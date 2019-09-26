Hawks make it four straight region titles
NORTH LOGAN — With four first-year varsity players, there was some uncertainly heading into the season whether Ridgeline’s girls tennis team would be able to capture another region championship.
Nevertheless, the Riverhawks put to rest any doubt about a four-peat with a memorable two-day performance at the Region 11 Tournament, which concluded on a picture perfect Thursday afternoon at Green Canyon High School. Ridgeline reigned supreme of four of the five title matches en route to its fourth straight championship.
The Riverhawks racked up 140 points to prevail in comfortable fashion. Green Canyon held off Logan for second place by four points, 119-115. The two teams was tied heading into the tourney. Sky View was fourth with 85 points, followed by Mountain Crest (70) and Bear River (21).
“It was awesome,” Ridgeline standout Naya Tillitt said. “We lost a lot of girls last year, but I think we rose to the occasion, and it’s cool. We’re still very consistent — Meera (Gardner), Madi (Brenchley), our doubles teams, they’re very consistent and they’ve been consistently winning matches in their positions, so it’s really encouraging. It gives me a lot of confidence going into state.”
The Riverhawks will attempt to defend their 4A state title next week, and Tillitt is a big reason why they will have a legitimate chance to pull off the repeat. The senior capped off a sublime region career with her fourth straight crown at No. 1 singles. Tillitt only lost one game in three matches at this tourney and never came close to losing a region match over the past four seasons.
Tillitt blasted winner after winner in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Logan’s Yeeke Wang in the championship match for the second time in as many years. Tillitt set the tone immediately by ripping a backhand return on the first point of match, and she played flawless tennis in the opening set.
“I was just trying to play aggressive tennis,” said Tillitt, who only faced one game point the entire match against a very solid opponent. “It kind of set the tone that I just want to play aggressive tennis and play loose, play free with my shots and not worry too much about missing, but instead doing the right things that will help me in the future.”
Ridgeline teammate Madi Brenchley will have a chance to capture four individual region titles next season after dispatching of Logan’s Nicole Lambert in the finals at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1. The junior was the region and state champion at third singles as a sophomore, and a region titleist at No. 2 doubles as a freshman.
Brenchley broke Lambert’s serve in a game that went to several deuces to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, and the junior never looked back. Brenchley did a good job of making Lambert move side to side with some sharp-angled groundstrokes.
One of Ridgeline’s new varsity players, Meera Gardner, went undefeated against region opponents at third singles this season. The ultra-consistent junior won both of her matches Thursday by a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline — the second against Green Canyon’s Phoenix Davis in the finals.
“It’s been fun,” Gardner said. “I’m kind of nervous for state because region, I wasn’t too worried about, but for state I’m a little nervous. But it’s good, though. I like being part of the varsity team. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The Riverhawks claimed their other region crown at No. 1 doubles as Lucy Lyons and Myriam Anderson emerged triumphant over Logan’s Annie Spach and Kennedy Jenkins, 6-4, 6-1.
Anderson and Lyons jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first half, but the Grizzlies made things interesting behind the cerebral play of Spach and some crisp vollies by Jenkins. However, Lyons and Anderson were very sharp in the second set — Lyons smacked several winners from the baseline, and the speedy Anderson was more assertive at the net — and took control. Anderson slammed the door with an overhead on match point.
“It’s so much fun, it’s so exciting and I love it,” Anderson said. “And I have the greatest partner I could have ever asked for. Lucy’s amazing. Every time I get down (on myself), she just pumps us up and keeps us going. She’s amazing. I love Lucy.”
This is the second individual region gold medal for Lyon, who beat all comers at No. 3 singles in 2017.
As expected, the No. 2 doubles position was an absolute dogfight, just like it was during the regular season. In the end, Green Canyon’s fourth-seeded duo of Reagan Baxter and Gracie Beecher beat the No. 1 and 2 seeds to earn their title.
Beecher and Baxter prevailed against Sky View’s Emily Coombs and Saydee Godfrey in the finals, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Baxter hit a forehand winner on championship point to close out a match that was watched by a wealth of spectators.
“Yeah, I feel like we both played extremely well,” Beecher said. “We’ve played 10 matches in the valley and each match we’ve just gotten better, and we’ve learned new things about each other. And in this (match) we just put all of it together that we’ve learned over the entire season ... and we won the championship. And yeah, it feels great to do it with Reagan.”
It was an especially gratifying tournament for Baxter, who aggravated a leg injury against this same Sky View tandem a couple of weeks ago and had to bow out in the third set. Godfrey and Coombs also outlasted Beecher and Baxter in another three-setter this season, so it was sweet revenge for the Green Canyon duo.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Baxter said. “A lot of people helped me (get healthy) and to go on and play these three matches, and to do so well with an amazing partner like Gracie, honestly I’m so excited. It’s been an amazing tournament.”
The Wolves fared well in the consolation bracket en route to edging the Grizzlies for second place. Green Canyon won a trio of third-place matches in Alli Phillips (No. 1 singles), Madi Gray (No. 2 singles) and the No. 1 doubles team of Grace Goble and Olivia Phillips.
Sky View’s Rachel Lattin was victorious in a marathon three-setter against Logan’s Jisung Lee to place third at No. 3 singles. Lee competed in a pair of three-setters on Day 2 of the tourney.
The third-place showdown at second doubles also went to three sets, with Ridgeline’s Halle Hendrick and Kaitlyn Horsburgh beating Logan’s Jennie Leo and Amie Liu.
Mountain Crest entered the tournament one point behind Bear River in the standings, but surged past the Bears by defeating them head to head in four fifth-place matches. The Mustangs qualified all five of their positions to state, as did Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Logan.