Being able to compete in back-to-back weeks was certainly an encouraging thing for Cache Valley’s high school swimming programs.
A trio of Region 11 duals took place Thursday. Here is what transpired:
RHS VS. MC
An experienced Ridgeline squad has looked sharp so far during the 2020-21 campaign. Anthony Caliendo, Joe Tenny and Isaac Sorensen led the Ridgeline boys past Mountain Crest, 139-77, while a balanced team effort helped the Lady Riverhawks prevail 132-84.
Caliendo and Tenny reigned supreme in both of their individual events, while Sorensen finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 2.52 seconds) and second in the 100 freestyle (53.90). Caliendo powered his way to the top spot on the podium in the 200 free (1:53.50) and 50 free (23.40), as did Tenny in the 100 free (53.82) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.18). Additionally, all three of those athletes completed legs on two victorious relay teams.
The Ridgeline boys placed first in all three relays, with Cole Dustin swimming legs on two of those foursomes. Dustin was also the runner-up in the 200 free (2:01.18). The Riverhawks won eight of the 11 races and finished second in another eight.
Leading the way for the Lady Riverhawks was Carly Eubanks, who beat all comers in the 50 free (26.02) and 500 free (5:44). Eubanks also showcased her talents on a pair of victorious relay teams, as did teammate Hailey Rigby.
Five other Ridgeline athletes claimed gold medals in an individual event in Rigby (100 butterfly, 1:04.79), Laura Rigby (200 free, 2:12.37), Sarah McNeil (200 IM, 2:41.23), Alexa Carlson (100 free, 1:04.30) and Navie Powell (100 back, 1:07.18). The Ridgeline girls captured nine of the event titles.
“We are slowly getting back into race shape," RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. "Starting and stopping our season has affected our athletes' progress. I am optimistic that we can get on track and get our times down to where we want them to be.”
It was a good day for Mountain Crest’s Jaden Norman and Ivy Warde. Norman won the 100 fly (1:03.12) and was the silver medalist in the 100 back (1:03.82), while Warde was the runner-up in the 100 fly (1:11.45) and 100 back (1:09.86).
Also prevailing for the Mountain Crest boys were Carter Davis in the 200 IM (2:26.48) and Zach Roundy in the 500 free (5:41). The Lady Mustangs won their last race of the meet, the 400 free relay, and that squad was comprised of Kennedy Child, Emilee Leishman, Abbie Nielsen and Lia Zhang. Nielsen also bested her competition in the 100 breast (1:17.99).
“Going into a break is always something that I’ll take away from the work that we put in, but it’s always good for the athletes to get a mental reset before we focus in on the rest of the season,” MC head coach Karson Christensen said. “I’m excited to get back from the break and start working the kids again.”
LHS AT SV
The Bobcats continue to show why they are the defending 4A state runner-ups on the girls and boys sides. The Sky View girls swept the top two positions in all 11 events en route to a 137-27 victory over Logan. Meanwhile, the Sky View boys won 10 races and finished second in 10 on their way to outpointing the Grizzlies 129-34.
Two Bobcats won both of their individual swims in Jackson DuBose in the 200 IM (2:08.19) and 100 free (51.86), and Allie Schwartz in the 100 fly (1:04.86) and 50 free (27.48). Schwartz and DuBose swam legs on two victorious relay teams each, to boot, as did teammates Jenna Gibbons, Allison Dean, Jacey Mecham, Sarah Olsen, Alex Parks, Jaxon Tueller and Clayton Nye.
Four Sky View competitors finished with the best time in one race and the second-fastest time in another. Gibbons was the champion in the 200 IM (2:23.85) and silver medalist in the 100 fly (1:07.30), Dean won the 500 free (5:48) and was second in the 50 free (28.05), Ashlyn Jorgensen prevailed in the 100 back (1:11.58) and was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:22.72), and Broc Johnson was the gold medalist in the 200 free (2:01.59) and was only bested by teammate Ben Walters in the 500 free. Walter clocked in at 5:33, one second before Johnson.
The Bobcats also received strong performances from Kiera Mannewitz, Tueller and Nye. Mannewitz was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:41.62) and 100 breast (1:24.16), as was Tueller in the 200 IM (2:16.56) and 100 fly (1:02.09), and Nye in the 200 free (2:01.62) and 100 breast (1:09.32).
Other champions for Sky View were Mecham in the 200 free (2:14.89), Lauren Bassett in the 100 free (1:01.09) Ellie Legler in the 100 breast (1:20.88), Peter Gibbons in the 50 free (25.36), Colton Duce in the 100 fly (1:01.07) and Tavin Dubon in the 100 back (1:01.42).
“Everyone tonight looked great in the pool and I saw some great swims from both teams," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "I feel our team is going into the break in excellent shape. We have really been building the intensity of our workouts these last few weeks knowing we would have this break, which will give the swimmers time to rejuvenate and come back ready for the final push towards region.”
Logan’s Spencer Bernhardt touched the wall first in the 100 breast (1:05.80). Placing third in an individual event for the Grizzlies were Ellise Watkins in the 200 free (2:29.58), Abby VonNiederhausern in the 200 IM (2:42.48), Parker Dahle in the 100 back (56.42) and Connor McAllister in the 100 back (1:20.31).
“I was happy that most of my swimmers were able to compete this week," LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. "A lot of them came away from the meet with personal bests in their events, which is what I like to see. Being able to have a meet two weeks in a row has been really great for my athletes to gauge where they are with their state rankings and what they need to work on moving forward.”
GC AT BR
Green Canyon traveled to Garland and earned a sweep over Bear River. The Lady Wolves won convincingly, 120-50, while the boys were tested before prevailing 94.5-74.5.
Tyson Farnsworth and Stephen Bunnell led the charge for the Green Canyon boys, which claimed eight event titles. Farnsworth was the champion of the 200-meter IM (2:27.22) and 400 free (4:44.69), while Bunnell beat all comers in the 200 free (2:13.16) and 100 free (1:00.86).
A trio of Green Canyon girls placed first in two event and second in another in Mia Huebner, Rylie Corry and Leah Joeckel. Huebner finished first in the 200 free (2:22.05) and second in the 100 back (1:13.68), Corry won the 400 free (5:15) and was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:27.60), and Joeckel secured the win in the 200 IM (2:55.96) and was the runner-up in the 100 fly (1:22.74).
Abbey Erickson was the runner-up in the 50 free (31.88) and 400 free (5:15) for the Wolves, as was Nathan Seamons in the 100 free (2:15.93) and 100 free (1:01.89). Other Green Canyon athletes who won individual events were Kaylee Coats in the 50 free (29.57), Cherstin Israelsen in the 100 free (1:13.16), Brayden Badger in the 50 free (27.76) and Kaleb Thompson (100 fly, 1:10.27).
Hannah Gracey, Bunnell, Josh Miggin and Josh Jensen all competed on a pair of first-place Green Canyon relay teams. The Green Canyon girls won eight of the events and finished second in another eight.
“Really happy with where the team is at right now,” GC head coach John Kane said. “This is a great group of kids and they are making a lot of progress. Fortunately, we’ve been able to swim a few meets already and haven’t had many kids quarantined. We’re crossing our fingers that we can continue to stay healthy.”