MILLVILLE — It was the kind of performance head coach Jarrett Morrill was hoping for from his Riverhawks in their first Region 11 wrestling dual at home.
Not only did Ridgeline rack up a wealth of bonus points, it prevailed in two of the three matches that could have gone either way and the end result was a 69-3 victory over Sky View on Thursday night.
“Obviously I was happy to come out on top of those matches,” Morrill said. “I mean, they’re tough kids (we faced). Ty (Winward), I thought, wrestled real tough, and then Cam (Craney) fought hard. That, I thought, was the most compelling match was Cam’s. ... He just kept wrestling and kept wrestling, and was able to force it into a scramble and came out on top. And so really I’m just happy with him for continuing to wrestle, even though he was kind of stifled there in the third round. He kept trying and finally his persistence got him in a situation where he could score.”
Indeed, Craney, who competed in the 132-pound weight class, picked up a hard-fought win for the Riverhawks, and it was first match of the dual. Sky View’s Matthew Leak was up 1-0 and was able to ride Craney for the majority of the third round. However, Craney managed to reverse Leak to his back late in the round and his victory ultimately fueled his teammates, Ridgeline standout Kaden Kirk asserted.
“The first one’s always the most important because it’s the one that gets the team really pumped up and really energized, and it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the dual,” Kirk said. “... Honestly, (if our first guy) losses, it gets me pumped up. If they win, it gets everybody pumped up, especially me. I’m really excited when my teammates win. It makes me feel good when they do well.”
Likewise, Ty Winward (126 pounds) earned a gratifying victory over one of Sky View’s best wrestlers in Parley Thacker, who placed at the prestigious Richardson Memorial last weekend. Winward scored five points in the second round en route to a 9-4 win.
The Riverhawks ended up winning a third match by decision as senior Nelson Munk (138) outpointed Matthew Leak, 8-1.
The rest of Ridgeline’s victories were in pinning fashion, plus Sky View was unable to field athletes in three of the duels. Kirk, a returning 4A state runner-up at 170 pounds, was able to return from hand injury earlier than expected and finished off his opponent late in the opening round.
Joining Kirk in the win by pin department were Jackson Semadeni (113), Ryan Orduno (120), Brenden Gessel (145), Ethan Buchanan (152), Ptallan Takis (182) and Ronan Melani (195).
“I’m very pleased,” Morrill said of all the pins. “That’s what we’re always looking for. We try to keep track of every pin we get and every time we get pinned, and always try to make sure we’re on the positive side of that. It doesn’t always happen that way, but that’s a big point of emphasis, working for pins and not getting pinned, so I was really happy about that.”
The Bobcats avoided the sweep when Jared Hepworth held off Easton Dahkle, 4-3, at 220 pounds. Hepworth battled out of a pair of precarious situations in the bout and secured a clutch takedown late in the second round.
“Jared is a very strong kid, a very strong kid,” SV head coach Tony Holden said. “That kid is like an ox. He gets in some bad positions sometimes, but with his strength he’s able to get out of them. He’s a young kid. He hasn’t wrestled very much at all, but he’s got good hips for a big guy and I think he’s going to be one of those kids that is going to shine in the next two years.”
The youthful Bobcats hung tough for a round or two in a few of the matches they lost by fall. Of the 11 grapplers Sky View used during Thursday’s dual, four are freshmen and three are sophomores.
“Can’t complain too much about tonight,” Holden said. “I mean, the score didn’t show how much we battled, but I was pretty excited with how our younger guys battled tonight.”
OTHER REGION DUALS
Mountain Crest traveled to Garland and earned a gratifying 51-20 victory over Bear River, while Green Canyon coasted past Logan on the road, 66-15.
The Mustangs reigned supreme in 10 of 14 matches against the Bears and got pins from Luke Schroeder (120), Wyatt Coulam (132), Terrell Lee (138), Gabe Sanders (145), Jordan Wakefield (152) and Hunter Hammer (195), plus Elijah Larsen (126) prevailed by technical fall.
It was a memorable evening for Mountain Crest’s Easton Evans (113) and Cael Smith (170). Evans defeated returning state champion Trenton Ward, 5-1, while Smith exacted revenge against fellow 4A All-Star Landon Cabral, 5-3. Cabral pinned Smith en route to winning his weight class at the Richardson Memorial. Ward pinned Evans for the 4A title at 106 pounds a year ago.
Mountain Crest’s other win was a comfortable 8-2 decision by 106-pounder Carter Nelson.
“We wrestled pretty good at some weights,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “... I’m pleased with our energy and the way we competed. Both varsity and JV showed lots of effort. We have a lot to work on and a lot of time to do it.”
Meanwhile, Green Canyon won eight of the 10 contested duals against Logan. The Grizzlies forfeited at three weight class and the Wolves at one, and that was due to a weight allowance mistake head coach Ryan Webb said he made.
All eight Wolves who won were triumphant in pinning fashion in Quinn Richards (106), James Shumway (126), Mason Morris (145), Jared Hurst (152), Luke Blake (182), Will Wheatley (195), Dylan Atkinson (220) and Garrett Herzog (285).
“It was a fun dual,” GC head coach Ryan Webb said. “Last year Logan gave us a scare and we had to win the last match to get away with a win. This year I felt like we wrestled with the type of aggression that we as a coaching staff want to see every time. The kids are learning how to go out and dig to win positions. They’ve felt some success and want more.”
Logan’s Jacqe Miller (170) improved to 2-0 in region duals by coming from behind to stick his opponent. Cooper Redd (120) prevailed by decision for the Grizzlies.
Green Canyon also wrestled Tuesday and blew out Highland, 62-15. The Wolves were victorious in eight of the 11 contested bouts.
The Wolves got pins from Daxton Darley (113), Jaron Darley (132), Jackson Landon (160), Blake (182), Wheatley (195) and Josh Adams (145), and Morris (138) dominated by technical fall. Aaron Shumway (120) edged his opponent, 4-3.
PRESTON SHINES AGAIN
It’s been a fun season so far for a much-improved Preston squad, which went 3-0 this week and improved to 14-0 this season in duals. This is the first time in program history the Indians have won their first 14 duals in a season, head coach Doug Higley said.
Preston dispatched of Grace by a 46-33 scoreline on Tuesday, and then traveled a few miles west the following day for a trio-meet at West Side. The Indians beat the host Pirates, 59-24, and rolled to a 64-24 victory over Bear River’s JV squad.
Six Preston grapplers went undefeated in this week’s duals in Tavin Rigby (120), Caigun Keller (145), Jonathan Seamons (160), Emery Thorson (170), Micah Serr (182) and Keit Abbott (195). Rigby, Keller, Serr, Abbott and Gentry Geary (220) won by fall against West Side, which forfeited at four weight classes.
West Side held its own against Preston as it emerged victorious in five of the 11 contested matches. Jed Hurren (106), Max Leavitt (126) and Aaron McDonald (285) finished off pinning combinations for the Pirates, while McKay Mumford (113) and Colten Gunderson (152) won by decision — Gunderson in overtime.
In their victory over Grace, the Indians got pins from Dietrich Allred (98), Miles Stuart (160), Thorson (170), Serr (182) and Abbott (195). Keller was one point away from winning by technical fall.
Rigby (120) and Perkins (152) prevailed by decison for Preston, while Brayden Weisbeck (132) lost a 6-4 nailbiter to Grace standout Clayton Lunt, who was a 2A state runner-up last season. Perkins was the JV 152-pound champion last Saturday at the Rollie Lane Invitational, which is the Gem State’s most prestigious tournament.