’s not afraid to lower his shoulder when he’s in at running back.”
The Grizzlies have some experience in the defensive trenches, led by defensive end Kai Laing and nose tackle James Wang. Laing finished with an impressive 17 tackles for loss in Logan’s 3-4 base defense last fall.
Wang will command the attention of opposing offenses, Bowen asserted.
“James Wang at nose tackle is going to be a really tough kid to block,” said Bowen, whose defensive coordinator is Dustin Long. “He doesn’t look it, but he’s an extremely strong kid and he moves quickly. And then I’m really excited to see what our linebacker corps does this year because we’ve really been harping on that position all summer, and they’ve improved quite a bit.”
That linebacking unit is comprised of middle backers Boede Rudd and Michael Cabrera, and outside backers Gage Atkinson and Douglas. Atkinson and Douglas are both returning starters, and Atkinson contributed with 73 tackles a year ago. Tiew will also be part of Logan’s middle backer rotation.
Logan’s other starting defending is Kru Kennington. Tupou, Bateman and Aidan White will be the Grizzlies’ other go-to athletes in the defensive trenches.
Thomsen and Bryce Garlick are on track to start at cornerback for the Grizzlies, while Thornley and Jordan Auger will be counted on off the bench.
Thomsen will handle Logan’s punting duties, and Noe Moreno will be the kicker. Thornley is also an option at that position.
Mason, Hoth and Thomsen are weapons on special teams as kickoff and punt returners.
Logan will kick off its season next Friday on the road against 5A Viewmont. The Grizzlies will also square off against Juan Diego, Stansbury and Highland (Idaho) in the preseason.