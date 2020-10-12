One Cache Valley high school football program kept an impressive streak intact, while another will soar into the postseason fresh off arguably its best performance of the 2020 campaign. For the fourth straight season, Sky View went undefeated in region play as it capped off another outright league championship with a 35-20 road victory over Bear River last Friday. Meanwhile, Ridgeline dominated in both sides of the ball en route to a 56-6 drubbing of Mountain Crest in Hyrum. In other Region 11 action, Green Canyon dispatched of Logan, 30-17, last Thursday at Crimson Field. A full recap of that game ran in Saturday’s edition of The Herald Journal. The Bobcats (9-0, 5-0) were tested by the Bears (4-5, 1-4), but outscored the hosts 28-6 in the middle two quarters to pull away and extend their winning streak to 21. “It wasn’t one of the prettiest wins, but we put up points and played decent on defense, much better in the second half,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “This is a tough environment and those kids (at Bear River) are really tough. ... I’m super excited for our kids to be able to win another region title outright.” Indeed, it was a well-round effort from the Bobcats, who got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Walter Collins, another from Kason Carlsen, a punt return to the house from Isaac Larsen and a pass to paydirt from Carlsen to Titan Saxton. Sky View limited Bear River to 246 yards of total offense. Carlsen completed 14 of 23 passes for 223 yards, Collins rushed for 75 yards on just six carries, and Larsen and Saxton combined for 144 receiving yards. Hunter Lewis once again shined from his linebacker position for Sky View as he recorded 14 tackles, while teammate Sam Thatcher picked off a pass. The Bobcats would have prevailed by a bigger margin had they not been penalized 12 times for 125 yards. A penalty negated a long TD for the visitors. Kace Jones rushed for a pair of scores and contributed with nine tackles for the Bears. Ridgeline (7-1, 4-1) put up at least 14 points in each of the first three quarters, including 28 in the second, to blow out Mountain Crest (1-8, 0-5). Jaden Harris scored a trio of TDs for the Riverhawks — two on catches and another when he recovered a Mustang fumble in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. Kaden Cox continues to carve up opposing defenses as the Ridgeline quarterback completed 75 percent of his passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. The junior also had a short scoring run. His other two passes to paydirt went to Evan Webb and Strat Simmons, who also had a 34-yard pick-six in the Riverhawks’ huge second quarter. Miles Eck kept Mountain Crest’s defense off-balance by rushing for 107 yards and a TD on 17 attempts. Jovesa Damuni accumulated 116 yards on his four receptions for Ridgeline. In addition to Simmons, the Riverhawks got interceptions from Webb and Dillon May. Harris finished with a team-high five tackles. “It was just executing, doing what we do, and I thought everyone on the team played well,” RHS head coach Travis Cox said. “I love this team, they’re a great team. They love each other and they play for each other. It’s just an unreal team to be a part of.” Mountain Crest’s Emilio Veater burned Ridgeline on a 70-yard scoring scamper with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter to prevent the visitors from getting a shutout. The Mustangs will look to bounce back this Wednesday when they host Hillcrest. Sky View, Ridgeline, Logan (3-6, 2-3) and Green Canyon (5-4, 3-2) will not return to action until the playoffs, which start next week. However, the Bobcats, Riverhawks and Wolves will surely receive first-round byes. One other local team was in action last week as Preston traveled to Bannock County for a showdown with district rival Century. It was a rough night for the Indians (2-4, 0-1) as the Diamondbacks (4-3, 1-0) exploded for 34 points in the second quarter and coasted to a 61-24 win. Century quarterback McKean Romriell had a monster night as he threw five of his six touchdown passes in the first half. Romriell had plenty of help from his wide receivers, who made several outstanding catches in tight coverage. Preston only trailed 7-3 late in the first quarter after Owen Pierson booted a 21-yard field goal, but Century strung together 47 unanswered points. To their credit, the Indians showed some pride as they scored a trio of TDs during the final 17-plus minutes of the game. Preston signal caller Brecker Knapp connected with Tyler Lindhardt and Justin Inglet on scoring passes, and Tait Rawlings powered his way into the end zone on a short run. Knapp finished with 165 yards passing, while Rawlings led the team with 67 yards on 11 carries. Rawlings was a menace defensively as he racked up 12 tackles, including eight of the solo variety. Additionally, Preston got sacks from Charles Iverson, Josh Read, Rhett Larson and Harris, who contributed with seven tackles. Preston’s second and final district game will take place this Friday at home against Pocatello. Meanwhile, West Side had a bye a week ago. The Pirates (6-0, 2-0) will put their 16-game winning streak on the line Friday at home against rival Aberdeen.
