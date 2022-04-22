NORTH LOGAN -- It's been a very demanding week for Ridgeline's boys tennis program, but it's sure been a gratifying one.
The Riverhawks competed in Region 11 duals on back-to-back-to-back-to-back days and reigned supreme in all of them. Ridgeline's latest win, a 4-1 triumph over host Green Canyon on a pleasant Thursday afternoon, wrapped up the regular season region championship for the Riverhawks. Only Mountain Crest and Bear River -- opponents the Riverhawks beat 5-0 earlier this season -- stand in the way of an undefeated dual record for Ridgeline (12-0 overall in duals, 8-0 in region).
The Riverhawks went 3-0 against Green Canyon and Logan this week, their two biggest threats at the upcoming Region 11 Tournament. Ridgeline held off Green Canyon by a 3-2 scoreline Monday at home and then swept visiting Logan on Tuesday. The Riverhawks also squared off against the Bears on Wednesday in Millville and only lost one game in five varsity matches.
"Honestly, I don't think our record as far as during the regular season is really even that much on their minds, just because the region title does come with the region tournament," Ridgeline head coach Ryan Cheney said. "I'm really proud of them because it does count for our scores going into (the region tourney). We get one point for every win and so it's important, it will make a difference, but I think everybody's focus right now is on doing well at the region tournament."
Ridgeline has been nearly unstoppable at all three singles positions this spring, and that trend continued against a good Green Canyon squad. Dillon Johnson (No. 1), Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Ayden Rupp (No. 3) have posted a combined singles record of 44-6 so far this season.
Johnson has only lost to defending 4A first singles runner-up Jaden Wittwer of Desert Hills (twice) and reigning 6A state second singles runner-up Abram Robbins of Lone Peak this season. Two of those matches were Pro Sets and Johnson was able to give Wittwer a pretty good test when the two squared off in a traditional match.
The freshman phenom looked sharp in Thursday's 6-1, 6-2 victory over Carter Thorpe, who was a Region 11 finalist at first singles a year ago. Johnson, who routinely whips topspin-heavy groundstrokes deep in the court and displays outstanding court movement, dropped four games against Thorpe in their first dual this season.
"My goal is to win region and try to win state," Johnson said. "I've been working hard for that and hopefully I'll be able to (accomplish my goals)."
What must Johnson do differently should he earn other shot at Wittwer?
"I need to hit deeper in the court, hit to his backhand more," Johnson said. "I can rally with him, but I made the first mistake (in previous matches), so I just have to make him make the first mistake. I think I can do that."
Ellis, who captured a region title at first singles last spring, improved to 16-1 this season at the No. 2 spot with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over GC's JC Fonnesbeck, who won a set against his rival earlier this week. Thursday's second set featured some pretty big momentum swings as there were at least four straight breaks of serve to end the set.
For the second time this season, Rupp won a tight two-setter against GC's Jack Huish, this time by a 6-3, 7-5 scoreline. Rupp came through with a crisp volley winner to set up match point and ultimately avoid a second-set tiebreaker.
Rupp's only setbacks this season are to opponents from Lone Peak and Park City (in three sets), while Ellis' lone loss was to a player from Lone Peak. The Knights dominated at the 6A State Championships a year ago as they won by 12 points.
It was a great end of the week for Ridgeline's No. 1 doubles tandem of Ben Olson and Kayson Reeder, who outlasted Logan's Caleb and Phillip Xu in a third-set tiebreaker, plus dispatched of GC's Chad Jeppson and Luke Westwood, 6-2, 7-5. The Riverhawks lost to the Wolves at first doubles earlier this week.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Xu brothers, who captured a 4A state championship at second doubles for the Grizzlies a year ago. Phillip and Caleb's other loss was against Lone Peak.
"I think it was a really big confidence boost," Cheney said of sweeping two-time defending Region 11 champion Logan. "I mean, respect to Logan. They have great players. Especially in first doubles, it was a battle and we had to be really mentally tough, especially there in that third set. And it was windy and rainy, but they did what they needed to do. They made adjustments in the third set and came out strong. I'm really proud of them."
Green Canyon was able to avoid the sweep Thursday with a come-from-behind win by its second doubles duo of Zach Crane and Carson Shakespear, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 over Ridgeline's Davis Low and Taggart McCullough. The Wolves also defeated the Riverhawks at No. 2 doubles earlier this week.
"They were having a little bit of a hard time out of the get go in the first set, and then really in the second set they just started being a lot more aggressive up at the net, started putting away a lot more vollies and having a positive attitude to kind of take over the points," GC head coach Christian Davenport said. "And I think that's what propelled them to their win."
Although Thursday's outcome was a bit disappointing from Green Canyon's perspective, it's been a successful season for the Wolves, who finished second to Lone Peak in the top division of the St. George Invitational earlier this month.
"Finishing second in St. George was huge for us," Davenport said. "That was a huge win, in our opinion, especially because we were second to Lone Peak, who is (really, really good). ... I was super happy, especially for JC Fonnesbeck, who he actually beat the Lone Peak player, so that was an awesome win."