The local and national sports scenes have been anything but conventional during the lion’s share of 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc from mid-March on, but that didn’t prevent several success stories from emerging in Cache Valley throughout the year. This past fall was especially memorable as seven high school teams from the valley captured state championships.
Here is a list of the top 10 local sports stories of 2020:
1. Sam Merrill/Utah State men’s basketball success: The Mountain West was fortunate enough to schedule its men’s basketball tournament a week before sports across the country were shut down due to COVID-19, and Merrill and the Aggies took advantage. Merrill averaged 27.6 points in three conference tourney games to propel USU to its second straight automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. In the process, the Bountiful native became the first player in league history to be named the MVP of the MW Tournament twice. Unfortunately for the Aggies (26-8), March Madness was ultimately canceled.
Merrill was able to parlay his success from the Mountain West Tournament to the start of a professional career. He was selected in the second round of the ‘20 NBA Draft by New Orleans Pelicans and traded to Milwaukee — the first time in 34 years a USU player has been drafted. In his first two games for the Bucks, Merrill went 3 for 3 from 3-point range.
2. Turmoil surrounding USU’s football program: To say the ‘20 season was challenging for the Aggies would be a gross understatement. For starters, head coach Gary Andersen was fired three games into the season. A week later, starting quarterback Jason Shelley was dismissed from the team. A handful of impact players then proceeded to enter the transfer portal within two weeks of Shelley’s dismissal. USU’s game against Wyoming was canceled due to COVID-19 and, three weeks later, the Aggies elected to boycott their season finale against Colorado State. A players-only meeting was held prior to USU’s scheduled flight to Colorado, and the Aggie players took a vote to not play as they questioned that interim head coach Frank Maile was not considered for the head coaching position because of his “religious and cultural background.”
Utah State’s Board of Trustees has launched an independent investigation to review allegations made by the players that discriminatory remarks were made during a conversation they had with USU President Noelle Cockett and Athletics Director John Hartwell during a Zoom meeting. That investigation is still ongoing.
Blake Anderson was officially named the 29th head coach in program history the day USU was slated to square off against CSU. The announcement was made two days after reports first surfaced that Anderson, the former head coach at Arkansas State, would take over the Aggie helm. USU finished the abbreviated ‘20 campaign with a 1-6 record and was blown out in five of those loses.
3. COVID-19 cancels spring sports: The cancellation of March Madness was the start of bad news for sports fans, athletes and coaches alike. The spring sports seasons for high school and college athletes were canceled throughout the country, including in Utah and Idaho. Dreams of state championships were shattered by something the players and coaches ultimately couldn’t control.
4. Pair of local football teams defend state titles: Sky View and West Side were able to cap off undefeated seasons by capturing a second consecutive state championship — on the same day, to boot. The top-seeded Bobcats (13-0) held off No. 2 Pine View, 39-33, in thrilling fashion, while, less than one hour later, the top-seeded Pirates (11-0) finished off a convincing 39-0 victory over No. 3 Firth. West Side was tested by nemesis Declo in the semifinals before prevailing 7-0.
Sky View will take a 25-game winning streak into the 2021 campaign, and West Side a 21-game one — both of which are program records. Sky View quarterback Kason Carlsen was named the 4A Player of the Year, while West Side linebacker Taze Stegelmeier received that same distinction in Idaho’s 2A classification.
5. Preston boys basketball program secures fourth state title in five-year span: It was sweet revenge for the Indians en route to another memorable season. For starters, Preston (26-1) handily dispatched of Idaho Falls in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament. The Tigers outlasted the Indians in overtime for all of the marbles in 2019. One day later, Preston edged Middleton to earn its spot in the title game. The Vikings not only handed the Indians their only loss of the 2019-20 season, they terminated Preston’s 30-game winning streak.
Preston’s Ty Hyde was tabbed the 4A Player of the Year, while teammate Luke Smellie was selected as the MVP of the 4A state tourney. During its remarkable five-season run, Preston posted a record of 122-12, which equates to a winning percentage of .910.
6. Ridgeline, Preston win girls state soccer championships one day apart: On Oct. 23, Ridgeline (15-6-0) capped off a 10-game winning streak with a heart stopping 3-2 victory over No. 1 Ogden in Utah’s 4A title match. One day later, Preston’s season culminated with a seven-match winning streak and a 1-0 triumph over Twin Falls for Idaho’s 4A crown. It was sweet revenge for Ridgeline, which lost to Ogden in heartbreaking fashion in the finals the year before. Meanwhile, Preston (13-6-0) handed Twin Falls its only loss of the season.
Ridgeline midfielder Oakley Rasmussen was selected as Utah’s 4A Player of the Year, with Preston center back Kylie Larsen winning that same award in the Gem State’s 4A classification.
7. Sky View, West Side claim state volleyball titles in dramatic fashion: The Bobcats (26-5) were evidently undaunted by 23-18 fourth-set deficit to Snow Canyon as they clawed their way back for a 4A state championship-clinching 29-27 victory. A few days later, the Pirates (28-4) won the final two sets against district rival Bear Lake en route to a nailbiting five-set triumph in the 2A title match. The Bobcats won their final 21 matches and captured their second 4A crown in a three-year stretch. Meanwhile, West Side avenged three hard-fought loses to Bear Lake during the regular season/district tournament.
Sky View outside hitter Haley McUne garnered 4A MVP accolades.
8. Mountain Crest wrestling program wins second 4A state championship in three-year span: The Mustangs put together arguably their best season in their storied history as they easily outpointed a very good Uintah squad for the title, 319.5-274.5. Mountain Crest had an impressive 15 state placers — a new school record — and that included seven finalists and four champions in Luke Schroeder (113 pounds), Cooper Sanders (120), Brayden Guthrie (182) and Luke Schroeder (195). The Mustangs’ other finalists were Easton Evans (106), Terrell Lee (126) and Gabe Sanders (138).
9. Preston boys capture elusive state cross country title: The third time was the charm for Preston, which finished second to Idaho Falls at the previous two 4A State Championships. The Tigers moved up a classification in ‘20 and the Indians took advantage with a convincing performance at state. Preston limited its tally to 49 points, which was 17 fewer than runner-up Pocatello. Sam Jeppsen, Edison Leffler and Garrett Hale all placed in the top nine for Preston at the meet. For the second year in a row, Preston would have outpointed any team in the Gem State regardless of classification with the exception of Idaho Falls.
It was also a strong performance at the state meet for the Preston girls, which nearly beat champion Skyline despite missing one of the classification’s elite runners in Andie Bell. Bell, an all-state soccer player for the Indians, wasn’t healthy enough to consistently compete in both sports this past fall. Skyline finished with 62 points, just five fewer than Preston.
10. Bobcats, Pirates nearly pull off rare accomplishment; runner-up trophies for both Sky View swimming teams: Sky View and West Side came oh so close to winning state football and boys basketball titles in the same academic year. As was mentioned earlier in this story, both schools secured football championships. The Bobcats and Pirates also made it to the state title games in their respective boys basketball tournaments. Sky View lost by three points to Dixie, while West Side fell to Firth by five points.
Meanwhile, it came down to the final event of the meet, and the Bobcat boys and girls came through at the 4A State Swimming Championships. Sky View was close to claiming state titles in both competitions, but even closer to finishing third. It was an epic comeback for the Lady Bobcats, who were disqualified in the first event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay, yet rallied past every team with the exception of Desert Hills.