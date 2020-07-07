SMITHFIELD — Some patience at the plate was just what the Grizzlies needed to get back on track.
Logan manufactured six runs on just two hits in the top of the first and never looked back en route to a 11-8 victory over North Cache in an American Legion game on Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies (11-7) walked four times, were plunked once and aided by a North Cache error in the first inning as they took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Logan plated all six of its runs with two outs, to boot.
The visitors rarely swung at bad pitches all night long, which led to nine walks and two other free passes.
“It was good to see us come back and hit the ball well again and be more patient, have good at-bats and take good swings,” Logan shortstop Kody Kirk said.
The Grizzlies dented the scoreboard in each of the first four innings and led by as many as seven runs, 11-4. In the process, Logan was able to terminate its four-game losing streak. The Grizzlies had won eight straight before running into some good pitchers and teams.
“It felt really good,” Kirk said. “I mean, it was tough losing those games the other day pretty badly, but it felt good to bounce back ... and get a win tonight.”
To their credit, the Titans (4-13) didn’t pack it in after digging themselves an early six-run deficit. Instead, Sky View’s American Legion program scored runs in five of the seven innings and multiple runs in three of them.
“It was good,” SV shortstop Taydem Neal said. “We struggled in the beginning, but then we pulled it together towards the end, so that was definitely good to see.”
Neal was a big reason why the Titans were able to stay within striking distance of the Grizzlies. No. 13 went 4 for 4 at the plate with a triple, three runs and a walk. His triple was a one-hopper to the fence in left-center, and it drove in a run.
“Yeah, I just tried to start early in the count and not get too deep,” Neal said of his success offensively. “I had some good at-bats.”
Neal also made a very nice over-the-shoulder catch in shallow center field that saved a run in the top of the fifth for out No. 3.
North Cache also received a strong performance from Cole Lundahl, who fared well offensively and on the mound. Lundahl limited Logan to one run on one hit in his four innings as a relief pitcher. No. 14 struck out five and issued a trio of free passes.
Additionally, Lundahl singled twice, stole a pair of bases, walked once and reached base on a Grizzly error. He drove in a run and scored another.
“It was good to see Cole come in and pitch well because we’ve been struggling, and he just came in and did a good job, kept us close,” Neal said.
Cole Watterson chipped in with three RBIs for the Titans — two on a well-struck base knock to right-center in the bottom of the second.
The Grizzlies were led offensively by Vincent Rohrer and Kirk, who belted a RBI double to deep center field in his third at-bat. Kirk also singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
“It always feels good to get ahold of a pitch,” said Kirk, who made a difficult defensive play in the second inning. “It felt good off the bat. It’s fun to see the ball (well) and go up and score a couple (of runs). It was a good game.”
Rohrer came through with a pair of run-scoring singles, walked once and laid down a well-executed sacrifice bunt. Chris Shopbell smacked a RBI triple over the center fielder’s head in his second at-bat for the Grizzlies, who got a pair of runs and RBIs from Jaden Shumway.
It was a balanced offensive effort from Logan, which got runs from nine different players and had six different guys finish with at least one RBI.
SOX SWEEP TRAPPERS
The Cache Valley Sox continued their dominance of the other local teams as they swept a doubleheader with Blacksmith Fork by scores of 11-2 and 16-0 on Tuesday in Hyrum. Cache Valley (21-2) has won each of its last four games by at least seven runs.
The Sox, who are comprised of recent Ridgeline and Mountain Crest graduates, exploded for 11 runs in the fourth and fifth frames to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the opener.
Daxton Purser and Cooper Murphy teamed up to drive in 10 of those runs. Purser, who finished with six RBIs, launched a grand slam over the fence in right in the top of the fourth, and Murphy came through with a two-run double one inning later.
Kyler Hansen doubled, singled and crossed home plate twice for the Sox, who also got doubles from Kade Hansen and Caleb Archibald. Hayden Simper walked three times, singled and scored a pair of runs.
Archibald went the distance on the mound and held Mountain Crest’s legion team to three hits. He fanned 10, walked one and plunked another.
Caden Jones smacked a RBI triple in the bottom of the third for the Trappers (13-11). Jones also singled and scored a run.
Cache Valley blitzed Blacksmith Fork with six runs in the second and fourth frames in the nightcap. The Sox racked up 16 hits by 10 different players.
Purser contributed with four RBIs, while Simper and Mason Bowler drove in three runs apiece. Austin Pond and Ian McArthur both added three runs, two hits and two RBIs for the Sox, who got three hits and two runs from Simper, and doubles from Bowler and Kyler Hansen. Kyler Hansen went 3 for 4 with three runs.
Kade Hansen pitched a five-inning shutout for Cache Valley. The southpaw allowed two hits — singles by Dax Roundy and Jaden Jones — struck out six and walked two.