Other than a slow start at the beginning of the second quarter, the Logan boys basketball team was pretty solid in its season opener.
The Grizzlies won the other three quarters and most importantly was comfortably ahead at the final buzzer Thursday night at the Logan Recreation Center. Logan worked through a few rugged stretches to begin the 2020-21 campaign with a 63-48 win over visiting South Summit.
“We didn’t play as clean as we could have, but at the end of the day I thought we played hard,” Grizzly head coach Logan Brown said. “We played together for the most part for most of the game. More importantly, we were gritty.”
There was no panic as Logan (1-0) went into halftime trailing the Wildcats (0-1), 28-25. In fact, they quickly erased that deficit to start the second half.
The Grizzlies scored the first six points of the third quarter in 45 seconds. Oliver Hashimoto made a pair of free throws, and Ethan Davis scored a couple of buckets after quick turnovers.
There would be seven lead changes in the third quarter. Jaylen Sargent gave the hosts the lead for good with a 3-pointer with five minutes to play in the third, and Jadin Peniger followed with a trey of his own 20 seconds later after another Wildcat turnover.
“We got out of our system in the first half,” said Peniger, who finished with a game-high 21 points and five rebounds. “We came back and showed who we really are and started playing to our potential. ... We are a disciplined team and play together. That is our biggest strength.”
“Jadin and Ethan have played in a lot of games,” Brown said. “The credit goes to those guys, because they got our team settled.”
South Summit had 28 turnovers for the game. Logan had 12.
“We took a lot of charges tonight,” Brown said. “... My guys are tough. They are willing to step in and take charges. They made a play for the team. I felt we were consistently together on defense.”
Peniger had nine of his points in the third quarter, including the final seven for the Grizzlies, who took a 45-39 lead into the fourth.
The Wildcats did get within two early in the final period, but Gage Jenson scored five quick points, converting a three-point play. Hashimoto and Isaac Tuft drilled 3-point shots and the lead quickly increased to double digits. The Grizzlies scored 10 unanswered points to put the game away.
“It’s good to be back,” Peniger said. “... Our coaches have been preparing us, and we will be ready for every game. We are excited for every opportunity we have.”
Joining Peniger in double-digit scoring was Davis with 11 points, while Tuft and Jenson each added nine points. Jenson had a team-best six rebounds.
The Wildcats were led by Dawson Broadbent with 13 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.
Logan began the game on a good note, jumping out to a 10-2 lead. Tuft hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The Grizzlies took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
The Wildcats scored the first six points of the second to tie the game. Logan was whistled for its 10th foul early in the second, and South Summit cashed in at the foul line to take a halftime lead.
“We didn’t play very good in the first half, but responded very well in the second half,” Brown said. “... There were some frustrating moments, maybe that was nerves. I’m proud of the guys for the way they responded and finished the game.”
Then the Grizzlies took over in the second half.
Logan has little time to enjoy the win as it heads north Friday to take on Century in Pocatello, Idaho.
“I’m just so excited for our kids that we got to play,” Brown said. “We’re excited to keep going. I’m excited to coach these guys.”
BOBCATS 65, PANTHERS 51
In a match up of schools that just played for the 4A state football championship in St. George a few weeks ago, Sky View got the best of Pine View again.
The Bobcats (1-0) took care of business in the second half to pick a victory in the North vs. South Challenge.
“It was a fun second half,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “It took us a bit to get through our jitters and figure a few things out. We came out the aggressors in the second half and shot the ball with confidence.”
The Panthers (0-1) had built a 28-15 lead at the break. However, going into the fourth quarter, the Bobcats held a 41-40 advantage. Sky View pummeled Pine View in the fourth, 24-11.
“Jackson (Schumann) finished well around the basket in the second half,” Hillyard said. “Our guards changed the game with their defensive effort, not allowing them (Panthers) to execute their offense as well in the second half. Happy to be coaching and these kids are excited to be playing at this crazy time in their lives.”
Schumann finished with 17 points to pace the Bobcats. Hayden Howell hit three 3-pointers to net 13 points, and Titan Saxton added nine points. Ten Sky View players scored in the game.
The Bobcats will now face Desert Hills on the second and final day of the North vs. South Challenge.
THUNDER 74, RIVERHAWKS 63
Ridgeline was not so fortunate in the first game of the North vs. South Challenge in St. George.
The Riverhawks (0-1) had a rough go in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference. Desert Hills (1-0) outscored Ridgeline 24-11 in the second.
“Our guys battled really well and fought back from an early deficit against a really good Desert Hills team,” Riverhawk head coach Kyle Day said. “We have a lot of players finding new roles tonight, and they started to settle in.”
Four Ridgeline players reached double figures in scoring. Jake Smith led the way with 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers. He was joined in double digits by Peyton Knowles (15), Chase Hall (10) and Spencer Adams (10). The Riverhawks made nine shots from beyond the arc in the loss.
Mason Landdeck led the Thunder with a game-best 21 points and six assists.
Ridgeline takes on Pine View Friday on the second day of the North vs. South Challenge.
“We are excited to get back to work tomorrow against an athletic Pine View team,” Day said.
PIRATES 69, BULLDOGS 52
For the first time in four years, West Side left Ririe after a hoops game with a win.
“I am just glad to get a win at Ririe,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “The kids played really good for the first game.”
The Pirates (1-0) was solid throughout the contest and scored 22 points in the second quarter alone.
Bryler Shurtliff had a monster game with 27 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Ryan Lemmon also had three treys and finished with 13 points. Blaize Brown added 12 points.
GIRLS
WOLVES 56, LAKERS 48
A big fourth quarter was the difference Wednesday at Washington Terrace.
Green Canyon (1-0) outscored Bonneville 22-12 over the final eight minutes to rally for the win. The Wolves had trailed 25-21 at halftime.
“It was great to finally play a game and see what the girls could do against somebody other than ourselves,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “We had to overcome some jitters and foul trouble, but overall we are pleased with what we saw. The girls were unselfish and played incredibly well as a team. Different players stepped up at different times and it was fun to see.”
The Wolves got balanced scoring as five players scored at least eight points. Leading the way was Landree Spackman with 12, as she scored all of her points from long range. Jayden Beach and Sarah Blau netted 11 points each, while McKenna Crane and Maren McKenna added nine and eight points, respectively. McKenna and Beach each grabbed nine rebounds each, while Crane had eight boards. Blau had five assists and three steals.
BOBCATS 50, UTES 32
Sky View began the Shanon Johnson Tournament in Vernal on the right foot Thursday. The Bobcats (1-0) took on host Uintah (0-1) in the first of four games in three days.
“It’s been a hectic week, but our girls stepped up big tonight,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We jumped out to a lead in the first quarter as a result of some great defense. Offensively, we were able to play team basketball and our guards did a great job of distributing the ball. Uintah is a tough team with some talented players, and I was proud of the way our girls played tonight for our first game.”
The Bobcats built a 17-5 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back. They did not lose a quarter and held the Utes to just three in the third.
Macy Hellstern and Gracie Rigby led the way with 14 points each and a pair of 3-pointers. Melanie Hiatt added 13 points.
Sky View faces Pine View on Friday.