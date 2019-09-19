MILLVILLE — The streak almost came to an end on Sept. 4, but the Ridgeline girls tennis team pulled out a pair of three-set matches and ultimately held off Logan, 3-2.
It was somewhat of a wake-up call for the Riverhawks, who were certainly dialed in against the Grizzlies the second time around. Ridgeline won four matches in straight sets en route to a 4-1 triumph over Logan on Thursday afternoon.
The Riverhawks have yet to lose a regular season region dual since the school first opened its doors prior to the 2016-17 academic year. Despite graduating four seniors from their 4A state championship team, the Riverhawks managed to go 10-0 against Region 11 foes during the regular season.
“It was huge for us,” Ridgeline head coach Juliann Daines Ellis said. “I mean, obviously no one wants to lose, but it was just really exciting for everybody. These girls have worked so hard and I think they were all hoping we would do well in region because of last year. And yeah, after losing our seniors we were definitely hoping things would be just as good, but the (new varsity) girls just took those spots ... and filled them so well.”
Like the first showdown between the two schools, there were a lot of competitive games, but it was the Riverhawks who collectively captured the lion’s share of the big points this time around. Four of the matches could have gone either way the first time the teams took the court, but Ridgeline was never in serious danger of losing on Senior Day.
In was a different outcome this time around for Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley, who fell in three sets to Nicole Lambert after winning the opening set a couple weeks ago. Brenchley, the 2018 state champion at third singles, did a good job of moving Lambert around the court in the rematch, and that set the tone in her 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.
“Last match against her I was playing a lot more defensive,” said Brenchley, who was much more pleased with her footwork in the rematch. “I was just returning her shots and I wasn’t the one that was (dictating) the match, so this time I wanted to be the one who was controlling and playing a more offensive game.”
Ridgeline’s Meera Gardner won two very tight sets against Jisung Lee the first time they squared off, but looked very sharp in beating Lee, 6-0, 6-1 Thursday. Gardner and Lee routinely engaged in baseline rallies of 20-plus strokes, but Gardner’s tireless work rate and ability to get virtually every ball back proved to be the difference.
Three-time defending 4A first singles champ Naya Tillitt continues to steamroll the competition as the Riverhawk senior slugged her way to a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Yeeke Wang — the reigning region runner-up at first singles and a strong player in her own right.
Ridgeline’s first doubles tandem of Lucy Lyons and Myriam Anderson needed to overcome a 6-5 third-set deficit to dispatch of Logan’s Annie Spach and Kennedy Jenkins the first time around. Anderson and Lyons shined in the rematch — Anderson with her stellar court movement and Lyons with her shotmaking ability — as they prevailed, 6-3, 6-4.
“Myriam’s one of my favorite people ever,” Lyons said. “We’re super close friends and so I feel like that’s helped us to keep the energy up and stay happy with each other. We don’t ever get mad at each other if (one of us makes) a mistake. It’s been fun.”
Once again, it was a nailbiter at No. 2 doubles as Logan’s duo of Jennie Leo and Amie Liu beat Ridgeline for the second time this season. Liu and Leo came from behind to win the first set and then jumped out to a 5-2 lead in Set 2. Ridgeline’s Halle Kendrick and Kaitlyn Horsburgh came storming back to capture to next four games, but Leo and Liu regrouped and emerged victorious, 7-6, 7-6.
“When they got down 6-5 (in the second set), I told them they had to win the next game because they are really good a winning tiebreakers, and so I think it’s the power of positive thinking too,” Logan head coach Carolee Hammel said. “They seem to just play really well under pressure and they’ve had lots of close matches this year ... and I think they have more experience playing tiebreakers than some of the other kids.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon swept Mountain Crest at home, while Sky View outpointed Bear River at home, 4-1. The Wolves and Grizzlies each won seven of 10 region duals this season.
Singles players Alli Phillips (No. 1), Madi Gray (No. 2) and Phoenix Davis (No. 3) were triumphant in straight sets for the Wolves, as were their doubles teams of Grace Goble/Olivia Phillips (No. 1) and Reagan Baxter/Gracie Beecher (No. 2).
Sky View prevailed in straight sets at third singles (Rachel Lattin) and both doubles positions — Alijah Thedell/Rachel Chipman (No. 1) and Emily Coombs/Saydee Godfrey (No. 2). Bobcat senior Rachel Dursteler came from a set behind to claim her first singles match in three sets.
The Region 11 Tournament is next Wednesday and Thursday at Green Canyon.