In last season’s opener for the Grizzlies, they faced Provo in its home stadium and finished the game with a 46-7 loss.
In 2020, despite all the surrounding distractions, Logan came out focused, holding Provo to just 14 points. In the end, it wasn’t quite enough to get a victory as Logan lost, 14-7, but there were signs the team is moving in the right direction according to second-year head coach Bart Bowen.
“Our defense played amazing, we put them (Bulldogs) in some terrible situations,” he said.
Through 24 minutes of play, the game was as even as it could get, and both defenses were solid. At halftime, the score was all zeros, with not many chances either way.
Logan started the game with a rotation of two quarterbacks — Kody Kirk and Cooper Pond — both players getting two consecutive series, followed by a switch, in a tag-team effort. Neither quarterback was very adventurous through the air, sticking to mostly short passes to the sidelines with some effectiveness.
On the ground, nothing was going for either team, somewhat of a surprise with Provo going early to its 6-foot-2, 205 pound running back Dallin Havea.
But Logan held strong and was rather exciting to watch, all while holding the mistakes and missed tackles to an absolute minimum.
“As a whole, they’re a tough bunch of kids that fly around to the football,” Bowen said. “We do need to fix some tackling, we’re diving at legs instead of running our feet through it, but that’s something we’re just going to have to fix next week.”
Despite throwing two interceptions and being rather quiet on offense, Logan carried over some momentum from its first half performance. On its first drive of the second half, Kirk found receiver Jaylen Sargent streaking across the middle about 10 yards deep. From there, the sensational senior hauled in the pass, shook multiple defenders, turned on the jets and found his way to the end zone for a 50-yard catch-and-go touchdown.
Another defensive stop sent the ball back to Logan, however, the second interception thrown by Kirk came with a long return, and the Bulldogs were in prime scoring territory, which they capitalized on.
A 12-yard run by Havea broke Provo’s scoring drought, and the game was once again level.
Midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs were starting to get gassed. Bowen recognized this and made the decision to run his two backs — Jaelin Hoth and Alexander Tiew — until the defense crumbled. The Grizzlies continued to run the ball deep into Provo’s red zone, coming just a few yards short of scoring.
“Our guys were fine, defensively they were not ready for that adjustment,” Bowen said. “They had to call a timeout, they adjusted, we’re still getting yards, I should have stuck with it, we had one bad play, we should have stuck with it.”
The moment Bowen referenced was Logan’s pass play on the 5-yard line — one to the right side that was designed to go to the tight end who was rolling to the pylon — but a Provo defender jumped the route and took the interception back near midfield.
“I’m taking two turnovers on me,” Bowen said. “We called a play over here in the first half that we’ve never run, the quarterback didn’t know the route, that’s on me. This ball over here in the end zone, I shouldn’t have called that play, that’s 100 percent on me.”
Just a few plays later, Provo quarterback Jace Welsch found a seam in the defense and took off for a 56-yard TD run, giving the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead, which ultimately proved to be the final score.
Just playing a football game in early August could be considered a small feat to celebrate. The first high school game in the United States was played just one day prior to Friday’s contest, that being Davis’ defeat against Herriman. For Logan, it may not have been an opening win, but a 32-point improvement over last year’s opener is the kind of progress that Bowen wanted to see.
“Defensively, major improvement; offensively, we’re getting better, we gotta keep getting better,” Bowen said.
———
BULLDOGS 14, GRIZZLIES 7
Friday at Logan
Provo 0 0 7 7 — 14
Logan 0 0 7 0 — 7
Third Quarter
L — Jaylen Sargent 52 pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick), 8:44
P — Dallin Have 11 run (Brandon Grover kick), 1:01
Fourth Quarter
P — Jace Welsch 42 run (Ryan Zeyer kick), 2:06