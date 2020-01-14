SMITHFIELD — A big first half was more than enough for Logan to stay undefeated in Region 11 Tuesday night at Sky View.
The Grizzlies used runs to end each of the first two quarters and held off a late Bobcat rally in girls basketball action at Bobcat Gym. Logan won its fourth in a row, topping Sky View, 51-35.
“We really just wanted to progress from our win against Mountain Crest and we wanted to get a win here,” said Logan junior Taylor Rose, who led her team with 16 points and five rebounds. “We got a good lead, and that motivated us.”
The Grizzlies (10-3, 2-0 region) trailed early, but got a 3-pointer from Rose to surge in front and just kept adding to their lead over the first three quarters. The Bobcats (6-8, 1-1) showed some life in the final quarter, but were too far behind at that point.
“Logan is a tough team and we knew that coming in,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “I thought we finished the game well. We were attacking the basket, and our defense stepped up. We will roll that over into our game Thursday.”
Logan used a a 7-0 run to end the opening quarter, building a 14-5 lead. Rose sparked it with a 3-pointer, and Amber Kartchner scored twice in the final minute of the quarter. Kartchner had 12 points and four steals and had the attention of the Bobcats the entire night.
“I thought we played really well,” Logan head coach Josh Zentner said. “The first half especially was really good. We mixed it up with our presses.”
Sky View was able to slow the Grizzlies down for most of the second quarter. However, the visitors broke free for 12 straight points over the final 2:15 minutes of the opening half. Alec Kennington found Ginger Anderson for a bucket, and then Kennington drained a 3-pointer off a pass from Kartchner. Kennington had six assists for the game.
“We were keyed in on Amber (Kartchner), and their other girls stepped up,” Hall said. “Gracie Rigby and Terra Russ played good defense. They were in charge of trying to keep Amber under control. They did a good job. We just had to pick up all the other girls.”
Kartchner picked up another assist, finding Emily Thurston for a layup. Thurston proceeded to score the final seven points of the run. Logan took a 31-11 lead into the break.
“We had a nice run there just before halftime,” Zentner said. “That was good. ... Emily (Thurston) gave us a huge spark off the bench. ... Taylor (Rose) shot the ball really well. It was a good, all-around win. We said we were a fist tonight, all together, and that’s what they did.”
The Grizzlies used a 6-0 run late in the third quarter to build their largest lead of the game, 43-17. Thurston, who had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, had four points during the last Logan surge.
“We had a good lead, but tried to stay super hyped, and it was just really good,” Rose said. “... I feel like everyone did really good tonight. We had a good team effort. So far, it’s good in region.”
Rigby tried to keep Sky View in it on the offensive end as well as she scored seven of her team-best 16 points in the third quarter. Rigby was the lone Bobcat to reach double figures in scoring. The Grizzlies still took a 46-24 lead into the final period.
Mikali Hendricks nailed a 3-pointer off a pass from Rigby to pull the Bobcats within 49-35 with 3:15 to play. But Sky View would get no closer.
“We need other girls to step up on offense and help out,” Hall said.
Logan is at Green Canyon on Thursday. Zentner called the Wolves one of the best teams in the state. Sky View hosts Ridgeline, who is tied with the Grizzlies atop the region standings.
WOLVES 56, MUSTANGS 51
Green Canyon got back on the winning side after dropping two in a row.
The Wolves (10-3, 1-1) used a big first half in Hyrum against Mountain Crest (5-8, 0-2) to get some breathing room Green Canyon took a 33-18 lead into the halftime and held on. The Mustangs galloped back to within 39-33 after three quarters and got within five by the end of the contest.
“That was a great region battle tonight,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “I’m proud of how our team gritted out the win.”
Kinley Falslev led the Wolves with 19 points and five rebounds. Jordyn Thompson added 11 points. Kennedy Eskelson grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists.
RIVERHAWKS 54, BEARS 44
Ridgeline kept pace with Logan atop the region standings by holding off a gritty Bear River squad at Garland.
“Road wins are tough to get in our region,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We have to show up to play every night. Bear River did a good job forcing turnovers, but we remained calm and executed down the stretch.”
Neither team could get to double digits after the first quarter as Ridgeline (10-4, 2-0) took a 9-3 lead after the first period. The Riverhawks took a 23-12 lead into halftime.
The Bears (5-8, 0-2) clawed back to within 37-30 heading to the fourth. Like Jenks stated, the Riverhawks were able to make plays in the fourth to win their sixth in a row.
Haley Anderson led Ridgeline with 25 points. Emma Anderson added 12 points and nine rebounds. Brinkli Crosbie grabbed a game-best 10 boards and had four steals, while Brayli Jenks had four assists.