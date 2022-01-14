MILLVILLE — There was not much separating the Ridgeline and Green Canyon boys wrestling programs in an entertaining Region 11 dual on Thursday night.
It came down to the wire as both teams won seven matches apiece. There were five lead changes in the dual — including four in as many bouts — before the Riverhawks were able to slam the door with back-to-back pins by Jack Semadeni and Hudson Mosher on their way to a 39-33 victory over Wolves.
Ridgeline won six of its matches in pinning fashion, while Green Canyon won by fall on three occasions. Indeed, bonus points ultimately decided the outcome.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we had a couple of JV guys really step up big,” Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “Dax Flygare getting us a pin was huge, and then several other pins (loomed large). Daimien taking care of business was big, and I told Hudson and Jack about five times, ‘thank goodness for you guys to come through and get us two pins there at the end.’ That was huge.
“But the bonus points were the difference. ... Obviously, that was the difference, which is something we try to preach — don’t get pinned and get the pin, so the guys that got pins really came up big. And Dylan Twedt, another JV guy, stepped up and got a pin for us, so I’m real happy about those guys being able to fill in and come up and get pins.”
Mosher was able to stick his opponent late in the first round of the 120-pound weight class to give the Riverhawks an insurmountable 39-29 advantage with just one match remaining. In addition to Mosher and Semadeni (113), Ridgeline got pins from Daxton Flygare (144), Dawson Lange (150), Dylan Twedt (157) and Daimien Boehme (285). Flygare allowed an early takedown to Ammon Cothrin, but was able to reverse him straight into a headlock midway through the opening round.
Boehme was able to energize the home crowd by stacking and pinning his foe late in the first round — a move rarely seen from a heavyweight wrestler. Boehme, a returning state placer, has been pushed all season long by teammate Caysen Dana. Both heavyweights earned a spot in the podium at last weekend’s prestigious Richardson Memorial.
“It’s really nice to have that,” Boehme said. “(Dana) helps me with anything that I’m not good at. He helps me work on my moves and helps me get better every day, and we help each other get better, so when we make it to state we can hopefully place higher up there together.”
A trio of Green Canyon athletes prevailed by fall in Quinn Richards (106), Jack Payne (138) and Will Wheatley (215), who needed fewer than 40 seconds to impressively throw and pin his counterpart. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they didn’t quite capture enough bonus points to keep pace with the Riverhawks.
“I thought we wrestled with great aggression, but we have a lot of young kids who haven't figured out that a match doesn't have to be all or nothing — pin or be pinned," GC head coach Ryan Webb said. "We need to do a better job of match management and staying in good position. That takes experience and time on the mat. We will continue to work on it.”
Green Canyon did come pretty close to securing pins in each of their other four wins. The Wolves did come through with some back points in each of those matches, and Tyler Payne (126), Jackson Landon (175) and Aaron Shumway (132) were all triumphant by major decision. Landon was only two points away from winning by technical fall.
Arguably the most entertaining bout of the evening took place at 165 pounds, where Green Canyon’s Logan Hull beat Ridgeline’s Caleb Pirtle by decision, 16-11. There was one wild sequence early in the second half where Pirtle took Hull down and put him into a cradle, but Hull reversed Pirtle into a headlock before getting reversed once again.
Hull appeared to be the fresher of the two wrestlers in the third round as he outscored Pirtle 9-4 and earned back points on two occasions.
“I don’t think that it was about how much I had in the tank,” Hull asserted. “Wrestling is about 50 percent, I think, in your mind. If you want it, you get it and it’s not that I had more energy than he did, I think I just wanted it more. And at the end (of the match), I told myself I wasn’t going to lose, and I didn’t. It’s just in the mind, having that mindset.”
The other match that was decided by decision took place at 190 pounds, where Ridgeline’s Ronan Melani rode Luke Blake the entire third round and prevailed, 6-4. Melani is a defending state champion, and Blake could potentially be his toughest competition at the 4A State Championships, provided they both get there.
OTHER REGION DUALS
Sky View traveled to Garland and was defeated by Bear River, 57-18, while the Mountain Crest at Logan dual was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Logan’s program. Mountain Crest head coach Jay Tovey is hopeful the two teams will be able to reschedule.
The Bears won eight of the contested 12 bouts against the Bobcats, who forfeited at two weight classes. Kade Croft (138) won by fall for Sky View, while Collin Miller (126) was triumphant by technical fall. Parley Thacker (132) dominated an experienced Bear River grappler, Tyson Hirschi, by major decision, while Sky View teammate Hans Herrmann (157) came through with a 10-7 victory.
FRANKLIN COUNTRY SHOWDOWN
Preston and West Side squared off Thursday and the Indians emerged victorious, 54-32. Both programs have made significant strides over the past two years.
Of the 12 contested matches, Preston won 12, to go along with its two other victories by forfeit. Micah Serr (170), Emery Thorson (195), Tavin Rigby (132), Clay Bradford (138), Caigun Keller (145), Micah Perry (220) and Jaden Perkins (160) all came through with pins for the Indians.
Perkins dispatched of Colten Gunderson in overtime. Gunderson and Perkins also went to overtime against each other in a dual last season.
“We had a good dual with West Side," Preston head coach Doug Higley said. "Their program has improved tremendously. Most of the kids know each other pretty well, which makes it even more fun. They also have great coaches, they always show great sportsmanship.”
Thorson, a returning state medalist, was coming off a big weekend as he won five matches and placed fifth at the Rollie Lane Invitational, which is the Gem State’s biggest tournament.
“Emery wrestled great at the Rollie Lane tournament. He beat some really good wrestlers," Higley said.”
West Side got pins from Aaron McDaniel (285), Stellar Tew (113) and McKay Mumford (120) in Wednesday’s dual, plus Gavin Peterson (98) won by technical fall. West Side’s Jed Hurren outpointed Eli Hammons, 4-0, at 126 pounds.