It’s fair to say it’s been a very memorable spring for ultimate Frisbee players throughout Cache Valley.
The momentum really started to pick up in early May when the Utah State University men’s club team reigned supreme at the Northwest Regional Championships for the first time in program history, and then it carried over the following week at the biggest tournament of the season for high school and middle school boys and girls from the Beehive State.
Three local teams captured state championships on May 14 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City. For starters, the Green Canyon girls became the first in-state team to ever beat Lone Peak, which was ranked second nationally at the time. Additionally, Logan claimed the boys Division II title, while the Cache Valley Scorch A team rolled over the competition in the middle school division.
Other local teams that fared well were the Green Canyon and Mountain Crest boys. The Wolves finished third among Division I programs, as did the Mustangs in the Division II bracket. Green Canyon went 5-2 at the two-day tournament, while Mountain Crest was triumphant in six of its seven games.
“It definitely feels just very validating,” said Scorch coach Tony Mounga, who is also a star player for the Aggies, who recently finished 13th at the USA Ultimate Division I College Championships. “We’ve all been here playing for a long time. ... Myself, I have 10 years of experience and I’ve been playing with a lot of my USU teammates for eight-plus years, so we’ve been playing this game for a long time. And in other cities and in other places, they have this kind of recognition, except for here. But now that the culture is so rich in the valley, it’s nice that we finally get to prove that we’re here, the culture’s thick and we’ll be here for a while.”
Here is what transpired for Cache Valley’s three champions at their respective state tournaments:
GREEN CANYON GIRLS
For the first time in the history of the state tournament, the girls champion was not Lone Peak. The Wolves prevented that dynasty from continuing with a hard-fought 14-11 victory over the Knights in the title game.
It was sweet revenge for Green Canyon, which lost to Lone Peak by scorelines of 13-8 and 13-9 earlier in the season. The Knights also dispatched of the Wolves in the 2021 state championship game.
“So honestly I kind of have mixed feelings because I've grown to know some of the Lone Peak players and you could sense the pressure they were feeling,” GC head coach Dave Hoffman said. “And a lot of them are younger siblings (of former players) and they have this legacy where they've never lost in the state of Utah, they've won every state championship and I felt a little bad. ... I looked over and saw (their players) and some of them were crying and just having a hard time, and our girls ran over and were celebrating in the end zone. And I just walked over to the Lone Peak players and just kind of gave them sympathy because I know that's got to be hard to have all of that pressure over you for that much time and to feel you've let people down. ... It was a good moment and a hard moment at the same time.”
The Wolves didn’t have their full roster against Knights during their two regular season matchups, but they did at the state tourney, so Hoffman was confident his girls were capable of making history. It was a belief that started the previous spring.
“Usually Lone Peak just destroys every team in the state, but last year we kind of got the sense that we could compete with them a little bit,” Hoffman said. “We had the lead (against them) at halftime a couple of times and then they ended up pulling away at the end of the game. But it kind of gave us that (idea) that, 'oh, maybe we have a shot at this.' And the girls kind of focused on things they could do to do better as those future games.”
The Wolves were missing standout sophomore Kylee Cox during large spurts of their 13-9 setback to the Knights on April 30 at Daweena, which is one of the state’s most popular tournaments. Cox also competes for Green Canyon’s track & field team and is one of the top sprinters in the 4A classification. The sophomore sprinted at the Davis Invitational on the day of Daweena and missed essentially the entire opening half against Lone Peak.
Lone Peak jumped out to a five-or six-point lead in the first half before Cox arrived and helped Green Canyon pull to within one point in the second stanza. Cox was able to play some tough defense on Lone Peak star Abbie Davis, Hoffman said, but then had to travel back to the Davis Invite for another race, so she missed the end of the game against the Knights.
“Just her energy kind of picked the team up,” Hoffman said. “... That's really when we sensed that, 'hey, we can, with the right group of girls on the field matching up against the right Lone Peak players, that we've got a shot at this.’”
Cox is one of Green Canyon’s go-to performers, along with juniors Madi Seedall, Stella Anhder and Tori Newswander. Seedall and Newswander have been playing ultimate Frisbee for several years, Hoffman said, but the rest of Green Canyon’s athletes are second-year players, with the exception of newcomer Carly Nash.
Hoffman raved about the performances of “unsung heroes” Britta Israelsen and Breesen Hoehne at the state tournament. Both athletes were “amazing” in the championship game, Hoffman asserted.
In addition to the aforementioned players, Morgan Eppich was also a key contributor on Green Canyon’s A team. The Wolves will return their entire varsity squad next season.
The Wolves went 5-0 at state and won their other four games by at least seven goals. In addition to capturing the title, Green Canyon also won the spirit of the game award — only the second time in the history of the tournament the same team has accomplished this feat.
