NORTH LOGAN — It was definitely the kind of down-to-the-wire dual one might expect from two of the top boys tennis programs in Utah's 4A classification.
It came down to the final position and Davis Low was able to overcome a 3-0 second-set deficit at third singles and propel Ridgeline to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 dual on a pleasant Monday afternoon. These two teams, along with Crimson Cliffs, shared the 4A state title in 2022.
Low kept his undefeated record this season intact with a 7-6, 7-5 triumph over Jack Huish, the 4A runner-up at third singles a year ago. The senior slammed the door just a few minutes after Green Canyon pulled even at 2-2 with a three-set win at first doubles.
"All praise to Green Canyon's third singles (player), Jack Huish," Low said. "He's been my hardest match (this season). ... He has a really strong forehand and I just had to make sure to get my first serve in, so he didn't slam it on me. And I got to the net pretty easily in that last set and that was a very big benefit, helped me get the win."
It was another successful outings for Ridgeline's vaunted singles lineup as the visitors prevailed in straight sets in all three matches. Dillon Johnson is the defending region champion at first singles, as is teammate Thatcher Ellis at the No. 2 position. Ellis, who like Low has yet to lose this season, was the first singles champ as a sophomore in 2021.
Johnson finished strong in both sets in his 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Carter Thorpe, the region runner-up at first singles the previous two years. Meanwhile, Ellis rattled off four straight games to take control in the second set on his way to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over JC Fonnesbeck at the No. 2 position.
"Yeah, we've got a great singles lineup and each of them had been practicing super hard before they played high school tennis, and during high school tennis they've worked so hard," Ridgeline head coach Ryan Cheney said. "... All of their hard work since they were little kids is playing off. Most teams have had a pretty hard time touching our singles (positions) so far."
Like the Riverhawks in singles, the Wolves have been very tough to contend with at both doubles spots, and that trend continued Monday. Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood regrouped in the third set to dispatch of Tag McCullough and Kayson Reeder, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 at the No. 1 position, while Carson Shakespear and Zach Crane, the reigning 4A champs at second doubles, defeated Austin Christensen and Preston Brenchley by a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline.
"Our doubles teams have been playing great over the past few seasons and they've really gotten better and better each year," GC head coach Christian Davenport said. "We'll get a little bit picky with them on shot selection and what not, but they really have improved tremendously and it's just fun to watch the doubles teams."
There were some big momentum swings in the decisive set at first doubles. The Wolves won the first three games, but the Riverhawks bounced back by taking the next three games. Ridgeline fended off break points in both of its service games during its 3-0 spurt to pull even at 3-3. The tide of the match turned when Westwood ripped a forehand passing shot to give his team a 4-3 advantage. Green Canyon broke serve in the ensuing game and Jeppson was on point with his serve to close out the match.
That victory gave the Wolves new life, but Low was ultimately able to swing it back in the Riverhawks’ favor for good. The senior has done a superb job filling in for 2022 graduate Ayden Rupp, who was the 4A titleist at third singles a year ago.
"Even last year Davis and Ayden, they were great hitting partners for each other,” Cheney said. “They were always neck and neck and so we always expected Davis to be in that position, and he's done a really good job taking it. He's got the energy that it requires, he gets himself hyped and he's pretty competitive, so I've been happy with how he's been playing.”
That third singles match could have gone either way and it’s safe to say Huish and the Wolves are looking forward to the rematch, which is schedule for May 2 in Millville.
"There's definitely some things that we can work on, but the boys played well,” Davenport said. “Yeah, third singles definitely could have gone either way. I mean, Davis is just really athletic, great at running down balls, so he did a great job, and Jack played well overall. And we talked about some things to tweak for the next match and I think coming up for the next match, we'll be ready and play well. And I think we have a pretty positive attitude for the next match (against Ridgeline).”
