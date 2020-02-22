Sprinting down the court after a Logan missed shot, Sky View guard Macy Hellstern tossed a lob 30 feet down the court to Gracie Rigby, who promptly and athletically finished with a layup. A heartbeat later the referee's shrill whistle blast split the air as Grizzly head coach Josh Zentner called his second timeout in as many minutes.
As the whistle's sound faded, another replaced it. The Sky View bench and all of its supporters (literally) behind them belted out their cheers. Rigby's basket had put the Bobcats up by four points, 31-27, with 2:35 left in the third quarter. It was only 20 seconds before that Sky View had taken its first lead of the evening.
"That moment, we kind of got some breathing room," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said.
Though the Bobcats had never trailed by more than five to that point, the 9-0 run gave the visitors hope that victory on the road in the playoffs was within reach. But Hall best described what happened next in her own words: "Amber Kartchner happened."
From the 2:17 mark of the third until 90 seconds remained in the fourth of the second-round game of the 4A Girls State Championships, Kartchner was the Logan offense. The junior guard scored six baskets and had a pair of free throws, good for 16 points in a near nine-minute span to fuel the eventual 52-39 Grizzlies victory.
The only non-Kartchner bucket for Logan in those nine minutes came via Emily Thurston — a layup for which Kartchner was credited with an assist.
"We went to a different zone offense that had Amber running the baseline," Zentner said. "And that's where she was getting shots — on the baseline. So that just worked for us."
Logan (13-9) didn't just rely on a one-woman scoring run to build what became an 11-point lead at the end of said scoring run. Sky View (12-11) scored just eight points in the final 10 minutes of regulation with an ice-cold 2 for 12 shooting rate in the fourth quarter.
In fact, when asked about her personal scoring stretch, Kartchner went straight into the defensive effort by her team.
"We were playing good defense right there too," she said. "Everyone was playing good defense and we were all just playing together."
Zentner said there was a key adjustment made late in the game that contributed to the increase in effectiveness.
"We went man," Zentner said. "That's what (the players) wanted to do. I asked the coaches, the coaches asked the players and we decided to go man and that was that."
Generally speaking, getting Sky View to miss shots wasn't the most difficult task for Logan pretty much all night. In the first quarter, the Bobcats missed 11 of their 16 shots. The trick was ending the possession at that one miss — the Bobcats grabbed their own board on nine of those 11 first-quarter misses.
"(Zentner) told us start boxing out and then go for the rebounds so that's what we tried to do," Kartchner said.
"I knew we wanted it," Zentner said. "And we had to work harder and do those little things and that's what we did the second half. First half I thought (Sky View) did it more than us and we were lucky to be up. And then I thought we did it (in the second half), especially the fourth quarter."
In that final quarter, among 10 missed shots by Sky View, the Bobcats only hauled in three offensive boards which Logan match with three of their own on just four missed shots in the eight minutes.
For Sky View, the loss ended a stellar late-season run that featured a six-game winning streak. Most prominent among those wins was a 54-51 victory over the Region 11 champions, Ridgeline. That run pushed the Bobcats into second place in the region but wasn't quite enough to give them a home game which was decided by RPI rankings.
"I was proud of the girls," Hall said. "They battled back, they got that lead. And then we just went cold at the wrong time."
The loss also ended the high school careers of five seniors — Adrianna Karren, Terra Russ, Mikali Hendricks, Deixa Crafts and Kyleigh Traveller — whose contributions Hall made sure to note and give all due credit for a winning season.
Logan will advance past the opening week of the playoffs after losing in the first round last season. The Grizzlies will face top-seeded and defending champion Cedar, who beat Mountain Crest Saturday, 56-28.