“I love that we don't have to sacrifice sportsmanship in order to do our best,” Hoffman said. “... Usually teams you lose against you don't see in the best light, (but) the teams, the players, the coaches and captains that vote on the spirit of the game award selected us. So it was kind of neat to see that even though we had won all of those games that the people we played against still felt that our girls exhibited great sportsmanship the whole time. And I just thought that was neat to see the principle that I believe in kind of being exhibited well on the field.”
Thanks in large part to their win over the Knights, the Wolves moved from 25th to 10th in the national rankings, while Lone Peak dropped to the No. 12 position. Green Canyon was invited to compete in the high school national championships, but had to decline the bid, inasmuch as it was unexpected and members of team had too many other conflicts.
Most competitive ultimate Frisbee games are seven-on-seven affairs, but the girls division, boys D-II division and middle school division featured five-on-five action.
Most ultimate games are played to 13 or 15 points, win by two. However, there are typically time limits, meaning there are soft and hard caps. If the score is tied and time has expired, the next team that scores wins. Games are divided into two halves.
LOGAN BOYS
The popularity of ultimate Frisbee has been growing at Logan High over the past few years. This was the first season the Grizzlies have had an A and B team. It was a historic season for the A squad, the Logan Crimson, who went 7-1 at the state tournament and outlasted Riverhawks White, a team from Idaho, 13-12 in the finals.
The Riverhawks White beat Mountain Crest by a 15-12 scoreline in the semifinals. The Mustangs ended up prevailing against the Lone Peak C squad, 15-14, in the third-place game.
Logan’s lone loss in the tourney was to Mountain Crest, but the Crimson bounced back with a series of hard-fought victories, including a 13-12 nailbiter over Ridgline in their first of three Saturday games.
“It was just incredible,” Logan coach Christopher Phillips said. “These kids, a lot of them are really new to Frisbee. We had one or two guys that kind of knew what they were doing and knew the sport, but then ... there’s a lot of players that had not even played an organized sport before that kind of found a home with Frisbee. And really it’s an amazing community that’s been built, where everybody’s supporting each other and having each other’s back, helping each other learn. And then these guys just played super hard.”
Like Hoffman, Phillips was very pleased with the sportsmanship his team displayed throughout the season and said he received “this gushing email” from the coach of the team his squad beat in the finals. The Crimson had the perfect balance of competitive fire and love of the game to pull off their first state title in program history, Phillips asserted.
“All season we just kind of talked about playing hard and having fun, and I think the players (had the right mindset),” he said. “It wasn’t a complete focus on winning. They really just went out there to have a good time, and they wanted to win, of course. But we had a couple of great captains (in) one of our seniors, Dylan (Boyle), and we have another captain, Truman (Phillips), that really just did a great job of leading the boys, getting them fired up.”
Logan, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline were very even this season — all capable of traveling back to Cache Valley with a state title.
“Oh, we love playing the local teams,” Phillips said. “Both Mountain Crest and Ridgeline had beaten us earlier in the year. The Ridgeline game came down to the final point. Mountain Crest, we actually beat them at an earlier tournament, but then they beat us at the state tournament. And we ended up beating the team that beat them. But (we have) epic rivalries with both of those teams.”
Boyle was one of three seniors on Logan’s A team, along with Easton Guanuna and Lincoln Gortler. In addition to Truman Phillips, Logan’s other underclassmen were Chris Archibald, Spencer Moore, Gordon Kjar, Josh Nash and Joseph Chapman.
Coach Phillips made it a point to single out fellow coaches Ian McDonnel, Schuyler Smith and Mindy Pabst, and former coach Jakob Barlett. Bartlett was a former USU player who moved to Michigan after college, but made the trip back to Utah for the state tournament “on his own dime” to cheer on the Crimson.
“I think having (Bartlett) there was incredible,” coach Phillips said. “These boys, they know they were loved, they know that they coaches cared about them.”
CACHE VALLEY SCORCH
A few Scorch teams showcased their talents in the middle school division, which was dominated by the A squad. Scorch A went 6-0 and capped off their road trip with a 15-7 triumph over the Krackens in the finals. Scorch A won all of their games by at least seven goals, shut out one opponent and limited another to a single goal.
“The biggest strengths for them is they’re all just complete players,” said Mounga, who has been coaching the Scorch for nearly two full years. “They all know how to be athletes and make plays, which is really hard to teach young kids how to dive and stuff like that. I really haven’t taught them much of that. That’s just come naturally for them. You know, a lot of the fundamentals they’ve picked up very quickly and we just have complete players top to bottom, (especially for this age).”
Scorch’s A roster consisted of Trek Hansen, Jacob Hoffman, Ben Seedall, Miles Macnulty, Blake Holt, Cameron Henrie, Cody Edelmayer, Jayden Rowley, Owen Shakespear, Damon Checketts and Miles Phillips.
Mounga is excited about the future of the program and is hopeful it will continue to grow.
“We want more players — boys, girls, bring your friends, you know, the whole shebang,” he said. “We’re growing quick, but we definitely want some more (players). ... This is such a great sport.”