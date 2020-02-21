MILLVILLE — No. 3 Ridgeline made easy work of No. 14 Cedar Valley Friday night, pulling ahead by 20 points within the first 10 minutes.
By the final buzzer, Ridgeline had stretched the lead to 30 and ultimately won, 72-42, on Friday night, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys State Basketball Championships.
“They’ll be excited in here tonight, but they are also about business. They want to get things done, they want to win,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said of his players.
Cedar Valley looked prepared to try and stop its higher-seeded opponent, implementing a two-three zone that had some success early in the game. With three minutes gone, the score was 6-5 with the Riverhawks holding a narrow lead and struggling to find an easy path to the basket. Nonetheless, Ridgeline was rock solid defensively — as it usually is — and was able to create turnovers which led to easy baskets in transition, ultimately sparking the offense.
“The best way to defeat a zone is to not let them set up, right? Just get out and run,” Day said. “We didn’t shoot as well from three as we can, but we got to the rim a bunch, so there’s trade-offs. And when a team extends as much as they did, we were able to attack the rim a lot.”¨
By the end of the first period, Ridgeline had forced six turnovers and was leading 22-5. However, Cedar Valley seemed to shake off the poor play to end the first and was once again solid in the second quarter. The Aviators ended Ridgeline’s 19-0 run and was keeping pace with the home team, trading buckets almost consecutively.
“They were a capable team. They beat Juan Diego by 13 a couple weeks ago and went 8-4 in region. Really, they were pretty capable,” Day said.
Unfortunately for the visitors, shots were not falling consistently enough. They would go on small four- or five- point bursts, but then cool off for long periods. By the end of the half, Cedar Valley was just 4 of 17 from the field, all while allowing Ridgeline to put up its lowest quarter total of 14 points in the second.
Ridgeline forward Peyton Knowles was a vital part of his team’s success in the first half — on both ends of the court — but battled some foul trouble and was limited in the second half. The game was called very tight, which most likely led to him picking up a couple of his fouls, but nevertheless, it’s something the coaches had to adjust for.
“That’s always a little bit of a worry, foul trouble for any of our guys, and Peyton’s critical to what we do,” Day said.
This never proved to bite the Riverhawks, however, and they continued to soar throughout the game. Offensively, the team rounded into form in the third quarter and looked like the lethal force that most are used to seeing. But, instead of relying on the three to bury opponents, Ridgeline made its living on the inside.
In total, the team missed just two of 20 two-point attempts all night. The lone player who thrived on the outside — not surprisingly — was Kaden Cox. The sophomore guard made four treys and led the team with 15 points. His threat from the outside helped set up the high-quality chances inside, according to Day.
“A lot of that came from the respect that they showed to Kaden, Kyler (Hansen), our shooters. They have to extend,” he said. “As we saw in the second half, Kaden can shoot it from the volleyball lines, so they had to extend and that opened up a couple little things for us and for our kids. We put in a couple little wrinkles for the zone to get to the rim tonight and they executed them really well.”
A 23-point third quarter all but sealed the game and, by the start of the fourth quarter, a lot of Ridgeline’s starters were already out of the game. The Aviators never really found their shooting touch and ended the game 9 of 25 on two-point field goals and 14 of 36 overall.
The fourth quarter was Ridgeline’s chance to get some of its underclassmen and other reserves some quality time on the court in the final home game of the season.
“Yeah, it’s fun,” Day said. “The end of the day, the most important thing is getting a win. But when we can get a win and get everybody some playing time (that’s always valuable). Then the stuff that Kole Jensen did tonight — he’s worked his tail off all year long.”
Ridgeline (17-6) will head to Weber State’s Dee Events Center to face No. 6 Juan Diego (17-7) next Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m.
WOLVES 59, STALLIONS 44
No. 10 Green Canyon sparkled on both ends of the court in the first and fourth quarters and breezed past No. 7 Stansbury on the road. The Wolves (13-10) outscored the Stallions (15-8) 18-6 in the opening quarter and 17-9 in the quarter.
McKay Yorgason had a big night for the Wolves as he netted 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Cade DeBoard scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for Green Canyon, which got a combined 15 points from Cole DeBord and Carter Maughan.
“I was really happy with how tough we played tonight,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “Stansbury is such a tough, physical team and I thought we did an awesome job of keeping them off the glass.”
Landen Giles buried five 3-pointers — three in the third quarter — and finished with 21 points, but no other Stansbury player scored more than seven points. The Wolves limited the Stallions to 14 made field goals.
“We had multiple guys who did a phenomenal job on some talented scorers for Stansbury,” McClure said. “We were fantastic in taking them out of their offense, and that’s a huge credit to our guys.”
Up next for Green Canyon, winners of five of its last five games, is a showdown against No. 2 Dixie in the 4A quarterfinals. The opening tipoff for that game is scheduled for 12:50 p.m.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report