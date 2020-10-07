MILLVILLE — In the final tuneup before the Region 11 cross country championships next week, it was all Riverhawks in a dual with Logan.
The girls ran to a perfect score of 15 and had the top nine runners, as Logan finished with 40 points. On the boys side, Ridgeline had nine of the top 12 finishers and easily outpointed the Grizzlies, 22 to 37.
“I think everyone was thinking they didn’t want to go too crazy the first few miles with region next week,” said Ridgeline’s Spencer Adams, who won a sprint finish. “We had a big pack up there, you could feel it. But in the last mile we kind of took off.”
With a mile to go in the boys race, Logan’s Ethan Foster made a move out of a pack of about eight runners. The Grizzly was able to get a bit of a gap on the rest of the field.
“We treated the first two miles as more of a workout pace and then we went to race pace,” Foster said. “... I’m super excited for next week. I’m pumped for it.”
Adams got away from the pack as well and kept Foster in his sights. An 800-meter specialist in track and field, Adams was happy to be on the track for the final 300 meters.
“Easton is such a good runner, so I was just hopping to stay with him,” Adams said. “I love finishing on the track. He (Foster) ran a great race and is really fun to run with. We are super good friends, so it is fun to run against him.”
The Riverhawk senior caught the Grizzly in the turn and was able to get by him and won by five seconds, 16 minutes, 52 seconds to Foster’s 16:57.
“Spencer has definitely got a better kick than me,” Foster said. “I knew I had to gap him at some point. He’s just tough. I was not able to gap him enough and props to him. He has a killer sprint.”
Ridgeline’s Nathan Weston (17:13) edged Logan’s Stratford Needham (17:16) for third. Peter Grunig (17:20) and Tate Hickman (17:20) came in next for the Riverhawks.
The finish of the girls race was not as thrilling. Alexis Patrick made a move on big sister Madison Patrick less than a mile in and was able to get away. The junior stayed in front the rest of the way and ended up setting a course record for girls with her time of 19:12.
“We have a pretty friendly competition,” Alexis Patrick said. “I know she will die before she will let me beat her, but at the same time she is going to be the happiest person for me when I get a good time. ... Now that I have the school record, I have one thing she (Madison) doesn’t.”
And the record she broke, which was a 19:20, just happened to belong to Madison Patrick. Nothing like a little sister rivalry.
“Neither of us like to lose and now she has beat me twice,” Madison Patrick said. “I will have to see if I can get her back. ... She is really ready to go compete at region and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Madison Patrick held off a late charges by teammates Mackenzie Duncan and Brynlee Brown to take second in 19:58, while Duncan finished third in 19:59 and Brown was fourth in 20:02.
“We just wanted to run and see how we felt, and I ended up racing today,” “Alexis Patrick said. “I don’t know how Madi felt about it.”
“I just wanted to have fun today,” Madison Patrick said. “I haven’t had a real fun race in a while, so today was to not stress and have fun and remember why I like to run.”
Are the Riverhawk girls ready for region?
“I think as a team we are pretty strong,” Alexis Patrick said. “Individually, there are a lot of good, strong runners.